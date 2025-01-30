20 Cities Earning the Least Money for Real Estate Investors

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Investing in real estate can be a financially savvy move; but, like any investment, it’s not without risk. If you’re buying a single-family home with the intention of renting it out, you need to be prepared for the possibility of irresponsible tenants, vacancies and potentially pricey maintenance costs.

But you also need to be sure you’re investing in a location that is showing promise to appreciate. Unfortunately, some cities are showing the opposite.

GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the U.S. to find the places where real estate investors are earning the least money. Here are the top 20 cities where single-family home values are dipping — or even nosediving.

Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brenham, Texas

Average single-family home price: $315,304

Percentage of homes sold below list price: 74.2%

Median price cut (percentage): 4.1%

Share of listings with price cuts: 24.9%

Tiago_Fernandez / Getty Images

Ponca City, Oklahoma

Average single-family home price: $122,767

Percentage of homes sold below list price: 70.1%

Median price cut (percentage): 5.2%

Share of listings with price cuts: 24.5%

grandriver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alexandria, Louisiana

Average single-family home price: $128,998

Percentage of homes sold below list price: 61.6%

Median price cut (percentage): 3.3%

Share of listings with price cuts: 27.0%

EJ_Rodriquez / iStock.com

Burlington, Iowa

Average single family home price: $119,022

Percentage of homes sold below list price: 67.9%

Median price cut (percentage): 4.7%

Share of listings with price cuts: 25.5%

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Tampa, Florida

Average single-family home price: $396,438

Percentage of homes sold below list price: 64.9%

Median price cut (percentage): 2.4%

Share of listings with price cuts: 33.8%

travelview / Shutterstock.com

Houma, Louisiana

Average single-family home price: $185,437

Percentage of homes sold below list price: 57.7%

Median price cut (percentage): 3.5%

Share of listings with price cuts: 22.5%

StanRohrer / iStock.com

Wheeling, West Virginia

Average single-family home price: $138,989

Percentage of homes sold below list price: 62.8%

Median price cut (percentage): 4.4%

Share of listings with price cuts: 27.0%

Nicolas Henderson / Flickr.com

Beaumont, Texas

Average single-family home price: $151,005

Percentage of homes sold below list price: 63.5%

Median price cut (percentage): 3.7%

Share of listings with price cuts: 24.2%