20 Cars and Trucks That Make Their Drivers Angriest
Ideally, your car is a convenience to get from Point A to Point B, and doesn’t require too much time, effort or money outside of gas and regularly scheduled maintenance. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case.
To find the cars, trucks and SUVs that make drivers the angriest due to the need for frequent repairs, Lemon Law Experts analyzed more than 24,000 reviews of 87 popular cars and trucks, collected over 25 years by the website Consumer Affairs.
Based on this analysis, these are the 20 vehicles that make their drivers angriest — plus, how much they cost.
Kia Sedona
Anger rating (out of 100): 99.3
Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2021)
Mazda3
Anger rating (out of 100): 87.89
Starting MSRP: $23,950
Nissan Armada
Anger rating (out of 100): 87.7
Starting MSRP: $56,520
Ford F-350
Anger rating (out of 100): 86.97
Starting MSRP: $46,015
Dodge Journey
Anger rating (out of 100): 86.31
Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2020)
Dodge Charger
Anger rating (out of 100): 84.49
Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2023)
Nissan Maxima
Anger rating (out of 100): 84.21
Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2023)
Ford Focus
Anger rating (out of 100): 83.94
Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued)
Nissan Frontier
Anger rating (out of 100): 83.15
Starting MSRP: $30,510
Nissan Titan
Anger rating (out of 100): 83.14
Starting MSRP: $46,690
Volkswagen Jetta
Anger rating (out of 100): 82.89
Starting MSRP: $21,345
Ford Windstar
Anger rating (out of 100): 82.81
Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2007)
Pictured: Ford Flex
Chevrolet Suburban
Anger rating (out of 100): 82.51
Starting MSRP: $59,200
Nissan Altima
Anger rating (out of 100): 82.45
Starting MSRP: $26,370
Dodge Caliber
Anger rating (out of 100): 81.99
Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2011)
Nissan Sentra
Anger rating (out of 100): 81.28
Starting MSRP: $21,180
Kia Sportage
Anger rating (out of 100): 81.19
Starting MSRP: $27,190
Nissan Pathfinder
Anger rating (out of 100): 81.06
Starting MSRP: $36,650
Hyundai Sonata
Anger rating (out of 100): 79.87
Starting MSRP: $27,500
Chevrolet Impala
Anger rating (out of 100): 79.74
Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2020)
Data is sourced from Lemon Law Experts and is accurate as of July 25, 2024.
