20 Cars and Trucks That Make Their Drivers Angriest

©Nissan

Ideally, your car is a convenience to get from Point A to Point B, and doesn’t require too much time, effort or money outside of gas and regularly scheduled maintenance. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case.

To find the cars, trucks and SUVs that make drivers the angriest due to the need for frequent repairs, Lemon Law Experts analyzed more than 24,000 reviews of 87 popular cars and trucks, collected over 25 years by the website Consumer Affairs.

Based on this analysis, these are the 20 vehicles that make their drivers angriest — plus, how much they cost.

©Kia

Kia Sedona

Anger rating (out of 100): 99.3

Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2021)

©Mazda

Mazda3

Anger rating (out of 100): 87.89

Starting MSRP: $23,950

©Nissan

Nissan Armada

Anger rating (out of 100): 87.7

Starting MSRP: $56,520

©Ford

Ford F-350

Anger rating (out of 100): 86.97

Starting MSRP: $46,015

©FCA US LLC

Dodge Journey

Anger rating (out of 100): 86.31

Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2020)

FCA US LLC / Dodge

Dodge Charger

Anger rating (out of 100): 84.49

Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2023)

©Nissan

Nissan Maxima

Anger rating (out of 100): 84.21

Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2023)

Kevin Necessary / The Ford Motor Company

Ford Focus

Anger rating (out of 100): 83.94

Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued)

TIM SUTTON / Nissan

Nissan Frontier

Anger rating (out of 100): 83.15

Starting MSRP: $30,510

©Nissan

Nissan Titan

Anger rating (out of 100): 83.14

Starting MSRP: $46,690

©Volkswagen

Volkswagen Jetta

Anger rating (out of 100): 82.89

Starting MSRP: $21,345

MAGROUND GmbH / Ford

Ford Windstar

Anger rating (out of 100): 82.81

Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2007)

Pictured: Ford Flex

©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Suburban

Anger rating (out of 100): 82.51

Starting MSRP: $59,200

©Nissan

Nissan Altima

Anger rating (out of 100): 82.45

Starting MSRP: $26,370

©Dodge

Dodge Caliber

Anger rating (out of 100): 81.99

Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2011)

©Nissan

Nissan Sentra

Anger rating (out of 100): 81.28

Starting MSRP: $21,180

David Dewhurst Photography / Kia

Kia Sportage

Anger rating (out of 100): 81.19

Starting MSRP: $27,190

©Nissan

Nissan Pathfinder

Anger rating (out of 100): 81.06

Starting MSRP: $36,650

Hyundai / Hyundai

Hyundai Sonata

Anger rating (out of 100): 79.87

Starting MSRP: $27,500

©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Impala

Anger rating (out of 100): 79.74

Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2020)

Data is sourced from Lemon Law Experts and is accurate as of July 25, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Cars and Trucks That Make Their Drivers Angriest