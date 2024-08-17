Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    23,054.61
    +21.89 (+0.10%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,554.25
    +11.03 (+0.20%)
     

  • DOW

    40,659.76
    +96.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7312
    +0.0027 (+0.37%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.60
    -1.56 (-2.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    81,481.30
    +1,317.77 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,546.20
    +53.80 (+2.16%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,141.92
    +6.45 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8920
    -0.0340 (-0.87%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,631.72
    +37.22 (+0.21%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.80
    -0.43 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,311.41
    -35.94 (-0.43%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,062.67
    +1,336.03 (+3.64%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6627
    -0.0008 (-0.12%)
     

20 Cars and Trucks That Make Their Drivers Angriest

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
©Nissan
©Nissan

Ideally, your car is a convenience to get from Point A to Point B, and doesn’t require too much time, effort or money outside of gas and regularly scheduled maintenance. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case.

To find the cars, trucks and SUVs that make drivers the angriest due to the need for frequent repairs, Lemon Law Experts analyzed more than 24,000 reviews of 87 popular cars and trucks, collected over 25 years by the website Consumer Affairs.

Read Next: 9 Cars To Stay Away From In Retirement

Check Out: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor Before Spending $10,000 or More

Based on this analysis, these are the 20 vehicles that make their drivers angriest — plus, how much they cost.

Also see 12 car brands that will break down twice as fast as the average vehicle.

©Kia
©Kia

Kia Sedona

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 99.3

  • Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2021)

Explore More: 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

Try This: 4 Affordable Car Brands You Won’t Regret Buying in 2024

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

©Mazda
©Mazda

Mazda3

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 87.89

  • Starting MSRP: $23,950

Be Aware: 6 Cars With Bad Reviews To Avoid

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan Armada

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 87.7

  • Starting MSRP: $56,520

©Ford
©Ford

Ford F-350

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 86.97

  • Starting MSRP: $46,015

©FCA US LLC
©FCA US LLC

Dodge Journey

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 86.31

  • Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2020)

FCA US LLC / Dodge
FCA US LLC / Dodge

Dodge Charger

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 84.49

  • Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2023)

Discover More: 9 Best and Affordable Cars for High Mileage Adventures

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan Maxima

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 84.21

  • Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2023)

Kevin Necessary / The Ford Motor Company
Kevin Necessary / The Ford Motor Company

Ford Focus

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 83.94

  • Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued)

TIM SUTTON / Nissan
TIM SUTTON / Nissan

Nissan Frontier

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 83.15

  • Starting MSRP: $30,510

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan Titan

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 83.14

  • Starting MSRP: $46,690

For You: 8 Best Luxury Cars for Wealthy Retirees

©Volkswagen
©Volkswagen

Volkswagen Jetta

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 82.89

  • Starting MSRP: $21,345

MAGROUND GmbH / Ford
MAGROUND GmbH / Ford

Ford Windstar

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 82.81

  • Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2007)

Pictured: Ford Flex

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Suburban

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 82.51

  • Starting MSRP: $59,200

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan Altima

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 82.45

  • Starting MSRP: $26,370

Read Next: 6 Best Used Cars for Retirees Under $10K in 2024

©Dodge
©Dodge

Dodge Caliber

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 81.99

  • Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2011)

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan Sentra

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 81.28

  • Starting MSRP: $21,180

David Dewhurst Photography / Kia
David Dewhurst Photography / Kia

Kia Sportage

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 81.19

  • Starting MSRP: $27,190

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan Pathfinder

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 81.06

  • Starting MSRP: $36,650

Learn More: 5 Affordable Car Brands That Rarely Need Repairs

Hyundai / Hyundai
Hyundai / Hyundai

Hyundai Sonata

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 79.87

  • Starting MSRP: $27,500

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Impala

  • Anger rating (out of 100): 79.74

  • Starting MSRP: N/A (discontinued in 2020)

Data is sourced from Lemon Law Experts and is accurate as of July 25, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Cars and Trucks That Make Their Drivers Angriest