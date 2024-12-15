2 Ways Marco Rubio as Secretary of State Could Impact Your Wallet

Anna Rose Layden / UPI / Shutterstock.com

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla), the son of Cuban immigrants, is poised to become the nation’s chief foreign affairs advisor as President-Elect Donald Trump’s top pick for Secretary of State.

The Trump Economy Begins: 4 Money Moves Boomers Should Make Before Inauguration Day

Read Next: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

The news of Rubio’s appointment came as welcome news to some Republican analysts.

“Rubio also, arguably, has at least some of the credentials and qualifications necessary for the position of secretary of state,” said Susan Del Percio, a Republican strategist and political analyst, writing for MSNBC. “Currently, Rubio serves as vice chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and is a senior member of the Committee on Foreign Relations.

Nevertheless, the global becomes the local, as foreign affairs can often affect how much you pay for everyday items. Here are three ways Marco Rubio’s appointment as Secretary of State can impact your wallet.

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Paying More for Imports

President-elect Trump has promised to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian and Mexican imports, and an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports when he takes office.

“While Rubio may provide counsel and execute key strategies, the ultimate foreign policy agenda will reflect Trump’s priorities,” said Mark Malek, chief investment officer at Siebert.

Malek explained, “Given the aggressive foreign policy focus of Trump’s campaign and his historical approach, we can expect a packed agenda for the next four years. His hawkish stance on China, combined with the President-elect’s similar position, suggests that tariffs and trade restrictions are almost a certainty.”

In addition, Malek said that while tariffs and trade restrictions are strategies to level the playing field for U.S. manufacturers, they have other consequences.

“Historically, tariffs have increased costs for manufacturers reliant on imports, such as electronics and machinery producers,” Malek said. “Many of those costs are ultimately passed on to consumers. This can create inflationary pressures in the mid- to long-term.”

Learn More: How Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency May Impact Your Wallet

Driving Up Energy Prices

As U.S. Senator, Rubio has taken hardline stances on Russia and Iran, which are among the most oil-rich countries in the world, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Malek said Rubio was an “outspoken critic” of Vladamir Putin, supported strong sanctions on Iran, and was a vocal opponent of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). The JCPOA is a landmark accord signed in 2015 by Iran and other countries, including the U.S., and placed significant restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.