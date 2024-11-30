2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

Source: Getty Images

Written by Puja Tayal at The Motley Fool Canada

The Canadian stock market houses some of the most lucrative dividend stocks with high yields. In a market where interest rates are falling, it is time to rebalance your portfolio, as a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) may not be able to keep up with inflation. This is the market in which to capture a higher yield with good dividends. However, not all stocks with high dividend yields are attractive, and not all high-yield stocks are risky.

Two no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now

Often, a dividend stock has a high yield because the stock’s price falls significantly. Before rushing to buy a stock for its high yield, you should understand why the stock price fell. If the cause of the decline is temporary and you can see healthy cash flows for the company in the long term, buy those stocks without delay and keep accumulating them.

Here are two high-yield stocks worth buying.

Telus stock

Telus Corporation (TSX:T) stock is offering a dividend yield of 7.6%. This yield is arrived at by estimating an annual dividend per share of $1.61 in the coming four quarters. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 3.4%, keeping up with its semi-annual dividend growth. And there are expectations that the management will announce another 3.4% growth in mid-2025. However, the balance sheet is a little stressed, given the huge debt Telus took to fund its 5G rollout.

Its net debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at 3.8 times. It means that the company’s net debt is almost four years of its operating earnings, way above its target range of 2.2 can a–2.7 times its EBITDA.

High debt could strain Telus’ net profit and distributable cash flow. However, the capital spent on building the infrastructure will pay off with more 5G subscriptions and higher average revenue per user in the future. The company has reduced its capex and is restructuring its business to cut costs. It is also investing in digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to facilitate the next-generation AI at the edge.

All challenges have come at the same time for the telecom sector – high capital spending towards technology transition, high interest rates, industry consolidation, and the regulator’s demand to provide smaller players access to their network. Consequently, telecom stocks are falling. Now is the time to buy this stock that has slipped 38% from its peak in April 2022. The increase in dividend per share and share price dip have pushed the dividend to 7.6%.