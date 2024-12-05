There are 2 looming risks that could spark a serious correction for the stock market, Moody's chief economist says

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The stock market's record-breaking run could end up seeing a sharp reversal, according to Moody's.

The firm's chief economist pointed to risks from two of Trump's proposed policies.

He said he expected asset prices to trade "sideways" over the near term.

Investors hoping for another stellar year for the stock market should stay cautious with risks on the horizon in 2025.

US stocks could see a significant correction, thanks to high asset prices and two big risks facing the market in the coming year, according to Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody's Analytics.

"Asset prices are getting ahead of themselves," Zandi said, speaking to The David Lin Report on Monday. He pointed to measures of lofty valuations, such as historically high stock, crypto, housing, and gold prices.

"But I think there is a growing risk — a threat — that these lofty valuations and prices will unravel in a correction and a sustained decline in price, and I do worry about that as kind of a risk scenario," he said.

"With each passing day that stock prices continue to rise strongly, or corporate credit spreads in the bond market narrow, the more worried I get about that possibility — the greater the risk that we suffer a correction that will have significant macroeconomic implications."

That risk is amplified by uncertainty surrounding Trump's policies, Zandi said, pointing to two policies in particular that could pose a serious risk to stocks.

Tariffs

Trump has proposed steep tariffs on US imports from China, Mexico, Canada, and BRICS nations. Economists have said tariffs could lead to higher prices as businesses pass the cost of the duty on to consumers, potentially raising inflation and causing interest rates to trend higher.

Trump has pushed back against the idea that his policies are inflationary. He levied tariffs during his first term as president without significant price increases, but economists say his tariff plan this time around is far more wide-reaching, explaining the difference in inflation forecasts.

"I'm no fan of broad-based tariffs," Zandi said. "If it's on the margin, no big deal. But if it's truly broad-based, that's a big deal."

"Trump will once again cut taxes and unleash American energy to lower prices on groceries and other goods when we send him back to the White House," Taylor Rogers, a Republican National Committee spokesperson, told BI in a statement prior to the election.

Mass deportations

Trump has also promised to deport millions of immigrants from the US, which, if enforced to the fullest extent, could remove nearly 12 million migrants living in the US, according to the Center for Migration Studies.

