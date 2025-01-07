2 bodies are found in the landing gear of JetBlue plane at Florida airport

Two bodies were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft at a South Florida airport, authorities said.

The bodies were located in the wheel well area Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, WPLG-TV reported.

They were discovered during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection, a JetBlue spokesperson told the TV station.

The aircraft had arrived in Fort Lauderdale shortly after 11 p.m. from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Names of the people or other details about them were not immediately released Tuesday.

The Associated Press