2,300-Mile 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach Offered On Bring A Trailer

Low-mileage 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach in Miami Blue combines 700 horsepower with extensive weight-saving upgrades for ultimate performance.

A meticulously preserved 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach, boasting just 2,300 miles, is now available for purchase in Arizona. This pinnacle of Porsche engineering represents the ultimate fusion of performance, luxury, and motorsport-inspired design. Delivered with the highly sought-after Weissach Package, this example showcases the best of Porsche’s relentless pursuit of speed and agility.

Finished in striking Miami Blue, the GT2 RS features a suite of carbon-fiber components, including the hood, roof, front fender vents, side mirrors, and rear wing. These enhancements reduce weight while maximizing aerodynamics, with NACA ducts aiding brake cooling and a large rear wing increasing downforce. In December 2023, the entire exterior received paint protection film followed by a ceramic coating, ensuring a pristine appearance.

At the heart of this beast lies a twin-turbocharged 3.8L flat-six engine, factory rated at an impressive 700 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transaxle with a limited-slip differential and Porsche Torque Vectoring. The car features a Fi titanium exhaust system, enhancing its performance and sound. Original exhaust components are included in the sale.

Performance-Oriented Features

The Weissach Package further trims weight with carbon-fiber anti-roll bars and magnesium center-lock wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Adjustable dampers, Porsche Active Suspension Management, and rear-axle steering provide unparalleled handling precision. Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes with yellow calipers ensure exceptional stopping power, while the optional front-axle lift system prevents scraping on steep inclines.

Luxurious Interior

The cabin combines motorsport functionality with luxury, featuring carbon-fiber full bucket seats trimmed in black leather and Alcantara with contrasting yellow seatbelts and stitching. Additional details include carbon-fiber illuminated door sills, a fire extinguisher, and Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with navigation. The Sport Chrono Package adds a stopwatch atop the dashboard, emphasizing the car’s racing DNA.

The Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with carbon-fiber shift paddles frames a 250-mph speedometer and a tachometer with a 7,000-rpm redline. The digital odometer confirms the car’s low mileage, with only 1,000 miles driven under its current owner.

