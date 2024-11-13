$2.1M settlement proposed in class action against Dell over data breaches, scam calls

A Halifax law firm says a $2.1-million settlement has been proposed in a class action filed against Dell Canada and its parent company Dell USA.

Wagners has been pursuing the case on behalf of thousands of Canadians whose personal information was compromised during a breach of a service provider Dell used.

The data compromised in the 2017 breach was then allegedly used to carry out targeted tech support scam calls.

Wagners estimates more than 14,000 people will be eligible for compensation under the proposed settlement, which still requires court approval and does not include an admission of guilt from Dell.

If approved, all class members will be eligible for $85. Those who can prove the breach resulted in fraudulent credit card or banking charges or who needed tech remediation services to recover from the incident may receive up to $3,000.

A hearing to approve the settlement is set for Feb. 27, when a Halifax court will also decide whether Dell will cover more than $426,000 in legal fees related to the case.

"We believe this settlement is in the best interest of Dell and our customers," Dell says in an emailed statement. "The settlement is not an admission of guilt."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press