1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight to Headline Mecum's Monterey Auction

It's 1 of 200 Produced in M471 Lightweight Configuration.

One of the most iconic and sought-after Porsches of all time, a 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight, is set to cross the auction block at Mecum’s Monterey event on August 16th, 2024. This particular example, one of only 200 produced in the rare M471 Lightweight configuration, is expected to fetch between $1,000,000 and $1,300,000 USD, making it a centerpiece of the auction.

The 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was born out of necessity when changes in FIA regulations ended the dominance of the Porsche 917 in World Sportscar Championship racing. Porsche needed a new model that could be homologated for racing, and the 911S was chosen as the foundation. The result was the Carrera RS 2.7, with "RS" standing for "Rennsport," or motorsport in English. This model quickly became a legend in its own right, revered for its performance and lightweight design.

To comply with FIA homologation requirements, Porsche had to offer at least 500 race-specification Carreras to the public. The company’s sales department was initially apprehensive about the prospect of selling such a niche model, but the Carrera RS 2.7 proved to be a runaway success. Over 1,590 units were ultimately produced between 1973 and 1974, including the 200 M471 Lightweight models, which were the most hardcore and performance-focused variants.

Exquisite Lightweight Engineering

This particular Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight, chassis number 9113600545, is a masterpiece of minimalist engineering. Porsche’s engineers spared no effort in reducing weight, using thinner-gauge steel for the body panels, fiberglass for the bumpers, and thinner glass for the windows. The interior was stripped of unnecessary luxuries, featuring lightweight racing seats, simple door panels, and basic floor coverings.

The car is powered by a Type 911/83 air-cooled 2.7-liter flat-six engine, which produces 210 horsepower, thanks to Bosch mechanical fuel injection and other performance enhancements. Paired with a Type 915 five-speed manual gearbox, this engine provides thrilling acceleration and top-end speed, making the Carrera RS 2.7 a formidable competitor on both the road and track.

A Well-Preserved Example with Notable Provenance

This Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight is not only rare but also exceptionally well-preserved, with the odometer reading just 15,891 kilometers (approximately 9,874 miles). According to the Porsche Registry, the car was delivered new to Italy and later spent time in Switzerland before making its way to the United States. It has been meticulously maintained and remains in excellent running order, recently returning to its original Tangerine exterior color.

In addition to its mechanical pedigree, the car features several hallmark Porsche components, including ventilated four-wheel disc brakes, independent front suspension with MacPherson struts, rear torsion-bar suspension, and lightweight silver Fuchs wheels. The aluminum engine cover, Glaverbel safety glass, and minimalistic interior contribute to the car’s legendary status as a "racing legend with license plates."

A Rare Opportunity for Collectors

The 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight represents a rare and highly desirable opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike. With its limited production numbers, legendary performance, and well-documented history, this car is sure to attract significant attention when it crosses the auction block in Monterey. Whether intended for collection, concours display, or vintage racing, this Carrera RS 2.7 is a true icon of automotive history and a must-have for any serious Porsche aficionado.

This great vehicle is selling at Mecum Monterey. Visit their site to learn more about this and their other consignments.

