1968 Shelby GT500KR Convertible to Cross the Block at Mecum Dallas Auction

This ultra-rare example is set to steal the stage.

A highly sought-after piece of automotive history, a 1968 Shelby GT500KR Convertible, is set to cross the auction block at the Mecum Dallas 2024 event on September 7th. This iconic muscle car, known for its powerful performance and rarity, is expected to attract significant attention from collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Shelby No. 02387 is a standout among classic American muscle cars, boasting a matching numbers 428 CI Cobra Jet V-8 engine paired with a C6 automatic transmission. This "King of the Road" model is one of only five produced with its specific configuration, making it an incredibly rare find. Adding to its allure, this particular GT500KR Convertible is finished in a sleek Raven Black exterior, complemented by a White convertible top and a Black Decor interior. It is also the only one of its kind originally shipped to Missouri, having been sold new at Yates-Stevens Ford in Kirkwood, Missouri.

What sets this GT500KR apart from others is its factory-installed air conditioning—a rare feature for the time. This, along with power steering, power brakes with front discs, and an array of other factory options, underscores the car's luxurious yet performance-driven nature. The vehicle’s history is well-documented, with its details listed in the Shelby Registry and supported by an Elite Marti Report.

With just over 80,000 miles on the odometer, this classic muscle car has been well-preserved and is now poised to find a new owner. Given its rarity, original features, and documented history, the 1968 Shelby GT500KR Convertible is expected to be one of the highlights of the Mecum Dallas auction.

