1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Convertible On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Rare Piece of Automotive History.

One of the rarest and most coveted Corvettes has surfaced on the auction site Bring A Trailer, offering collectors and enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of automotive history. This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is one of only 216 examples built with the legendary L88 package, and it’s among just 80 produced for the 1968 model year. With its factory-original Silverstone Silver over black leather upholstery, this Corvette is a stunning example of the high-performance engineering that defined the L88 series.

The L88 package was the brainchild of Corvette engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov, who aimed to create a competition-oriented Corvette that could bypass GM's corporate racing ban of the early 1960s. Introduced in 1967, the L88 was designed with racing in mind, boasting a host of performance upgrades while omitting comfort options like a radio and air conditioning. The engine was rated at a conservative 430 horsepower, though it's widely known that the actual output was closer to 550 horsepower. The package also carried a designation that it was for "off-road" use only, further emphasizing its racing pedigree.

This particular L88 convertible was built on May 16, 1968, and delivered to Nischan-Spalding, Inc., in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It reportedly spent several years with its original owner before undergoing a refurbishment in the mid-2000s that retained its factory color combination. The car was purchased by its current owner in 2018 and has since garnered several accolades, including a 2016 NCRS Top Flight Award and a 2018 Bloomington Gold Certification.

The Corvette is powered by a 427ci V8 engine equipped with aluminum cylinder heads, forged internals, solid lifters, and a high-lift camshaft. The engine breathes through an 850-cfm Holley four-barrel carburetor mounted on an aluminum intake manifold. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a Muncie M22 “rock crusher” four-speed manual transmission and a Positraction rear differential.

Story continues

The car’s exterior features the signature high-clearance L88 hood scoop, retractable headlights, and chrome bumpers. The L88 package also includes power-assisted brakes with the J56 heavy-duty brake package and the F41 heavy-duty suspension package, which enhances the car's handling capabilities.

Inside, the cabin is outfitted in black leather, with bucket seats and a minimalist dashboard that eschews modern comforts for a pure driving experience. The odometer shows 37,000 miles, approximately 100 of which have been added under current ownership.

This L88 convertible comes with a wealth of documentation, including a window sticker, a Protect-O-Plate, CCAS certification documents, and an NCRS shipping data report. The car’s engine pad stamping, trim tag, and other markings confirm its authenticity and original specifications, making it a highly desirable example for collectors.

The 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88 convertible is not just a car; it’s a legend. With its rare L88 package, impeccable provenance, and a host of accolades, this Corvette represents a unique opportunity to own one of the most iconic American muscle cars ever built. Now offered on Bring A Trailer, it’s sure to attract significant attention from collectors eager to add a piece of Corvette history to their collection.

This rare Corvette is being sold by Corvette Mike in California. Mike Vietro has decades of experience with the rarest Corvettes. Visit CorvetteMike.com to see their latest inventory.





Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.