1968 Chevelle with Dart Big-Block V-8 to Hit the Auction Block at Mecum Indy Fall Special 2024

It's a powerful Chevy.

Muscle car enthusiasts, get ready! A 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle equipped with a powerful Dart Big-Block V-8 engine is set to cross the auction block at the Indy Fall Special 2024 on Saturday, October 5th. This iconic American muscle car is a stunning example of raw power, aggressive styling, and modern upgrades, making it a must-see for collectors and performance enthusiasts alike.

The heart of this Chevelle is a Chevrolet Dart Big-Block V-8 engine featuring aluminum heads and intake, offering both weight savings and increased airflow for maximum performance. Paired with a Holley 4-barrel carburetor, the engine delivers exceptional throttle response and power. Enhancing its capabilities further are headers and dual exhaust, ensuring that this Chevelle not only performs well but sounds as menacing as it looks. To keep the engine cool under intense conditions, a Griffin aluminum radiator has been fitted, and an MSD ignition system provides reliable spark, ensuring the V-8 fires on all cylinders.

This Chevelle is equipped with an automatic transmission that transfers power to the rear wheels through a 9-inch rear end, known for its durability and ability to handle high horsepower. The car is fitted with a B&M Ratchet shifter, offering precise control during gear changes. To help drivers monitor performance, Auto Meter gauges provide accurate readouts at a glance.

Externally, this Chevelle features a bold yellow exterior with a lift-off cowl hood, adding both functionality and a race-inspired look. The car sits on slotted Weld wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson tires, offering superior grip whether on the track or the street. Safety is also a priority, as the car comes equipped with a roll cage and a trunk-mounted fuel cell.

The interior, dressed in black, is race-ready with its performance-focused features while still retaining the iconic Chevelle styling. With a combination of modern performance parts and classic muscle car aesthetics, this 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle offers a thrilling driving experience.

Whether you’re looking to own a piece of muscle car history or seeking a high-performance ride that’s ready to hit the track, this Chevelle is a standout at the Indy Fall Special 2024. Don’t miss your chance to see it in action!

