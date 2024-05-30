1967 Chevy Chevelle Restomod Features LT1 V8 Power

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A meticulously restored 1967 Chevy Chevelle, featuring a modern LT1 V8 engine, showcases the perfect blend of classic muscle and contemporary performance.

A classic 1967 Chevy Chevelle has been transformed into a modern masterpiece by All Speed Customs, a renowned performance shop in Muskegon Heights, Michigan. This restomod, detailed in a recently released feature video, exemplifies the perfect balance between preserving the iconic muscle car essence and incorporating state-of-the-art modifications.

The restoration began with a complete frame-off rebuild, ensuring every component of the Chevelle was meticulously refurbished. To enhance the driving experience, a set of RideTech suspension components was installed. The setup includes a four-link rear arrangement and StrongArm parts in the front, all complemented by coilovers that provide both comfort and responsiveness on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the hood, the Chevelle boasts a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine sourced from a 2018 Chevy Camaro. This powerhouse generates an impressive 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual Tremec T-56 Magnum transmission channels this power, offering a thrilling and engaging driving experience.

To match its formidable performance, the Chevelle features a high-performance braking system. Wilwood disc brakes with six-piston calipers in the front and four-piston calipers in the rear ensure exceptional stopping power. The system is further enhanced with drilled and slotted rotors, providing reliable braking in all conditions.

Visually, the Chevelle stands out with a stunning midnight blue pearl paint job, originally an OEM Porsche color. This unique hue gives the car a captivating and distinctive appearance. The interior maintains a classic aesthetic while integrating modern conveniences. Reupholstered front and rear seats, a custom-built center console, and Dakota Digital gauges blend vintage style with contemporary functionality.

Story continues

Additional interior upgrades include a Vintage Air climate control system, a RetroSound audio system complete with a subwoofer and amplifier, and an Ididit tilt steering column. These enhancements ensure that the Chevelle offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving environment.

For a closer look at this exceptional 1967 Chevy Chevelle restomod, viewers can check out the full feature video from All Speed Customs, which showcases the intricate details and remarkable craftsmanship of this build.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.