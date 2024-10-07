1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window in Sebring Silver Up for Auction At GAA Classic Car Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Bid on a meticulously restored 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe in Sebring Silver.

A rare and iconic 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe in stunning Sebring Silver is ready to captivate collectors and enthusiasts alike. This classic ‘Vette, with its distinctive split rear window design, features a matching Sebring Silver exterior and a contrasting dark blue vinyl interior, a timeless color combination that defines the elegance of mid-century American sports cars.

Under the hood lies a powerful 327 cubic-inch V8 engine, producing 250 horsepower. The engine, with an 870 block casting and RC suffix code, is paired with a 4-speed Borg Warner manual transmission for an authentic driving experience. Equipped with Ram Horn manifolds, a dual exhaust system, and a Carter 4-barrel carburetor, this Corvette is all about delivering vintage performance. Its points ignition with shielding, OE dual snorkel air cleaner, and Harrison radiator with a clutch fan further ensure this car runs as well as it looks.

In terms of features, the car comes with power steering, manual drum brakes, and whitewall radial tires, all complemented by full wheel covers. Inside, the classic AM/FM radio, a tachometer, and a clock enhance the driving experience, while the OE shifter and deep groove pulleys underscore the attention to period-correct details. This Corvette also retains its original points ignition and correct alternator, cementing its authenticity.

Finished in its factory-correct Sebring Silver paint (941A) and dark blue interior (Trim: 4901), this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe is a must-have for collectors of American classics. Whether on display or driven on the open road, this Corvette is a stunning example of the revered split-window era.

Join us at The Palace in Greensboro, North Carolina for GAA Classic Car’s November Auction. The sale takes place November 7-9.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.