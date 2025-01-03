1960 Buick Electra 225 Convertible to Cross the Block at Kissimmee Mecum Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A meticulously restored 1960 Buick Electra 225 Convertible, 1 of 6,746 produced, heads to Mecum's Kissimmee auction with no reserve.

A rare and beautifully restored 1960 Buick Electra 225 Convertible is set to capture attention at the Mecum Auction in Kissimmee on Thursday, January 16, 2025. This exceptional vehicle, one of only 6,746 produced for the model year, represents the pinnacle of Buick’s luxury offerings in 1960.

Meticulously restored over four years using NOS (New Old Stock) parts, this Electra 225 dazzles with its Pearl Fawn exterior paired with a sophisticated two-tone brown and tan interior. The vehicle rides on wide whitewall tires accented by factory Super Deluxe wheel covers, embodying the elegance and style of its era.

Under the hood, the Electra boasts a 401/325 HP Wildcat 445 V-8 engine, mated to a Turbine Drive automatic transmission. This powerful combination ensures smooth performance, befitting the car’s luxury status. Notable features include air conditioning, power windows, power steering, a power-operated convertible top, and the distinctive Mirrormagic instrument cluster, all adding to the comfort and convenience of this classic.

The Buick Electra and Electra 225 replaced the Roadmaster and Limited models in 1959, marking a new chapter in Buick’s lineup. The “225” moniker refers to the car’s impressive overall length, emphasizing its commanding road presence. In 1960, Buick subtly refined the design, incorporating VentiPorts on the front fenders, vertically slatted grilles, and horizontally aligned quad headlights to create a modern yet timeless aesthetic.

This particular Electra 225 Convertible is part of the Bill & Patty Spurling Collection and will be offered with no reserve. Estimated to sell for $90,000 to $130,000, it presents a rare opportunity for collectors to own a piece of American automotive history.

Don’t miss this chance to bid on a stunning example of mid-century luxury at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction—an event that promises to draw enthusiasts from around the globe.

This is one of over 4,500 vehicles being sold at Mecum Kissimmee. To see all lots and learn more visit Mecum.com.

