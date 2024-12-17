1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione Heads to Broad Arrow Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Historic Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione with Le Mans pedigree and concours acclaim offered at $10–$14 million.

The automotive world is abuzz as one of the rarest and most celebrated Ferraris, the 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione, prepares to cross the auction block at The Amelia Auction in March 2025. With an estimated price between $10 million and $14 million, this exceptional car—chassis number 1451 GT—stands as a pinnacle of Ferrari's racing and design heritage.

One of only eight aluminum-bodied Competizione California Spiders ever built, chassis 1451 GT boasts an unparalleled legacy. Debuting at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans, it achieved a 5th overall and 3rd in its GT class, driven by its first owner, Bob Grossman, and co-driver Fernand Tavano. This remarkable result marked the best-ever finish for a California Spider at Le Mans.

Crafted by Carrozzeria Scaglietti, the car features an aluminum body, competition-spec suspension, and the first-ever outside-plug Type 128 F engine, delivering 262.5 horsepower. Other racing-specific enhancements include a 9.6:1 compression ratio, a 35-gallon fuel tank, and Testa Rossa camshafts. Originally presented in metallic silver Le Mans livery, it epitomizes Ferrari's dual-purpose design philosophy.

Following its successful racing career, the Spider was restored multiple times, achieving concours accolades such as First in Class at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in 1983 and Best of Show at the Ferrari Club of America Concours in 1984. Its most recent restoration in 2011 returned the car to its original Le Mans configuration, earning a Platino award at the Cavallino Classic XX.

Ferrari Classiche certified, the car retains its original engine, chassis, and gearbox, further solidifying its historical and collectible significance. Described as "the definitive example of Ferrari's dual-purpose sports car," chassis 1451 GT has graced the world’s most exclusive motoring events, including Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 2024.

Collectors and enthusiasts alike view this as an unmissable opportunity to acquire a Ferrari that embodies the essence of competition and craftsmanship, ensuring its place among the most significant Ferraris in history.

