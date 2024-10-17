1958 Corvette Stolen in West Los Angeles, Suspect Seen on Surveillance Footage

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A rare 1958 Corvette was stolen from a West Los Angeles parking garage, with the LAPD seeking help to locate the suspect.

A rare and valuable 1958 Corvette was stolen from an underground parking garage in West Los Angeles on the evening of September 4, 2023. The classic silver-blue Corvette, which was left unlocked, was taken around 8:40 p.m. from a commercial building on the 12200 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Surveillance footage captured a suspect entering the car before driving off.

The Corvette, a highly sought-after collector's item, bears Rhode Island license plate 1KJ358 and could be worth six figures depending on its condition. The 1958 model is a particularly iconic year for the Corvette, known for its distinctive design that appeals to car enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The suspect, described as a white male between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inch tall, was seen wearing a gray T-shirt, dark shorts, and gray and white shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack and a skateboard. Surveillance footage shows him entering the unlocked vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Classic car thefts have become more common in recent years, with vintage vehicles like the 1958 Corvette becoming prime targets for criminals due to their high market value and rarity. Experts advise classic car owners to take extra precautions, such as installing advanced security systems or parking in more secure locations, to prevent similar incidents.

The LAPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the stolen vehicle and identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 446-6658. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

