1958 Chevrolet Impala Convertible: A Frame-Off Restored Classic From Premier

This 1958 Chevrolet Impala Convertible, with a Tri-Power 348 V8, is a frame-off restored masterpiece of classic Americana.

The 1958 Chevrolet Impala Convertible is a symbol of 1950s automotive excellence, and Lot #M25-498 showcases a stunning example of this timeless classic. Featuring a frame-off restoration and packed with premium features, this Impala combines luxury, performance, and style in one iconic package.

Power and Performance

At the heart of this Impala lies a Tri-Power 348-cubic-inch V8 engine delivering 280 horsepower, paired with a 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission. Known for its smooth power delivery and reliable performance, this engine was a hallmark of Chevrolet’s late-1950s innovation. The car’s coil spring independent front suspension and live rear axle with coil spring trailing arms ensure a comfortable ride, whether cruising on highways or displaying at car shows.

Eye-Catching Design

This Impala is finished in a brilliant Rio Red exterior, perfectly complemented by a tri-color red interior and a crisp white convertible soft top. Chrome details, including spinner wheel covers and a Continental kit, enhance its retro appeal. Fender skirts and wide whitewall tires complete the vintage look, making this car a true head-turner.

Luxurious Features

Loaded with options, this Impala offers power steering, power brakes, power windows, and a power-adjustable seat for ultimate convenience. The Wonderbar signal-seeking radio, a chrome tissue dispenser, and a plush tri-color interior highlight the luxury features that made the Impala a top choice in its time.

Provenance and Restoration

Formerly part of the esteemed John Staluppi Collection, this Impala has been meticulously restored to its original glory through a comprehensive frame-off restoration. Every detail, from the sparkling chrome to the finely crafted interior, reflects its collector-grade quality.

This 1958 Chevrolet Impala Convertible is more than a car; it’s a piece of history, embodying the style and innovation of mid-century America. For collectors or enthusiasts, it represents an opportunity to own one of Chevrolet’s most celebrated models in impeccable condition.

This awesome car is selling at Premier Auction Group’s Gulf Coast Classic in March 14th & 15th. To see more vehicles for sale, register to bid or consign your vehicle for sale at this auction please visit Premier Auction Groups website.

