1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster From Broad Arrow Auctions

Meticulously maintained, with significant upgrades and rally history.

A meticulously maintained 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, held in long-term ownership for the past 34 years, is set to be auctioned by Broad Arrow Auctions at the Monterey Jet Center in 2024. The car, estimated to fetch between $1,200,000 and $1,300,000, is a testament to the dedication of its current owner, who has upgraded and preserved it with exceptional care.

Originally delivered to its first owner, Leonora M. Dietrich, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, the car was later owned by Alice Short, potentially Dietrich's daughter. It changed hands several times before finding its current owner in 1990. Throughout these years, the Roadster participated in numerous rallies and tours, including the prestigious Colorado Grands, California Milles, and Copperstate 1000s.

The vehicle boasts several sporting specifications, including RoW-style headlights, a five-speed manual transmission, a Le Mans-style flip-open fuel filler cap, and the removal of its bumpers for a more aerodynamic look. Finished in Anthracite Grey Metallic with a Red Leather interior, the car retains its original, numbers-matching chassis, engine, body, and transmission.

Significant enhancements include a set of Rudge-style knock-off wheels, with the original wheels and associated parts accompanying the sale. The car also comes with a generous spares package, featuring its original steering wheel, steering gearbox, and numbers-matching transmission.

Documented in a detailed notebook, the owner's improvements range from engine rebuilds to fine-tuning for high-altitude rallies. In 1994, the engine was rebuilt for the Copperstate 1000 rally, and Rudge-style wheels were added. The car also received a lower windshield, an aerodynamic headrest, and a stainless steel exhaust system.

The car underwent a comprehensive restoration from 2010 to 2011, addressing the brake, fuel, and ignition systems. It was repainted in dark metallic gray, and the knock-off wheels were refinished. In 2017, further upgrades included a new electric fuel pump, a rebuilt brake booster, and special front knuckles for a lower stance.

The 300 SL Roadster, now a finely tuned rally car, is ready for its next owner to enjoy high-level touring and rally events. The winning bidder will receive the car with its spares package from Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

