1933 Chrysler Custom Imperial LeBaron Dual-Windshield Phaeton: A Pebble Beach Champion Offered at Auction

One-off 1933 Chrysler Custom Imperial, designed by Ralph Roberts, a concours-winning masterpiece, crosses the block at Broad Arrow Auctions.
The 1933 Chrysler Custom Imperial LeBaron Dual-Windshield Phaeton, a bespoke creation and personal vehicle of legendary designer Ralph Roberts, is a crown jewel of pre-war American luxury automobiles. This exceptional one-off example will be offered without reserve as part of The Academy of Art University Collection at Broad Arrow Auctions, with an estimate between $900,000 and $1,200,000.
This Imperial, chassis 7803657, represents the zenith of Chrysler's design and engineering during the Classic Era, combining innovative features with exquisite bespoke modifications. Created as a personal commission for Ralph Roberts, the visionary designer behind many of LeBaron’s most celebrated creations, the car reflects his unique stylistic vision.
Believed to be the final Series CL Dual-Windshield Phaeton built, it incorporates numerous custom touches, including:
-
Lowered headlights, creating a dramatic and sleek front profile.
-
Full rear fender skirts, a precursor to Chrysler’s later Airflow models.
-
Dual rear-mounted spare tires on Locomobile brackets, enhancing its length and presence.
-
A painted radiator shell for a streamlined, Continental-inspired aesthetic.
-
French disc wheel covers painted in body color, adding elegance to the already opulent design.
Finished in its original Moon Glow Blue Polychromatic livery over a tan leather interior, the car exudes timeless sophistication.
Provenance and Restoration
First owned by Roberts and his wife until 1942, the Imperial boasts an unbroken lineage of prominent collectors, including Otis Chandler, Neil Wynn, and Judge Joseph Cassini III. Restored meticulously by Curt Austin in the 1990s, the car’s original features were painstakingly recreated, earning it the Most Elegant Open Car award at the 1997 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Further work by RM Auto Restoration under Cassini’s ownership included mechanical enhancements and cosmetic refinements, solidifying the car’s concours dominance. It amassed an incredible roster of awards, including:
-
Best in Class at the 2014 and 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
-
Best of Show at the Concours d’Elegance of America and Radnor Hunt Concours d’Elegance.
-
Most Elegant Open Pre-War Car at the 2016 Elegance at Hershey.
A Triumph of Automotive Craftsmanship
As a testament to both its beauty and performance, the car successfully completed the rigorous Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance in 2024, highlighting its mechanical reliability alongside its visual splendor.
Significance and Opportunity
This Imperial stands as one of the most important American pre-war automobiles ever created. With its bespoke design by one of the era’s greatest automotive minds, award-winning restoration, and storied provenance, it represents a rare convergence of artistry, innovation, and historical significance.
For collectors and enthusiasts, this 1933 Chrysler Custom Imperial LeBaron Dual-Windshield Phaeton is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. Its unmatched pedigree and concours-ready condition ensure it will remain a centerpiece in any prestigious collection.
