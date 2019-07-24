19 Dumb Reasons These Athletes Had To Pay $1.67 Million in Fines

When athletes misbehave, the leagues and teams they play for discipline them by taking a chunk out of their checkbooks. Ranging from a few hundred bucks to hundreds of thousands of dollars, fines of all sizes plague athletes who break the rules.

Sometimes it’s the rules that are silly and excessive, and sometimes it’s the athlete doing something dumb and unnecessary like when Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell was fined for oddly charging hotel incidentals to an assistant coach’s room. From uniform violations and unfortunate language to social media recklessness and droopy socks, here’s a look at some of the wackiest fines levied against some of the richest athletes in sports.

Chris Perez

$750 for Twitter incitement

In 2012, Cleveland Indians pitcher Chris Perez took to Twitter to explain in writing what baseball fans have known for generations: an unspoken eye-for-an-eye policy that requires pitchers to retaliate when their teammates are hit with pitches. After a back-and-forth that featured several bruised batters, Perez tweeted “You hit us, we hit you. Period.” Perez reportedly thought the First Amendment protected his speech, but the league reminded him that MLB fines aren’t issued as a result of a democratic process when it docked him $750 for the tweet. Perez retired in 2015, leaving behind a strange legacy including the delivery of weed to his home under his dog’s name, vomiting on the pitching mound and cursing out an opposing fan.

Nazem Kadri

$5,000 for embellishment

Although NHL players skate on frozen water, diving has always been part of the game. Embellishing — exaggerating or fabricating the extent of an opponent’s infraction to draw an undeserved penalty — is called taking a dive, and it’s not just frowned upon in the NHL. Embellishment is against the rules. That, however, doesn’t stop the league’s most notorious divers from performing their theatrics in hopes of drawing a penalty.

Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri took things to a new level in 2016 when he not only took a penalty but also received combined NHL fines of $5,000 for repeated and shameless dives over the course of three games. Kadri has been suspended four times and fined once in his 561 game NHL career. Most recently he cross-checked Boston Bruin Jake DeBrusk by hitting him with his hockey stick — it was aimed at DeBrusk’s head.

Antoine Roussel

$5,000 for biting

Maybe he was just hungry? The Canuck’s Antoine Roussel bit an opposing player on the hand during what seemed to be a regular hockey brawl. This is definitely not what the fans of the San Jose Sharks had in mind when they cheer on their team with “the chomp.” The self-proclaimed, “chomp heard around the world,” left victim Marc-Edouard Vlasic with bite marks. Thankfully he didn’t lose any fingers in the 2018 incident.

Jordan Bell

$9,505 for charging hotel incidentals to assistant coach’s room

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell, was suspended from a game and fined by the NBA in early 2019 for conduct detrimental to the team. Although what Bell had charged to his assistant coach’s room is still undisclosed, you can guess it was probably something embarrassing. The forward has since apologized, saying “[I] made an error of judgment and I thought I was doing something funny.” Funny or not, the NBA considered this serious enough for a hefty fine.

Ryan Getzlaf

$10,000 for inappropriate language

Hockey is an international game, but no matter what language is spoken, it’s best to avoid talking if you don’t have something nice to say. Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf learned that at the end of the 2016-17 season when he was hit with the league-maximum $10,000 fine for launching what the Washington Post called at the time a “homophobic slur” during an on-ice disagreement.

Ian Kinsler

$10,000 for speaking ill of an umpire

In August 2017, former Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler could not contain his strong feelings about umpire Angel Hernandez, nor could he resist offering unsolicited career advice. According to ESPN, the infielder said Hernandez was “messing with” MLB games and then suggested that he “find another job.” Kinsler was fined but not suspended, which compelled other umps around the league to wear white armbands in solidarity with Hernandez. The armbands, the umpires were warned, could have led to fines of their own.

Check this out: 20 Richest Female Athletes

Tyrus Thomas

$10,000 for disparaging the slam dunk contest

The NBA slam dunk contest unites the league’s most acrobatic athletes for one highly anticipated annual contest — and the participants are well paid for their efforts. While it’s always OK to brag about power slams, it’s probably best to keep compensation-related motivation close to the vest. Now-retired forward Tyrus Thomas learned that the hard way in 2007 when his team hit him with a five-digit fine for admitting he was in it for the money. According to ESPN, he was fined after blurting out, “I’m just going to go out there, get my check and call it a day.” Later he said, “I’m just into the free money.”

Story continues