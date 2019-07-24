How 18 of the World’s Best Athletes Spend Their Fortunes

Famous, celebrated and wealthy beyond words, the richest athletes in the world have connections and money beyond what most working people could ever imagine. And, many of them are not afraid to flaunt it. From classic cars and mansions to charitable donations and purchases that are kind of weird, read on to find out how some of the world’s richest people spend their money.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Hotels

Net worth: $460 million

Pay: $64 million

Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo, the second-highest-paid athlete in 2019, uses his fortune to dive into the hotel industry. In a June 2016 interview with Condé Nast Traveler, Ronaldo talked about investing $40 million as part of a partnership with Portugal’s Pestana hotels. Ronaldo has since opened up two hotels in Portugal, one in Lisbon and another in Madeira — he also has plans to open up more CR7 hotels in Madrid, New York and Marrakech.

LeBron James: A Giant Mansion

Net worth: $480 million

Pay: $100 million

The No. 8 highest-paid athlete in the world and the richest basketball player, LeBron James bought an East Coast-style mansion in Brentwood, one of the pricier and more exclusive areas in Los Angeles, reported Variety in late 2015. The $21 million, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, colonial-style home is 9,350 square feet. In addition, James Bought a second home in Brentwood for $23 million in 2017.

Although some might call these ostentatious purchases, others could argue he rightfully deserves it. After all, he helped the Cavaliers win the NBA Finals in 2016 and bring the first major sports trophy home to Cleveland since 1964.

Cam Newton: Really High California Tax Bills

Net worth: $45 million

Pay: $20 million

Most people would be devastated to lose the Super Bowl, but Cam Newton’s accountant is probably happy the Panthers came up short in 2016’s Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos. He only had to pay $137,900 in taxes. Had he won, he would have been $51,000 richer and would have owed $350 more. California’s peculiar tax system means he paid an effective tax rate of 172.2 percent — not to mention the 40.5 percent he had to cough up to the IRS.

Floyd Mayweather: Rare and Expensive Luxury Cars

Net worth: $565 million

Pay: As much as $300 million per fight

Although Floyd Mayweather is not the richest athlete in the world, he comes pretty close. Mayweather, who retired undefeated with a remarkable 50-0 record after defeating UFC fighter Conor McGregor, is known for posing on social media with everything from piles of cash to $400,000 worth of Hermes handbags.

For example, he posted one photo of his Bugatti on Instagram with the caption, “My new 2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse $3,498,000.” He even managed to get his hands on a rare supercar: the CCXR Trevita. The Instagram caption reads: “My new 4.8 Million dollar car. $4,800,000.00 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita supercar …”

Caroline Wozniacki: Presents for Homeless Children

Net worth: $30 million

Caroline Wozniacki didn’t make the Forbes’ Highest-Paid Athletes list, but in 2016, she was included on the list of the highest-earning tennis players in the world, thanks to endorsement deals and her on-court salary.

Although she’s worth millions, Wozniacki also seems to have good financial habits. “I don’t really spend money like crazy,” said Wozniacki in a 2012 interview with The Telegraph. “I buy what I need and what I really want. And if I’m buying expensive things, I do think about the purchase many times before I buy it.”

And apparently, Wozniacki also thinks about who she’s buying for. In 2015, she posted a photo on Instagram of her filling up a shopping cart with Christmas gifts for children at a homeless shelter.

Ronda Rousey: A Vertical Garden

Net worth: $12 million

In 2016, UFC brawler Ronda Rousey was the No. 3 highest-paid female athlete in the world. Prior to her 2015 fight with Holly Holm, the former champion told USA Today Sports how she would spend a $10 million payday. Unlike many famous people, Rousey didn’t say she would spend it on luxury items.

“I want to get some vertical gardens,” she said. “I don’t think they are that expensive, though, but that’s what I want. I am a woman of simple tastes.”

Currently, Rousey is signed to WWE as a professional wrestler and has appeared in movies and television shows as an actress.

