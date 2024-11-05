17-Year-Old’s Dream Car: A 1967 Pontiac GTO with Rare Features Still on the Road Today

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

John’s 1967 Pontiac GTO with rare His and Hers shifter has been a lifelong project, restored to drive and enjoy on the road.

For many car enthusiasts, their first vehicle is a memorable milestone, but for John, his first car has remained a constant part of his life for decades. In 1970, at just 17 years old, John bought a 1967 Pontiac GTO, a classic American muscle car that would go on to shape his passion for automotive restoration. What makes his GTO particularly unique is its rare factory option: the His and Hers shifter, a feature that set it apart from other muscle cars of the era.

John’s journey with the GTO is a story of dedication, family support, and a deep connection to the car. Early in its life, the car showed signs of wear and tear, but instead of letting it fade into memory, John chose to restore it. With the help of his grandmother, who generously contributed funds for the restoration, John embarked on the long journey of bringing the GTO back to life. Though the funds didn’t cover everything needed, John's commitment made up for the shortfall.

The fully restored 1967 GTO is more than just a showpiece. Although it won a prestigious Silver award, John’s pride comes from driving it, not just showing it. "It could win gold, but I built it to drive, not to be a trailer queen," John proudly explains, showcasing his philosophy of enjoying the car as it was meant to be enjoyed—on the road.

With its roaring engine, stylish design, and rare features, John’s 1967 Pontiac GTO isn’t just a car—it’s a lifelong companion, a family heirloom, and a testament to the lasting appeal of American muscle cars.

