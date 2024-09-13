After 155 Years, Campbell Soup Company Is Making a Historic Name Change

The proposed name change is subject to approval at the company's annual shareholders meeting in November and will take effect after the meeting if approved

Getty Stock image of Campbell's soup

The Campbell Soup Company is ready to end the year with a brand new name.

During its annual investor meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, the company announced its intention to change its name to The Campbell’s Company, dropping the word "soup" from its official moniker.

While the organization is highly recognized for its soup, it has acquired a vast multigenerational portfolio of meal and snack brands, making it "ready to turn the page and enter a new chapter," said Campbell’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Clouse, in a statement.

Campbell's Campbell's proposed new company name

Related: Jason Kelce Lies Fireside in Just a Robe for New Campbell's Chunky Commercial: 'Is It Hot in Here?' (Exclusive)

"This subtle yet important change retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company’s portfolio," he added.

Some of the most recognizable brands under the company's current umbrella include Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8.



Campbell's Some of the brands under Campbell's Company

Related: Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Doughnuts for 13 Cents on Friday the 13th

At Tuesday's event, Clouse emphasized that the food company is entering a chapter "where our strengthened team, transformed portfolio, and rebuilt capabilities are positioned to win and win consistently," adding that its proposed new name "respects our heritage, but also reflects who we are today."

"A name that celebrates soup. In fact, the name, font and color match our iconic red and white soup can," he said. "And as I said earlier, we will always love soup and we'll never take our eye off of this critical business. But today, we're so much more than soup."

Story continues

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

alamy Stock image of Campbell's soup

The name change is subject to approval at the company's annual shareholders meeting in November and will take effect after the meeting if approved.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A representative for the company tells PEOPLE that despite the proposed corporate name change, the company will still be known as “Campbell's."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.