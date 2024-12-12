150 tenants evicted in same block ahead of Labour’s rent reforms

Residents dispute Aitch Group’s reason that the flats need refurbishment as the building is just seven years old

Around 150 Londoners from the same block of flats have received eviction notices just weeks before Christmas.

Every resident at Vive Living, in Deptford, has been served with a Section 21 notice ordering them to leave their homes over the next two to four months.

It comes as thousands of landlords rush through no-fault evictions before Labour outlaws the practice next year.

Councillors and the local MP Vicky Foxcroft have demanded a meeting with landlords Aitch Group, founded by property and payday loan tycoon Henry Smith.

Section 21 notices, which allow landlords to evict tenants without a reason, have soared in recent months ahead of Labour’s Renters’ Reform Bill, which will ban the practice.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show that 8,425 households received a Section 21 notice between July and September this year – the highest number in eight years.

Residents of the 83 flats in Vive Living, homes to around 150 people, started to receive the notices earlier this month. The landlord said tenants were being evicted for refurbishment reasons but residents dispute this on the grounds that the building, which opened in 2017, is only seven years old.

Councillors have also confirmed that no planning applications to make substantial changes have been lodged with the local authority.

‘Parents are being forced to move to where there might be no school places’

Aimee Smith, part of a campaign group set up by the residents to revoke the notices, said: “Aitch seems to pride itself on supporting communities. How’s that going to happen if they’ve just kicked out 150 people who are embedded in that community?

“We’ve got all the people that make London vibrant. We’ve got teachers, we’ve got creatives, we’ve got children starting school. The amount of stress on these parents who are potentially moving somewhere that doesn’t have school places.

“It sounds like they want to put on a lick of paint and rent it for more money.”

Paulo Clemente lives in the building and runs its cafe with his wife Ana. He will lose his flat in April but has to close the business by the end of December.

Vive Living resident Paulo Clemente runs the cafe in the apartment block and is also being forced to shut his business

He said: “I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since last Thursday when we received the letter. Me and my wife won’t be able to work here. It affects me 100pc. Without that job, I can’t pay my bills and I don’t have anything. We will be without a job and a home.

“My date for leaving the flat is April 8, but the cafe has a monthly contract. I’m trying to keep the cafe until I leave the building.

“I’m Portuguese and I think I’ll go back home. I don’t see another way to do things because you know how hard it is to rent a house here.”

