150 tenants evicted in same block ahead of Labour’s rent reforms

Around 150 Londoners from the same block of flats have received eviction notices just weeks before Christmas.
Every resident at Vive Living, in Deptford, has been served with a Section 21 notice ordering them to leave their homes over the next two to four months.
It comes as thousands of landlords rush through no-fault evictions before Labour outlaws the practice next year.
Councillors and the local MP Vicky Foxcroft have demanded a meeting with landlords Aitch Group, founded by property and payday loan tycoon Henry Smith.
Section 21 notices, which allow landlords to evict tenants without a reason, have soared in recent months ahead of Labour’s Renters’ Reform Bill, which will ban the practice.
Figures from the Ministry of Justice show that 8,425 households received a Section 21 notice between July and September this year – the highest number in eight years.
Residents of the 83 flats in Vive Living, homes to around 150 people, started to receive the notices earlier this month. The landlord said tenants were being evicted for refurbishment reasons but residents dispute this on the grounds that the building, which opened in 2017, is only seven years old.
Councillors have also confirmed that no planning applications to make substantial changes have been lodged with the local authority.
‘Parents are being forced to move to where there might be no school places’
Aimee Smith, part of a campaign group set up by the residents to revoke the notices, said: “Aitch seems to pride itself on supporting communities. How’s that going to happen if they’ve just kicked out 150 people who are embedded in that community?
“We’ve got all the people that make London vibrant. We’ve got teachers, we’ve got creatives, we’ve got children starting school. The amount of stress on these parents who are potentially moving somewhere that doesn’t have school places.
“It sounds like they want to put on a lick of paint and rent it for more money.”
Paulo Clemente lives in the building and runs its cafe with his wife Ana. He will lose his flat in April but has to close the business by the end of December.
He said: “I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since last Thursday when we received the letter. Me and my wife won’t be able to work here. It affects me 100pc. Without that job, I can’t pay my bills and I don’t have anything. We will be without a job and a home.
“My date for leaving the flat is April 8, but the cafe has a monthly contract. I’m trying to keep the cafe until I leave the building.
“I’m Portuguese and I think I’ll go back home. I don’t see another way to do things because you know how hard it is to rent a house here.”
Maryam Ahmed, 32, has significant health issues, including losing the use of her right hand.
She said: “Receiving the eviction notice has turned my life upside down, leaving me overwhelmed and distressed. Instead of focusing on my health and recovery, I find myself scrambling to pack up my belongings, one-handed, and searching for a new place to live.
“The thought of delaying essential medical treatment because I need to prioritise relocating is devastating.”
‘This is not a fair or respectful way to treat people’
Aitch Group, which owns the building, was founded by its director Henry Smith. He previously founded CFO Lending, which went bankrupt after it was forced by the FCA to pay more than £34m in customer redress for unfair practices.
An Aitch group spokesman confirmed it had issued a Section 21 notice to tenants at Vive Living to “facilitate the refurbishment of the building.”
However, when approached by campaigners and The Telegraph, the spokesman declined to answer questions on the nature of the refurbishments, if the building would be re-let after completion and whether eviction notices had been issued at the group’s other properties.
In a joint letter sent to Aitch Group, five local councillors and Labour’s Lewisham North MP Vicky Foxcroft said residents’ requests for new tenancy agreements had been ignored to leave them on rolling agreements when their Section 21 notices were served.
They wrote: “This is not a fair or respectful way to treat people who you are asking to leave properties which, in many cases, have been their homes for several years.
“We look forward to a time when evictions like these, which leave tenants with little to no recourse against eviction, are rightfully banned.
“We are asking to meet with you as soon as possible.”
With Christmas approaching, the residents are now concerned that the local rental market will be flooded as 150 people simultaneously look for somewhere to live.
Experts have already warned that Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s decision to raise stamp duty on second homes owners, combined with the upcoming Renters’ Reform Bill reducing demand for buy-to-let properties, could increase rents by hundreds of pounds.
An Aitch Group spokesman said: “Aitch Group have issued a section 21 notice to tenants at the Vive Living development in Deptford to facilitate the refurbishment of the building. The tenants have been given two months’ notice, as a minimum, in accordance with their tenancy agreements. We are working with residents to assist them with their relocations.”