15 SUVs, Hybrids and More Cars To Avoid in 2025

Group4 Studio / Getty Images

Buying a new car in 2025? There are plenty of great models to choose from, but there are also plenty that have been synonymous with issues that will hurt your budget. Here’s a look at some of the vehicles that drivers are better off staying away from.

Check Out: The Best Car for Every Age Group, According to an Expert

Try This: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2025

Don’t buy these cars in 2025.

Volkswagen Taos

The Volkswagen Taos has made some lists that are not worth celebrating — including Consumer Reports’ least reliable cars for 2024. Car and Driver also wrote that the acceleration was nothing to write home about and that there are better cars available for this price point.

Learn More: Mechanics Explain Why You Should Never Buy These 6 Popular Car Brands

Honda Ridgeline

The problem with the 2025 Honda Ridgeline is that there aren’t a ton of changes between it and the 2024 model, making it not worth it to buy the new model.

One constant critique in auto expert reviews is its lack of towing capability in comparison with other trucks in its class. If utility is a top concern for drivers, there are better trucks on the market.

BMW ActiveHybrid 5

One reason customers opt for a hybrid is the fuel economy. This BMW does not deliver on that. The BMW ActiveHybrid 5 gets a combined 26 miles per gallon, according to TopSpeed. This is low compared to similar hybrid models.

Jeep Wrangler

Drivers who take their vehicles off road might be looking at the 2025 Jeep Wrangler, but experts say these cars have a lot of caveats. Edmunds reported that the steering is slow and loose, plus there is not as much cargo space as other similarly-sized cars.

Lexus LS 600h L

This is another luxury hybrid that really doesn’t deliver on fuel economy. Lexus 600h L tied with the BMW ActiveHybrid 7 for worst fuel efficiency among hybrids at a combined 20 MPG, according to TopSpeed.

Nissan Frontier

The Nissan Frontier is said to have tight space for passengers and less towing capacity than other trucks. There also have not been any mechanical upgrades for the 2025 model, meaning previous complaints of loud engines and disappointing fuel economy haven’t been addressed.

Rivian R1T

Those looking to plug in their phone for a seamless entertainment experience will be disappointed, as Car and Driver reported that the 2025 R1T doesn’t have any Apple CarPlay or Android Auto capabilities. They also reported that the range is impacted a lot by tire choice, so choosing the correct tires means a lot more for this car than other similar models.

Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid

Consumer Reports gives this car a reliability score of 21 out of 100, which is not reassuring. Car and Driver also noted its limited cargo space and bumpy ride as downsides.

Story Continues