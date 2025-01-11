15 SUVs, Hybrids and More Cars To Avoid in 2025

Buying a new car in 2025? There are plenty of great models to choose from, but there are also plenty that have been synonymous with issues that will hurt your budget. Here’s a look at some of the vehicles that drivers are better off staying away from.
Volkswagen Taos
The Volkswagen Taos has made some lists that are not worth celebrating — including Consumer Reports’ least reliable cars for 2024. Car and Driver also wrote that the acceleration was nothing to write home about and that there are better cars available for this price point.
Honda Ridgeline
The problem with the 2025 Honda Ridgeline is that there aren’t a ton of changes between it and the 2024 model, making it not worth it to buy the new model.
One constant critique in auto expert reviews is its lack of towing capability in comparison with other trucks in its class. If utility is a top concern for drivers, there are better trucks on the market.
BMW ActiveHybrid 5
One reason customers opt for a hybrid is the fuel economy. This BMW does not deliver on that. The BMW ActiveHybrid 5 gets a combined 26 miles per gallon, according to TopSpeed. This is low compared to similar hybrid models.
Jeep Wrangler
Drivers who take their vehicles off road might be looking at the 2025 Jeep Wrangler, but experts say these cars have a lot of caveats. Edmunds reported that the steering is slow and loose, plus there is not as much cargo space as other similarly-sized cars.
Lexus LS 600h L
This is another luxury hybrid that really doesn’t deliver on fuel economy. Lexus 600h L tied with the BMW ActiveHybrid 7 for worst fuel efficiency among hybrids at a combined 20 MPG, according to TopSpeed.
Nissan Frontier
The Nissan Frontier is said to have tight space for passengers and less towing capacity than other trucks. There also have not been any mechanical upgrades for the 2025 model, meaning previous complaints of loud engines and disappointing fuel economy haven’t been addressed.
Rivian R1T
Those looking to plug in their phone for a seamless entertainment experience will be disappointed, as Car and Driver reported that the 2025 R1T doesn’t have any Apple CarPlay or Android Auto capabilities. They also reported that the range is impacted a lot by tire choice, so choosing the correct tires means a lot more for this car than other similar models.
Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid
Consumer Reports gives this car a reliability score of 21 out of 100, which is not reassuring. Car and Driver also noted its limited cargo space and bumpy ride as downsides.
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
For those who opt for the AWD model, Car and Driver reported that it will use up all the fuel that having a hybrid in the first place would save. There are also no no second-row “Stow ‘n Go” seats for the hybrid model.
Mercedes A-Class PHEV
Repairs for this model can get quite pricey: About 9% of hybrid owners had to pay more than $2,000 for repairs, while repair bills were lower for gas and diesel A-Class owners. Edmunds also reported there wasn’t a ton of cargo capacity in comparison to similar cars.
Ford F-150 Hybrid
Edmunds reported that there aren’t any big changes for the 2025 Ford F-150 hybrid. What they do note is that the interior storage is pretty limited, and the optional hybrid powertrain is quite noisy.
Land Rover Discovery
If the second and third rows of the car are constantly going to be filled, this might not be the right fit. Edmunds reported that the Discovery doesn’t offer much legroom for those in the second and third rows.
Hyundai Tucson
The Tucson has less than stellar reviews when it comes to performance. Edmunds reported that it has a rough time accelerating, which can make it frustrating to drive on the freeway.
Range Rover Evoque PHEV
Consumer complaints have been piling up for this vehicle. Almost two-thirds of the Evoque PHEVs in a WhatCar? survey had something break, with electrical issues being the biggest problem, followed by engine and bodywork mishaps.
Ram 1500
Starting at $40,275, this vehicle can be considered expensive compared with other trucks. Costs don’t stop there, as maintenance is reported to cost a lot, as well. Maintenance and repairs will cost $18,469 during the first 10 years of service, per CarEdge, which is $8,364 more than the industry average.
