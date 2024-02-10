In this article, we will take a look at the 15 senior dating sites without payment. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Senior Dating Sites Without Payment.

Dating Trends Among Seniors

According to a report by the Washington Post, almost 30% of adults above the age of 50 are single in the United States. Such is primarily due to the rising divorce rate in the United States. On average, one in 6 adults over the age of 50 have used a dating site or an app to find a partner. Seniors certainly enjoy some benefits of dating fellow seniors. For starters, seniors have no pressure to procreate and find the perfect partner and parent in the same person. Moreover, most seniors have enough experience to know what they want in a relationship. Seniors understand and are aware of their dealbreakers. Lastly, seniors know what behavior is tolerable for them in a relationship and are aware of their needs. Such brings more clarity to a relationship and saves time for both parties involved. While dating among seniors is common, it does come with its own set of challenges. For seniors, the pool of dating is extremely small compared to young adults. Additionally, most adults struggle to establish a strong emotional connection with fellow seniors.

Some of the Best Senior Dating Sites

Some of the best senior dating sites in the US include Senior Match Dating, OurTime, and Spark Networks SE (OTC:LOVLQ). Let’s discuss some recent updates from these companies. You can also take a look at the best Christian dating sites with no payment.

Senior Match dating is one of the leading dating sites for seniors. On December 21, 2023, Senior Match Dating published a report on some emerging senior dating trends. As per the report, seniors are shiting to use online dating platforms instead of relying on traditional means of meeting people. Additionally, seniors have been increasingly involved in hobbies and activities such as painting and traveling. Often seniors seek partners with the same passions. Another emerging trend is the rise of community-based socializing events. Social groups and clubs have been significant in helping seniors build connections in the community. Lastly, seniors are more willing to engage in relationships with emotionally intelligent individuals.

OurTime is a subsidiary of the Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH). On November 14, 2023, Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) expanded its safety feature, Are You Sure?, to millions of users of Match, Stir, OurTime, BLK, Chispa, and Upward. The tool is an anti-harassment feature that prompts users to think twice before they send a message. The tool sends a warning to users when they are about to send their first message to a new match. The tool is automated to detect offensive words. Since the official launch, the tool has edited or deleted more than 500 million messages flagging them as problematic and offensive. The company has seen a significant decline in reporting.

Spark Networks SE (OTC:LOVLQ) is the owner of some of the leading dating platforms including Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles. SilverSingles is one of the most preferred dating sites among seniors. The platform suggests possible matches to other seniors based on a compatibility quiz. On May 30, 2023, Spark Networks SE (OTC:LOVLQ) signed a partnership with Lamark Media Group LLC, a performance marketing agency. The agreement enabled Spark Networks SE (OTC:LOVLQ) to leverage Lamark’s marketing capabilities to boost growth across all its brands. Key strategies included direct-response television advertising, paid social media marketing, SEM/SEO, lifecycle customer nurturing, and conversion rate optimization.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the 15 senior dating sites without payment. You can also take a look at the free dating sites in the United States.

Our Methodology

We employed a consensus and sifted through 3 sources including Forbes, Parade, and AARP to come up with the 15 senior dating sites without payment. We then ranked our list using total site visits sourced from Similarweb. Similarweb updates its figures monthly. Our list of the 15 senior dating sites without payment is in ascending order of the total site visits as of February 5, 2024.

It is to be noted that while large dating apps and sites cater to the elderly, we only included sites exclusively developed for the age bracket.

15. Senior FriendFinder

Total Site Visits as of February 5, 2024: 7,993

With total site visits of 7,993, Senior FriendFinder ranks as one of the best senior dating sites without payment. The platform is aimed a singles over the age of 60 seeking marriage, friendship, or dating. The platform is free and allows members to message, create photo galleries, browse profiles, and start chat rooms.

14. SinglesOver60

Total Site Visits as of February 5, 2024: 10,303

SinglesOver60 ranks 14th on our list of the best senior dating sites without payment. The platform is aimed at seniors over the age of 60 looking to meet fellow seniors in their locality. The site is free to join and has 24/7 scammer protection. The platform is based in the United States. The total site visits of the dating platform amount to 10,303.

13. Senior Friends Date

Total Site Visits as of February 5, 2024: 11,443

Senior Friends Date ranks as one of the best senior dating sites without payment. The platform is aimed at seniors above the age of 50 looking to meet and date fellow seniors. The platform is 100% free. The platform has no payment plans or trials. Senior Friends Date's total site visits amount to 11,443.

12. Singles50

Total Site Visits as of February 5, 2024: 12,610

Singles50 ranks 12th on our list of the best senior dating sites without payment. The platform is aimed at singles over the age of 50 looking for a partner. The platform follows a freemium model. Users can sign up for free. Users must upgrade to a premium membership to gain access to additional features. The platform is also functional as a mobile application and has a customer star rating of 3.8.

11. Just Senior Singles

Total Site Visits as of February 5, 2024: 32,204

Just Senior Singles is a platform for mature seniors over the age of 40 seeking committed relationships. The dating site is based in the United Kingdom but is functional in multiple countries including the United States and New Zealand. Users can create an account, add a photo, browse profiles, create a favorites list, and send unlimited winks to other users for free. Just Senior Singles has total site visits of 32,204.

10. Senior Sizzle

Total Site Visits as of February 5, 2024: 44,623

With total site visits of 44,623, Senior Sizzle ranks 10th among the best senior dating sites. Senior Sizzle is a casual dating site for people above the age of 40 seeking sexual partners. Users can register and sign up for free. Users must upgrade to a premium membership to send messages.

9. Senior Match Dating

Total Site Visits as of February 5, 2024: 64,548

Senior Match Dating is a dating site for singles above the age of 50. The dating platform helps people find other seniors who share the same passion. Most of the features on the platform are free. Users must upgrade to a premium membership to see who likes and views their profile. The platform is also functional as a mobile application and has a customer star rating of 3.4.

8. Stitch

Total Site Visits as of February 5, 2024: 85,040

Stitch is a companionship community aimed at people above the age of 50. With total site visits of 85,040, Stitch ranks eighth among the senior dating sites without payment. The platform is also functional as a mobile application and has a customer star rating of 4. The platform offers two types of memberships. Users can become public members for free.

7. DateOver60

Total Site Visits as of February 5, 2024: 97,049

DateOver60 is aimed at singles above the age of 60. The site is also available for widowed or divorced individuals. Users can browse the site, see through profiles, send flirts, and modify their profiles for free. Users must upgrade to a premium membership to communicate with other members through chat.

6. Sassy Seniors

Total Site Visits as of February 5, 2024: 155,041

Sassy Seniors ranks sixth on our list of dating sites for seniors without payment. The platform is home to more than 15 million members. Users can join the site for free. The platform offers 24/7 customer services, along with a 24/7 profile review team service. The profile review team ensures no fake profiles are created.

