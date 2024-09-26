These 15 Northeastern Cities Could Become Unaffordable by 2025
The Northeastern region of the U.S. isn’t exactly known for being particularly affordable. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of August 2024, prices in the Northeastern area were up 0.2% over the past month, and up 3.4% from a year ago.
Some ZIP codes in the Northeastern U.S. are becoming even more expensive than others — and possibly too expensive for many Americans to handle.
In a new study, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow’s August 2024-25 one-year forecast to discover which ZIP codes in the Northeast could become unaffordable in just a few months’ time. Keep reading to find out the results.
15. ZIP Code: 08610 (Trenton, New Jersey)
County: Mercer County
August 2024 home value: $255,032
2025 projected home value: $264,978
One-year growth projection (%): 3.90%
14. ZIP Code: 06704 (Waterbury, Connecticut)
County: Kennebec County
August 2024 home value: $260,163
2025 projected home value: $269,789
One-year growth projection (%): 3.70%
13. ZIP Code: 04901 (Winslow, Maine)
County: New Haven County
August 2024 home value: $241,277
2025 projected home value: $250,205
One-Year growth projection (%): 3.70%
12. ZIP Code: 08618 (Trenton, New Jersey)
County: Mercer County
August 2024 home value: $255,032
2025 projected home value: $264,978
One-Year growth projection (%): 3.90%
11. ZIP Code: 04330 (Augusta, Maine)
County: Kennebec County
August 2024 home value: $290,262
2025 projected home value: $301,582
One-Year growth projection (%): 3.90%
10. ZIP Code: 60931 (Hammonton, New Jersey)
County: Atlantic County
August 2024 home value: $356,330
2025 projected home value: $370,226
One-Year growth projection (%): 3.90%
Pictured: Vineland, New Jersey
9. ZIP Code: 18466 (Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania)
County: Monroe County
August 2024 home value: $243,392
2025 projected home value: $253,128
One-Year growth projection (%): 4.00%
8. ZIP Code: 03431 (Keene, New Hampshire)
County: Cheshire County
August 2024 home value: $328,622
2025 projected home value: $341,767
One-Year growth projection (%): 4.00%
7. ZIP Code: 08611 (Trenton, New Jersey)
County: Mercer County
August 2024 home value: $179,559
2025 projected home value: $187,100
One-Year growth projection (%): 4.20%
6. ZIP: 08232 (Pleasantville, New Jersey)
County: Atlantic County
August 2024 home value: $223,770
2025 projected home value: $233,392
One-Year growth projection (%): 4.30%
Pictured: Atlantic City, New Jersey
5. ZIP Code: 08330 (Mays Landing, New Jersey)
County: Atlantic County
August 2024 home value: $301,570
2025 projected home value: $314,537
One-Year growth projection (%): 4.30%
Pictured: Atlantic City, New Jersey
4. ZIP: 08215 (Egg Harbor City, New Jersey)
County: Atlantic County
August 2024 home value: $322,778
2025 projected home value: $336,658
One-Year growth projection (%): 4.30%
Pictured: Atlantic City, New Jersey
3. ZIP Code: 08205 (Galloway, New Jersey)
County: Atlantic County
August 2024 home value: $326,582
2025 projected home value: $340,951
One-Year growth projection (%): 4.40%
Pictured: Absecon, New Jersey
2. ZIP Code: 06790 (Torrington, Connecticut)
County: Litchfield County
August 2024 home value: $272,470
2025 projected home value: $285,004
One-Year growth projection (%): 4.60%
1. ZIP Code: 08401 (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
County: Atlantic County
August 2024 home value: $219,287
2025 projected home value: $230,470
One-Year growth projection (%): 5.10%
Please note: The images for some of the listed cities feature a nearby city instead. As such, images are for representational purposes only.
Methodology. GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth and/or decline from 2024 to 2025 years using Zillow’s August 2024-25 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of the 7,500 largest zip codes in the Northeast (CT, ME, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, and VT) AND the Northeast zip codes in the top 7,500 that currently have home prices below the national median, with those rising above the national average in the next year (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed “a place you could no longer afford.” All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on September 18, 2024.
