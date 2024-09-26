These 15 Northeastern Cities Could Become Unaffordable by 2025

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Northeastern region of the U.S. isn’t exactly known for being particularly affordable. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of August 2024, prices in the Northeastern area were up 0.2% over the past month, and up 3.4% from a year ago.

Discover More: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

Find Out: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000

Some ZIP codes in the Northeastern U.S. are becoming even more expensive than others — and possibly too expensive for many Americans to handle.

In a new study, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow’s August 2024-25 one-year forecast to discover which ZIP codes in the Northeast could become unaffordable in just a few months’ time. Keep reading to find out the results.

mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com

15. ZIP Code: 08610 (Trenton, New Jersey)

County: Mercer County

August 2024 home value: $255,032

2025 projected home value: $264,978

One-year growth projection (%): 3.90%

For You: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Consider This: 3 Best Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Real Estate Agents

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

14. ZIP Code: 06704 (Waterbury, Connecticut)

County: Kennebec County

August 2024 home value: $260,163

2025 projected home value: $269,789

One-year growth projection (%): 3.70%

Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Marc Dufresne / Getty Images

13. ZIP Code: 04901 (Winslow, Maine)

County: New Haven County

August 2024 home value: $241,277

2025 projected home value: $250,205

One-Year growth projection (%): 3.70%

FotosForTheFuture / Shutterstock.com

12. ZIP Code: 08618 (Trenton, New Jersey)

County: Mercer County

August 2024 home value: $255,032

2025 projected home value: $264,978

One-Year growth projection (%): 3.90%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. ZIP Code: 04330 (Augusta, Maine)

County: Kennebec County

August 2024 home value: $290,262

2025 projected home value: $301,582

One-Year growth projection (%): 3.90%

Trending Now: 10 Worst Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Nick Vendetta / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. ZIP Code: 60931 (Hammonton, New Jersey)

County: Atlantic County

August 2024 home value: $356,330

2025 projected home value: $370,226

One-Year growth projection (%): 3.90%

Story continues

Pictured: Vineland, New Jersey

Jerry Hopman / iStock.com

9. ZIP Code: 18466 (Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania)

County: Monroe County

August 2024 home value: $243,392

2025 projected home value: $253,128

One-Year growth projection (%): 4.00%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

8. ZIP Code: 03431 (Keene, New Hampshire)

County: Cheshire County

August 2024 home value: $328,622

2025 projected home value: $341,767

One-Year growth projection (%): 4.00%

Check Out: 5 Worst Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com

7. ZIP Code: 08611 (Trenton, New Jersey)

County: Mercer County

August 2024 home value: $179,559

2025 projected home value: $187,100

One-Year growth projection (%): 4.20%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

6. ZIP: 08232 (Pleasantville, New Jersey)

County: Atlantic County

August 2024 home value: $223,770

2025 projected home value: $233,392

One-Year growth projection (%): 4.30%

Pictured: Atlantic City, New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

5. ZIP Code: 08330 (Mays Landing, New Jersey)

County: Atlantic County

August 2024 home value: $301,570

2025 projected home value: $314,537

One-Year growth projection (%): 4.30%

Pictured: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Learn More: Housing Market 2024: Home Prices Are Plummeting in 10 Formerly Overpriced Housing Markets

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. ZIP: 08215 (Egg Harbor City, New Jersey)

County: Atlantic County

August 2024 home value: $322,778

2025 projected home value: $336,658

One-Year growth projection (%): 4.30%

Pictured: Atlantic City, New Jersey

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. ZIP Code: 08205 (Galloway, New Jersey)

County: Atlantic County

August 2024 home value: $326,582

2025 projected home value: $340,951

One-Year growth projection (%): 4.40%

Pictured: Absecon, New Jersey

Robert Winkler / Getty Images

2. ZIP Code: 06790 (Torrington, Connecticut)

County: Litchfield County

August 2024 home value: $272,470

2025 projected home value: $285,004

One-Year growth projection (%): 4.60%

See More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

1. ZIP Code: 08401 (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

County: Atlantic County

August 2024 home value: $219,287

2025 projected home value: $230,470

One-Year growth projection (%): 5.10%

Please note: The images for some of the listed cities feature a nearby city instead. As such, images are for representational purposes only.

Methodology. GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth and/or decline from 2024 to 2025 years using Zillow’s August 2024-25 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of the 7,500 largest zip codes in the Northeast (CT, ME, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, and VT) AND the Northeast zip codes in the top 7,500 that currently have home prices below the national median, with those rising above the national average in the next year (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed “a place you could no longer afford.” All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on September 18, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 15 Northeastern Cities Could Become Unaffordable by 2025