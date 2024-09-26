Advertisement
Canada markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,905.88
    -46.34 (-0.19%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,722.26
    -10.67 (-0.19%)
     

  • DOW

    41,914.75
    -293.47 (-0.70%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7427
    +0.0009 (+0.12%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    67.93
    -1.76 (-2.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    86,795.88
    +1,194.58 (+1.40%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.79
    +0.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,701.90
    +17.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,197.45
    -26.54 (-1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7810
    +0.0450 (+1.20%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    20,485.25
    +293.25 (+1.45%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.21
    -0.20 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,286.19
    +17.49 (+0.21%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,925.63
    +1,055.37 (+2.79%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6658
    -0.0001 (-0.02%)
     

These 15 Northeastern Cities Could Become Unaffordable by 2025

Nicole Spector
·4 min read
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Northeastern region of the U.S. isn’t exactly known for being particularly affordable. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of August 2024, prices in the Northeastern area were up 0.2% over the past month, and up 3.4% from a year ago.

Discover More: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

Find Out: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000

Some ZIP codes in the Northeastern U.S. are becoming even more expensive than others — and possibly too expensive for many Americans to handle.

In a new study, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow’s August 2024-25 one-year forecast to discover which ZIP codes in the Northeast could become unaffordable in just a few months’ time. Keep reading to find out the results.

mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com
mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com

15. ZIP Code: 08610 (Trenton, New Jersey)

  • County: Mercer County

  • August 2024 home value: $255,032

  • 2025 projected home value: $264,978

  • One-year growth projection (%): 3.90%

For You: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Consider This: 3 Best Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Real Estate Agents

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

14. ZIP Code: 06704 (Waterbury, Connecticut)

  • County: Kennebec County

  • August 2024 home value: $260,163

  • 2025 projected home value: $269,789

  • One-year growth projection (%): 3.70%

Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Marc Dufresne / Getty Images
Marc Dufresne / Getty Images

13. ZIP Code: 04901 (Winslow, Maine)

  • County: New Haven County

  • August 2024 home value: $241,277

  • 2025 projected home value: $250,205

  • One-Year growth projection (%): 3.70%

FotosForTheFuture / Shutterstock.com
FotosForTheFuture / Shutterstock.com

12. ZIP Code: 08618 (Trenton, New Jersey)

  • County: Mercer County

  • August 2024 home value: $255,032

  • 2025 projected home value: $264,978

  • One-Year growth projection (%): 3.90%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. ZIP Code: 04330 (Augusta, Maine)

  • County: Kennebec County

  • August 2024 home value: $290,262

  • 2025 projected home value: $301,582

  • One-Year growth projection (%): 3.90%

Trending Now: 10 Worst Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Nick Vendetta / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nick Vendetta / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. ZIP Code: 60931 (Hammonton, New Jersey)

  • County: Atlantic County

  • August 2024 home value: $356,330

  • 2025 projected home value: $370,226

  • One-Year growth projection (%): 3.90%

Pictured: Vineland, New Jersey

Jerry Hopman / iStock.com
Jerry Hopman / iStock.com

9. ZIP Code: 18466 (Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania)

  • County: Monroe County

  • August 2024 home value: $243,392

  • 2025 projected home value: $253,128

  • One-Year growth projection (%): 4.00%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

8. ZIP Code: 03431 (Keene, New Hampshire)

  • County: Cheshire County

  • August 2024 home value: $328,622

  • 2025 projected home value: $341,767

  • One-Year growth projection (%): 4.00%

Check Out: 5 Worst Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com
Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com

7. ZIP Code: 08611 (Trenton, New Jersey)

  • County: Mercer County

  • August 2024 home value: $179,559

  • 2025 projected home value: $187,100

  • One-Year growth projection (%): 4.20%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

6. ZIP: 08232 (Pleasantville, New Jersey)

  • County: Atlantic County

  • August 2024 home value: $223,770

  • 2025 projected home value: $233,392

  • One-Year growth projection (%): 4.30%

Pictured: Atlantic City, New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

5. ZIP Code: 08330 (Mays Landing, New Jersey)

  • County: Atlantic County

  • August 2024 home value: $301,570

  • 2025 projected home value: $314,537

  • One-Year growth projection (%): 4.30%

Pictured: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Learn More: Housing Market 2024: Home Prices Are Plummeting in 10 Formerly Overpriced Housing Markets

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. ZIP: 08215 (Egg Harbor City, New Jersey)

  • County: Atlantic County

  • August 2024 home value: $322,778

  • 2025 projected home value: $336,658

  • One-Year growth projection (%): 4.30%

Pictured: Atlantic City, New Jersey

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. ZIP Code: 08205 (Galloway, New Jersey)

  • County: Atlantic County

  • August 2024 home value: $326,582

  • 2025 projected home value: $340,951

  • One-Year growth projection (%): 4.40%

Pictured: Absecon, New Jersey

Robert Winkler / Getty Images
Robert Winkler / Getty Images

2. ZIP Code: 06790 (Torrington, Connecticut)

  • County: Litchfield County

  • August 2024 home value: $272,470

  • 2025 projected home value: $285,004

  • One-Year growth projection (%): 4.60%

See More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

1. ZIP Code: 08401 (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

  • County: Atlantic County

  • August 2024 home value: $219,287

  • 2025 projected home value: $230,470

  • One-Year growth projection (%): 5.10%

Please note: The images for some of the listed cities feature a nearby city instead. As such, images are for representational purposes only.

Methodology. GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth and/or decline from 2024 to 2025 years using Zillow’s August 2024-25 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of the 7,500 largest zip codes in the Northeast (CT, ME, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, and VT) AND the Northeast zip codes in the top 7,500 that currently have home prices below the national median, with those rising above the national average in the next year (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed “a place you could no longer afford.” All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on September 18, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 15 Northeastern Cities Could Become Unaffordable by 2025