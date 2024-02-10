In this article, we will take a look at the 15 highest quality green teas in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Quality Green Teas In The World.

Green Tea Industry: An Overview

According to a report by Acumen Research and Consulting, the global green tea market was valued at $16.4 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032. The global green tea market is predicted to reach a valuation of $35.7 billion by 2032. Green tea has many health benefits including reducing the harmful impact of cancer cells and cholesterol and fat in the body. Green tea is rich in antioxidants and helps improve the quality of the skin. The growing awareness regarding the health benefits of green tea is estimated to contribute to the market growth during the forecasted period.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region was the most dominant market in the green tea industry. The region contributed $100.4 billion to the total revenue of the global green tea market in 2022. Green tea has a cultural and historical significance in the region. Many people in China, Japan, and India consume green tea daily. Europe is one of the fastest-growing regions in the global green tea market. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2032. The rising popularity of green tea due to its health benefits will contribute to this growth. You can also check out the 15 Biggest Tea Producing Countries In The World.

Staying Ahead in a Competitive Market

The green tea industry features many major players including The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN ), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), and Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY). Let's discuss these companies in detail.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) is a leading organic and natural products company. One of their brands, Celestial Seasonings, is a specialty tea brand that offers a wide variety of teas, including green tea. Green Energy Green Tea is a product by Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN), which combines traditional green tea, matcha green tea powder, and other ingredients. Companies are coming up with innovative solutions to stay ahead of their competition.

Story continues

Celestial Seasonings by Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) offers a Tea Tour at their Boulder, Colorado campus. The tour is a multi-sensory experience as the visitors get to see more than fifty years of tea box art and more than ninety tea varieties at the Tea Bar. The visitors also get to see the production process of millions of tea bags. The in-person experience would foster a healthier and more loyal consumer base in the long run.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a notable company that sells green tea products. On January 3, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced the launch of a new feature enabling customers to use their cups at all US and Canada locations, including drive-thru and mobile orders. Customers will receive a $0.10 discount and Starbucks Rewards members will earn 25 Bonus Stars. The initiative is an attempt on the part of Starbucks to further its commitment to sustainability. The personal cups will be accepted for all standard beverages. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is the first national coffee retailer to introduce this option.

Consumers are now more conscious of the impact their choices could have on the environment. Companies are adapting quickly to keep up with the demand for sustainability. Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) is a global leader in the food and beverage industry. Nestea is a flagship beverage brand by Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY). Nestea offers a wide assortment of ready-to-drink products including green tea. On December 6, 2023, Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) announced that it has partnered with major shipping firms to transition half of its global shipping to lower-emission fuels. This partnership aims to cut 200,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. By utilizing fuels derived from waste, such as used cooking oil, Nestlé expects to avoid the use of 500,000 barrels of crude oil for ocean transportation.

The demand for green tea is increasing with the rise in the number of health-conscious consumers. To maximize the health benefits, the best available options in the market need to be opted for. We have made a list of the highest quality green teas in the world. You can also read the 15 Highest Quality Tea Brands in 2024.

15 Highest Quality Green Teas In The World

15 Highest Quality Green Teas In The World

Our Methodology

To make a list of the highest quality green teas in the world we initially sifted through the lists of bestseller green teas listed on multiple online stores including Walgreens, Amazon, and Walmart. We sourced the average ratings and the number of reviews from these sources for each green tea. We then tabulated the average rating and the aggregate number of reviews for each green tea across these sources. For arranging our list, we chose average rating as the primary metric and the number of reviews as our secondary metric. We have set a threshold of a minimum of 1,500 reviews across all three sources to be considered for the list.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

15 Highest Quality Green Teas In The World

15. Jade Leaf Matcha Latte Mix

Average Rating: 4.0

Number of Reviews: 1,760

Jade Leaf matcha latte mix is one of the highest quality green teas in the world. The mix is designed to be easily blended with milk to create a delicious matcha latte at home. The mix comes in different flavors, including Organic Cafe Style Sweetened Matcha Latte Mix, Cafe Style Sweetened Matcha Latte Mix, and Collagen Matcha Latte Mix.

14. Harney & Sons Green Hot Cinnamon Spice

Average Rating: 4.2

Number of Reviews: 3,708

The Harney & Sons Green Hot Cinnamon Spice is a flavored green tea offered by Harney & Sons Fine Teas. It is a green tea version of their popular Hot Cinnamon Spice blend, made with Chinese Bancha tea leaves, three types of cinnamon, sweet clove, and orange peel. The Harney & Sons Green Hot Cinnamon Spice does not contain added sugar or sweeteners, as the sweetness comes from the cinnamon.

13. NOW Foods Organically Hip Hibiscus Tea

Average Rating: 4.3

Number of Reviews: 2,151

NOW Foods' organically hip hibiscus tea is one of the highest quality green teas in the world. The green tea is caffeine-free and has a tart flavor. The ingredients include hibiscus flowers, rose hips, lemongrass leaves, orange peel, spearmint leaves, and licorice root.

12. Triple Leaf Blood Pressure Tea Bags

Average Rating: 4.3

Number of Reviews: 2,567

Triple Leaf Blood Pressure Tea Bags are an herbal tea product that is designed to help maintain healthy blood pressure levels and nourish the kidneys and liver. The primary herb in this formula has the potential to support healthy blood pressure function.

11. Numi Organic Jasmine Pearls

Average Rating: 4.4

Number of Reviews: 6,523

Numi Organic Jasmine Pearls is a green tea product that is scented with organic jasmine flowers. Numi Organic Jasmine Pearls is available in loose-leaf form or tea bags. It is one of the highest quality green tea in the world.

10. Crystal Light Sugar-Free Raspberry Green Tea

Average Rating: 4.4

Number of Reviews: 8,191

Crystal Light Sugar-Free Raspberry Green Tea is one of the highest quality green teas in the world. Crystal Light Sugar-Free Raspberry Green Tea is a powdered drink mix. Its mix is flavored with natural raspberry and green tea flavors. The tea is available in sachets as well as pitcher mix.

9. CELSIUS Peach Mango Green Tea

Average Rating: 4.4

Number of Reviews: 89,188

The CELSIUS Peach Mango Green Tea is a non-carbonated energy drink. Green tea is flavored with fruits and is a healthier alternative to other carbonated drinks available in the market. The green tea is also available in other fruit flavors including peaches.

8. Traditional Medicinals Tea Organic Dandelion Leaf & Root

Average Rating: 4.5

Number of Reviews: 4,656

Traditional Medicinals tea organic dandelion leaf and root is one of the highest quality green tea in the world. Traditional Medicinals Organic Dandelion Leaf & Root Tea is an herbal tea that supports kidney function and healthy digestion.

7. uVernal Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder

Average Rating: 4.5

Number of Reviews: 8,719

uVernal Organic Matcha Green Tea powder is a 100% pure matcha. The matcha powder is suitable for making smoothies and drinks. The green tea powder boosts energy due to its slow release of caffeine.

6. Tea Forte Jardin Organic Fruit Herb and Flower Teas

Average Rating: 4.5

Number of Reviews: 8,795

Tea Forte Jardin Organic Fruit Herb and Flower Teas are some of the highest quality green teas in the world. The tea is part of a bigger collection that includes a variety of organic fruit, herb, and flower teas. The green tea is available in gift sets and presentation boxes.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Highest Quality Green Teas In The World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Highest Quality Green Teas In The World is originally published on Insider Monkey.