This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Highest Paid NHL Players Like Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, in St. Louis
Penguins Blues Hockey, St. Louis, USA - 11 Feb 2018
Alex Ovechkin Net Worth: $60 million
Alex Ovechkin, Tyler Johnson. Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), skates with the puck around a stick-less Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series, in Washington
Lightning Capitals Hockey, Washington, USA - 17 May 2018
Sidney Crosby Net Worth: $55 million
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates against Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny (6) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series, in Washington
Penguins Capitals Hockey, Washington, USA - 29 Apr 2018
Evgeni Malkin Net Worth: $35 million
Evgeni Malkin, Ian Cole. Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin, right, of Russia, brings the puck upice as Columbus Blue Jackets' Ian Cole defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Columbus, Ohio
Penguins Blue Jackets Hockey, Columbus, USA - 05 Apr 2018
Ryan Getzlaf Net Worth: $35 million
Ryan Getzlaf, Jeff Carter. Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf, left, moves the puck under pressure by Los Angeles Kings' Jeff Carter during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Anaheim, Calif
Kings Ducks Hockey, Anaheim, USA - 30 Mar 2018
Patrick Kane Net Worth: $28 million
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) shoots the puck during the pregame warm up prior to the first period of play in an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo , N.Y. (Nicholas T
NHL Blackhawks vs Sabres, Buffalo, USA - 17 Mar 2018
P.K. Subban Net Worth: $25 million
2018; Nashville TN, USA Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) skates Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period between the Toronto Maple Leafs vs the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. (Mandatory Photo Credit: Steve Roberts/CSM)
NHL Toronto vs Nashville, Nashville, USA - 22 Mar 2018
Shea Weber Net Worth: $24 million
Look on Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during the Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens game at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec
NHL Oilers vs Canadiens, Montreal, USA - 09 Dec 2017
Corey Perry Net Worth: $20 million
Anaheim Ducks' Corey Perry skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, in Anaheim, Calif
Devils Ducks Hockey, Anaheim, USA - 18 Mar 2018
Anze Kopitar Net Worth: $18 million
Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, of Slovania, shoots the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, in Los Angeles
Red Wings Kings hockey, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Mar 2018
Jonathan Toews Net Worth: $16 million
Chicago, Illinois, U.S. - Blackhawk #19 Jonathan Toews and Stars #14 Jamie Benn in action during the National Hockey League game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Photographer: Mike Wulf
NHL Stars vs Blackhawks, Chicago, USA - 08 Feb 2018
Jamie Benn Net Worth: $15 million
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) with the puck.during an NHL game between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
NHL Predators vs Stars, Dallas, USA - 23 Dec 2017
Steven Stamkos Net Worth: $14 million
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) hits the puck during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series, in Tampa, Fla
Devils Lightning Hockey, Tampa, USA - 12 Apr 2018
Jakub Voracek Net Worth: $12 million
Brock McGinn, Jakub Voracek. Carolina Hurricanes' Brock McGinn (23) chases Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C
Flyers Hurricanes Hockey, Raleigh, USA - 06 Feb 2018
Brent Seabrook Net Worth: $8 million
Chicago, Illinois, U.S. - Blackhawk #7 Brent Seabrook in action during the National Hockey League game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Photographer: Mike Wulf
NHL Stars vs Blackhawks, Chicago, USA - 08 Feb 2018
Evgeny Kuznetsov Net Worth: Unavailable
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nick Wass/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9657587g)
Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skate sixth the puck during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series against Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel, left, in Washington
Penguins Capitals Hockey, Washington, USA - 29 Apr 2018