Click through for a closer look at the net worth of the NHL’s 15 highest-paid players, made up of their salaries and lucrative endorsements .

The NHL’s top players don’t pull down what their NFL, NBA and MLB counterparts earn , but they’re still clearing eight figures a year in some cases.

As another Stanley Cup Final begins, plenty of viewers are likely watching athletes skate across the ice at 25 mph with hard rubber pucks flying past them at 100 mph and thinking to themselves, “You couldn’t pay me enough to do that.” Of course, it might be worth considering just how much the best hockey players get paid .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Highest Paid NHL Players Like Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, in St. Louis

Penguins Blues Hockey, St. Louis, USA - 11 Feb 2018

Alex Ovechkin Net Worth: $60 million

Alex Ovechkin, Tyler Johnson. Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), skates with the puck around a stick-less Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series, in Washington

Lightning Capitals Hockey, Washington, USA - 17 May 2018

Sidney Crosby Net Worth: $55 million

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates against Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny (6) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series, in Washington

Penguins Capitals Hockey, Washington, USA - 29 Apr 2018

Evgeni Malkin Net Worth: $35 million

Evgeni Malkin, Ian Cole. Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin, right, of Russia, brings the puck upice as Columbus Blue Jackets' Ian Cole defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Columbus, Ohio

Penguins Blue Jackets Hockey, Columbus, USA - 05 Apr 2018

Ryan Getzlaf Net Worth: $35 million

Ryan Getzlaf, Jeff Carter. Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf, left, moves the puck under pressure by Los Angeles Kings' Jeff Carter during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Anaheim, Calif

Kings Ducks Hockey, Anaheim, USA - 30 Mar 2018

Patrick Kane Net Worth: $28 million

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) shoots the puck during the pregame warm up prior to the first period of play in an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo , N.Y. (Nicholas T

NHL Blackhawks vs Sabres, Buffalo, USA - 17 Mar 2018

P.K. Subban Net Worth: $25 million

2018; Nashville TN, USA Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) skates Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period between the Toronto Maple Leafs vs the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. (Mandatory Photo Credit: Steve Roberts/CSM)

NHL Toronto vs Nashville, Nashville, USA - 22 Mar 2018

Shea Weber Net Worth: $24 million

Look on Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during the Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens game at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec

NHL Oilers vs Canadiens, Montreal, USA - 09 Dec 2017

Corey Perry Net Worth: $20 million

Anaheim Ducks' Corey Perry skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, in Anaheim, Calif

Devils Ducks Hockey, Anaheim, USA - 18 Mar 2018

Anze Kopitar Net Worth: $18 million

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, of Slovania, shoots the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, in Los Angeles

Red Wings Kings hockey, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Mar 2018

Jonathan Toews Net Worth: $16 million

Chicago, Illinois, U.S. - Blackhawk #19 Jonathan Toews and Stars #14 Jamie Benn in action during the National Hockey League game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Photographer: Mike Wulf

NHL Stars vs Blackhawks, Chicago, USA - 08 Feb 2018

Jamie Benn Net Worth: $15 million

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) with the puck.during an NHL game between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Predators vs Stars, Dallas, USA - 23 Dec 2017

Steven Stamkos Net Worth: $14 million

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) hits the puck during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series, in Tampa, Fla

Devils Lightning Hockey, Tampa, USA - 12 Apr 2018

Jakub Voracek Net Worth: $12 million

Brock McGinn, Jakub Voracek. Carolina Hurricanes' Brock McGinn (23) chases Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C

Flyers Hurricanes Hockey, Raleigh, USA - 06 Feb 2018

Brent Seabrook Net Worth: $8 million

Chicago, Illinois, U.S. - Blackhawk #7 Brent Seabrook in action during the National Hockey League game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Photographer: Mike Wulf

NHL Stars vs Blackhawks, Chicago, USA - 08 Feb 2018

Evgeny Kuznetsov Net Worth: Unavailable

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nick Wass/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9657587g)

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skate sixth the puck during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series against Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel, left, in Washington

Penguins Capitals Hockey, Washington, USA - 29 Apr 2018