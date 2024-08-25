Advertisement
15 Cities with the Most Workers Past Retirement Age

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Although 65 is traditionally thought of as the retirement age, some seniors are working past this mark. Some opt for part-time work to supplement retirement income, some returned to work after initially retiring, while others never left the workforce. Currently, over 1 in 5 seniors in the U.S. are still participating in the workforce, which amounts to more than 11.8 million people.

The prominence of seniors in the workforce varies from city to city, a recent ChamberofCommerce.org study found. To find the cities with the most workers ages 65 and up, the study analyzed senior employment data in 170 of the most populated cities across the country.

Here’s a look at the cities with the most age 65-plus workers — and if you want or need to work past retirement age, take a look at some low-stress jobs that are perfect for seniors.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Alexandria, Virginia

  • Median household income (65-plus): $84,125

  • Total senior population: 19,750

  • Total employed seniors: 7,270

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 36.8%

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Tallahassee, Florida

  • Median household income (65-plus): $51,247

  • Total senior population: 24,460

  • Total employed seniors: 7,570

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 30.9%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Dallas

  • Median household income (65-plus): $47,826

  • Total senior population: 146,297

  • Total employed seniors: 44,332

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 30.3%

LunaseeStudios / Shutterstock.com
LunaseeStudios / Shutterstock.com

Irvine, California

  • Median household income (65-plus): $83,229

  • Total senior population: 31,905

  • Total employed seniors: 9,639

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 30.2%

zorazhuang / iStock.com
zorazhuang / iStock.com

Washington

  • Median household income (65-plus): $60,159

  • Total senior population: 85,615

  • Total employed seniors: 25,188

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 29.4%

RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com
RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com

Plano, Texas

  • Median household income (65-plus): $66,982

  • Total senior population: 35,245

  • Total employed seniors: 10,178

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 28.9%

JMcQ / Shutterstock.com
JMcQ / Shutterstock.com

Anchorage, Alaska

  • Median household income (65-plus): $72,078

  • Total senior population: 36,611

  • Total employed seniors: 10,449

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 28.5%

Kubrak78 / Getty Images
Kubrak78 / Getty Images

Minneapolis

  • Median household income (65-plus): $44,825

  • Total senior population: 46,479

  • Total employed seniors: 13,247

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 28.5%

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com
TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Overland Park, Kansas

  • Median household income (65-plus): $63,728

  • Total senior population: 31,663

  • Total employed seniors: 8,687

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 27.4%

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

Madison, Wisconsin

  • Median household income (65-plus): $62,064

  • Total senior population: 36,271

  • Total employed seniors: 9,908

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 27.3%

CK Foto / Shutterstock.com
CK Foto / Shutterstock.com

Arlington, Texas

  • Median household income (65-plus): $50,775

  • Total senior population: 49,153

  • Total employed seniors: 13,333

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 27.1%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Austin, Texas

  • Median household income (65-plus): $58,546

  • Total senior population: 93,861

  • Total employed seniors: 25,417

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 27.1%

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Median household income (65-plus): $50,146

  • Total senior population: 69,367

  • Total employed seniors: 18,657

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 26.9%

Cynthia Farmer / Shutterstock.com
Cynthia Farmer / Shutterstock.com

Fort Collins, Colorado

  • Median household income (65-plus): $65,065

  • Total senior population: 18,789

  • Total employed seniors: 5,041

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 26.8%

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Median household income (65-plus): $51,858

  • Total senior population: 89,071

  • Total employed seniors: 23,518

  • Percentage of employed seniors: 26.4%

Data is sourced from the ChamberofCommerce.org and is accurate as of July 24, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Cities with the Most Workers Past Retirement Age