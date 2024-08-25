15 Cities with the Most Workers Past Retirement Age

©Shutterstock.com

Although 65 is traditionally thought of as the retirement age, some seniors are working past this mark. Some opt for part-time work to supplement retirement income, some returned to work after initially retiring, while others never left the workforce. Currently, over 1 in 5 seniors in the U.S. are still participating in the workforce, which amounts to more than 11.8 million people.

The prominence of seniors in the workforce varies from city to city, a recent ChamberofCommerce.org study found. To find the cities with the most workers ages 65 and up, the study analyzed senior employment data in 170 of the most populated cities across the country.

Here’s a look at the cities with the most age 65-plus workers — and if you want or need to work past retirement age, take a look at some low-stress jobs that are perfect for seniors.

©Shutterstock.com

Alexandria, Virginia

Median household income (65-plus): $84,125

Total senior population: 19,750

Total employed seniors: 7,270

Percentage of employed seniors: 36.8%

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Tallahassee, Florida

Median household income (65-plus): $51,247

Total senior population: 24,460

Total employed seniors: 7,570

Percentage of employed seniors: 30.9%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Dallas

Median household income (65-plus): $47,826

Total senior population: 146,297

Total employed seniors: 44,332

Percentage of employed seniors: 30.3%

LunaseeStudios / Shutterstock.com

Irvine, California

Median household income (65-plus): $83,229

Total senior population: 31,905

Total employed seniors: 9,639

Percentage of employed seniors: 30.2%

zorazhuang / iStock.com

Washington

Median household income (65-plus): $60,159

Total senior population: 85,615

Total employed seniors: 25,188

Percentage of employed seniors: 29.4%

RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com

Plano, Texas

Median household income (65-plus): $66,982

Total senior population: 35,245

Total employed seniors: 10,178

Percentage of employed seniors: 28.9%

JMcQ / Shutterstock.com

Anchorage, Alaska

Median household income (65-plus): $72,078

Total senior population: 36,611

Total employed seniors: 10,449

Percentage of employed seniors: 28.5%

Kubrak78 / Getty Images

Minneapolis

Median household income (65-plus): $44,825

Total senior population: 46,479

Total employed seniors: 13,247

Percentage of employed seniors: 28.5%

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Overland Park, Kansas

Median household income (65-plus): $63,728

Total senior population: 31,663

Total employed seniors: 8,687

Percentage of employed seniors: 27.4%

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Madison, Wisconsin

Median household income (65-plus): $62,064

Total senior population: 36,271

Total employed seniors: 9,908

Percentage of employed seniors: 27.3%

CK Foto / Shutterstock.com

Arlington, Texas

Median household income (65-plus): $50,775

Total senior population: 49,153

Total employed seniors: 13,333

Percentage of employed seniors: 27.1%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Austin, Texas

Median household income (65-plus): $58,546

Total senior population: 93,861

Total employed seniors: 25,417

Percentage of employed seniors: 27.1%

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Omaha, Nebraska

Median household income (65-plus): $50,146

Total senior population: 69,367

Total employed seniors: 18,657

Percentage of employed seniors: 26.9%

Cynthia Farmer / Shutterstock.com

Fort Collins, Colorado

Median household income (65-plus): $65,065

Total senior population: 18,789

Total employed seniors: 5,041

Percentage of employed seniors: 26.8%

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nashville, Tennessee

Median household income (65-plus): $51,858

Total senior population: 89,071

Total employed seniors: 23,518

Percentage of employed seniors: 26.4%

Data is sourced from the ChamberofCommerce.org and is accurate as of July 24, 2024.

