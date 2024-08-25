15 Cities with the Most Workers Past Retirement Age
Although 65 is traditionally thought of as the retirement age, some seniors are working past this mark. Some opt for part-time work to supplement retirement income, some returned to work after initially retiring, while others never left the workforce. Currently, over 1 in 5 seniors in the U.S. are still participating in the workforce, which amounts to more than 11.8 million people.
The prominence of seniors in the workforce varies from city to city, a recent ChamberofCommerce.org study found. To find the cities with the most workers ages 65 and up, the study analyzed senior employment data in 170 of the most populated cities across the country.
Here’s a look at the cities with the most age 65-plus workers — and if you want or need to work past retirement age, take a look at some low-stress jobs that are perfect for seniors.
Alexandria, Virginia
Median household income (65-plus): $84,125
Total senior population: 19,750
Total employed seniors: 7,270
Percentage of employed seniors: 36.8%
Tallahassee, Florida
Median household income (65-plus): $51,247
Total senior population: 24,460
Total employed seniors: 7,570
Percentage of employed seniors: 30.9%
Dallas
Median household income (65-plus): $47,826
Total senior population: 146,297
Total employed seniors: 44,332
Percentage of employed seniors: 30.3%
Irvine, California
Median household income (65-plus): $83,229
Total senior population: 31,905
Total employed seniors: 9,639
Percentage of employed seniors: 30.2%
Washington
Median household income (65-plus): $60,159
Total senior population: 85,615
Total employed seniors: 25,188
Percentage of employed seniors: 29.4%
Plano, Texas
Median household income (65-plus): $66,982
Total senior population: 35,245
Total employed seniors: 10,178
Percentage of employed seniors: 28.9%
Anchorage, Alaska
Median household income (65-plus): $72,078
Total senior population: 36,611
Total employed seniors: 10,449
Percentage of employed seniors: 28.5%
Minneapolis
Median household income (65-plus): $44,825
Total senior population: 46,479
Total employed seniors: 13,247
Percentage of employed seniors: 28.5%
Overland Park, Kansas
Median household income (65-plus): $63,728
Total senior population: 31,663
Total employed seniors: 8,687
Percentage of employed seniors: 27.4%
Madison, Wisconsin
Median household income (65-plus): $62,064
Total senior population: 36,271
Total employed seniors: 9,908
Percentage of employed seniors: 27.3%
Arlington, Texas
Median household income (65-plus): $50,775
Total senior population: 49,153
Total employed seniors: 13,333
Percentage of employed seniors: 27.1%
Austin, Texas
Median household income (65-plus): $58,546
Total senior population: 93,861
Total employed seniors: 25,417
Percentage of employed seniors: 27.1%
Omaha, Nebraska
Median household income (65-plus): $50,146
Total senior population: 69,367
Total employed seniors: 18,657
Percentage of employed seniors: 26.9%
Fort Collins, Colorado
Median household income (65-plus): $65,065
Total senior population: 18,789
Total employed seniors: 5,041
Percentage of employed seniors: 26.8%
Nashville, Tennessee
Median household income (65-plus): $51,858
Total senior population: 89,071
Total employed seniors: 23,518
Percentage of employed seniors: 26.4%
Data is sourced from the ChamberofCommerce.org and is accurate as of July 24, 2024.
