In this article, we will discuss the 15 best places in Texas for a couple to live on only social security.

The Social Security Fairness Act

In September, the US Congress looks set to vote on a bill that would have significant implications for social security beneficiaries. Abigail Spanberger, a Virginia Democrat, and Garret Graves, a Louisiana Republican are leading the effort to force a vote on the Social Security Fairness Act. Under this bill, congress would eliminate the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO), thus increasing social security benefits for millions of retirees.

“For more than 40 years, millions of Americans have been stripped of their Social Security benefits as an unjust penalty for devoting much of their careers to serving their communities and fellow Americans. These Virginians, Louisianans, and Americans across our country deserve their full retirement benefits.” - Congresswoman Abigail Anne Spanberger & Congressman Garret Graves, US House of Representatives

Currently, both WEP and GPO can result in social security benefits being slashed for many Americans who receive other forms of pensions. Under WEP, if a worker is receiving a pension from an employer who doesn’t withhold Social Security taxes from their salary, the government is allowed to reduce the worker’s Social Security benefits. Similarly, under GPO, retirees claiming spousal benefits are only able to claim reduced social security if they are receiving any other non-covered pension. In 2023, the WEP reduced payments to about 2.1 million retired pensioners PDF. In the same year, the Government Pension Offset (GPO) reduced payments to roughly 750,000 spouses, widows, and widowers.

Retirement Crisis in America

It isn’t a coincidence that representatives from both parties in Congress are pushing for changes in social security. Our article on the Best Places in Michigan for a Couple to Live on Only Social Security reveals that 79% of Americans believe that the nation faces a retirement crisis. Thus, retirement concerns are one of the most important issues that either party must address in the forthcoming elections. In fact, a survey by Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) shows that 35% of working Americans say they are delaying decisions about saving for retirement until after the 2024 presidential and congressional elections. Additionally, Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) reveals that 42% of working Americans believe that the pending elections will have a severe or major impact on their ability to save for retirement.

To cope with the financial pressures of retirement, many retirees across America have chosen to relocate to more affordable areas. By opting to relocate to places with more affordable living and housing costs, many retirees are able to stretch out their retirement nest eggs. Similarly, retirees relying on social security checks can improve their quality of life by moving to more affordable states. Our article on the Best Places to Retire in the South shows that many Americans are choosing to relocate to southeastern and southwestern states. In fact, data from U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL) shows that the states with the highest population gains in 2023 were Texas, Florida, and North & South Carolina.

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL) is one of the largest moving truck, trailer, and self-storage rental companies in the US. Earlier this month, the company released its Q1 FY25 earnings report in which it generated revenue of approximately $1.548 billion. According to the management, the improvement in revenue was a result of improved sales in the self-storage segment, which saw an increase in revenue of 8.4%. In the self-moving equipment rental business, revenue increased by 1.5% as both volume and average sale price improved during the period.

However, despite improved revenue, EPS for the period fell from $1.31 in Q1 2024 to $1.00 in Q1 2025. Nearly 60% of the decline in EPS came from the decrease in gains on the disposal of retired equipment. Despite a decrease in EPS, the management remains confident in its ability to deliver profits during the forthcoming quarter. Since its Q2 earnings call, UHAL stock has improved by 11% to $70.27 per share.

Retiring in Texas

Data from U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL) shows that Texas was the No. 1 growth state for the sixth time in eight years. For retirees looking to relocate to fresh pastures, there are many reasons to consider spending their golden years in Texas. It is one of the states that don’t tax retirement income. Not only do retirees get to enjoy their retirement income tax-free, but in case they wish to work post-retirement, they don’t need to pay any taxes on that either. This is because Texas also falls among the states that don’t have an income tax.

Thus, if you’re wondering where is the least expensive place to live on Social Security, join us as we look at the best places in Texas to live on only Social Security.

15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live on Only Social Security

A drilling rig pumping away in the Bakken Formation in the backdrop of a Texas prairie.

Methodology

To develop our list of best places in Texas for a couple to live on only social security, we initially picked out the most recommended places in Texas for a couple to live on only social security on the internet. We used 10+ sources including our list of the Best Places in the South To Live on Only Social Security and Affordable Hidden Gem Southern Cities to Retire In to develop a shortlist. Further research was narrowed down to these places only.

Among these best places, we developed a scorecard using metrics such as livability scores, cost of living, and average rent. Livability scores were sourced from Area Vibes while average rent was obtained from Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z). By standardizing these metrics on a linear scale, each place was scored, based on which we sorted our list in descending order. The top 15 places were chosen for our list of best places in Texas for a couple to live on only social security.

Here are the 15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live on only Social Security.

15. El Paso

Insider Monkey Score: 16.37

Livability Score: 81

Median Rent: $1,600

IM Cost of Living: 84.0

In terms of rent, El Paso is the most expensive destination on our list. However, it also boasts the highest livability score. El Paso’s most famous attractions include the Plaza Theater, the El Paso Museum of Art, and the Cielo Vista shopping mall.

14. Beaumont

Insider Monkey Score: 16.76

Livability Score: 65

Median Rent: $1,094

IM Cost of Living: 82.5

Beaumont lies in eastern Texas and is one of the best places to retire in Texas on a budget. Beaumont is located 90 minutes from Houston, meaning that retirees can enjoy the tranquility and charm of a small town whilst still being able to benefit from the amenities of a big city.

13. Laredo

Insider Monkey Score: 17.25

Livability Score: 73

Median Rent: $1,200

IM Cost of Living: 84.1

In terms of cost of living, Laredo is the most expensive destination on our list. However, its cost of living is still 15.9% lower than the national average, and with a median rent of just $1,200, it is one of the places in Texas where a couple can live on only social security.

12. Kilgore

Insider Monkey Score: 17.36

Livability Score: 72

Median Rent: $1,276

IM Cost of Living: 82.0

Kilgore is referred to as the “City of Stars”, which is a reference to the vast population of oil derricks situated in the city. Apart from its history as a hotspot for oil drilling, it has bloomed into a vibrant city that flaunts a charming local culture, a close-knit community, and abundant outdoor activities to explore.

11. Longview

Insider Monkey Score: 17.86

Livability Score: 72

Median Rent: $1,235

IM Cost of Living: 81.5

Longview is another city located in eastern Texas that is one of the best places in Texas for a couple to live on only social security. The city hosts many events that draw hordes of tourists from around the region each year, such as the Great Texas Balloon Race and the Fireworks & Freedom Celebration.

10. Lufkin

Insider Monkey Score: 18.00

Livability Score: 72

Median Rent: $1,300

IM Cost of Living: 80.0

Lufkin is located in Angelina County. In terms of recreation, Lufkins offers endless activities for residents to immerse themselves in. It is home to various parks, museums, and golf courses, and also offers numerous water-based excursions in and around Lake Sam Rayburn.

9. Abilene

Insider Monkey Score: 18.05

Livability Score: 75

Median Rent: $1,300

IM Cost of Living: 81.6

Abilene is home to several museums, as well as the Abilene State Park. In terms of affordability, both living and housing costs in the city are quite cheap, making it one of the best places in Texas for a couple to live on only social security.

8. Lubbock

Insider Monkey Score: 18.18

Livability Score: 78

Median Rent: $1,414

IM Cost of Living: 81.1

Lubbock is located about 90 miles from the New Mexico - Texas border. Retirement in Lubbock can be an incredibly enriching experience as it boasts world-renowned artists, state-of-the-art theaters, award-winning wineries & breweries, and a diverse selection of cuisine.

7. Amarillo

Insider Monkey Score: 18.31

Livability Score: 66

Median Rent: $1,300

IM Cost of Living: 75.8

In terms of healthcare, Amarillo is arguably the best place in Texas for a couple to live on only social security. It is home to Northwest Texas Healthcare System, a 495-bed acute care facility where retirees can receive high-quality medical treatment. In terms of cost of living, Amarillo is the most affordable destination on our list.

6. Brownsville

Insider Monkey Score: 18.73

Livability Score: 79

Median Rent: $1,550

IM Cost of Living: 78.0

Brownsville is located in southern Texas and boasts one of the highest livability scores on our list. While most of the city’s population is Hispanic, it offers a warm, welcoming culture, meaning that retirees from all over the country can comfortably retire here on a budget.

5. McAllen

Insider Monkey Score: 18.82

Livability Score: 75

Median Rent: $1,300

IM Cost of Living: 79.8

McAllen is one of the most highly recommended places to live on social security alone. Located in southern Texas, the city lies just 7 miles from the Mexico border. McAllen witnesses mild winters and plenty of sunny days in the summers, making it a pleasant location to retire to.

4. Pharr

Insider Monkey Score: 19.23

Livability Score: 72

Median Rent: $1,200

IM Cost of Living: 78.8

Pharr is located about 10 miles from McAllen. In terms of housing and living costs, Pharr is more affordable than McAllen. A large percentage of the city’s population is Hispanic. It lies just a short drive from the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, which is famous for its vast array of bird species.

3. Marshall

Insider Monkey Score: 19.78

Livability Score: 68

Median Rent: $950

IM Cost of Living: 79.4

In terms of affordability, Marshall is one of the best places in Texas for a couple to live on only social security. Another advantage of retiring in Marshall is its vibrant culture. The town is filled with art galleries, museums, and several historical landmarks.

2. Henderson

Insider Monkey Score: 20.33

Livability Score: 69

Median Rent: $895

IM Cost of Living: 79.6

In terms of rent, Henderson is the most affordable destination on our list. It also hosts the Heritage Syrup Festival every winter where locals pay homage to the ribbon cane syrup-making tradition. It is also quite close to the Martin Creek Lake State Park where visitors can engage in activities like fishing, camping, and water skiing.

1. Weslaco

Insider Monkey Score: 21.3

Livability Score: 72

Median Rent: $1,025

IM Cost of Living: 76.8

Weslaco is located in southern Texas, just a few miles north of Mexico. The town offers a unique balance of affordability and high quality of life. The cost of living in Weslaco is 23.2% lower than the national average. In addition, the area offers a myriad of attractions for retirees to relish, such as the Estero Llano Grande State Park, the Valley Nature Center, and the Weslaco Museum.

Disclosure: None. 15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live on Only Social Security is originally published on Insider Monkey.