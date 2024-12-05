15 2025 Car Models To Stay Away From in Retirement

Buying a car in retirement can require a different thought process. In the past, you might’ve traded cars in every few years, but now that you’re on a fixed income — and no longer commuting to work — you may want to hold onto your next vehicle longer.
You might have favored certain makes and models in the past, but now that you’ve entered a new chapter in your life, it might be time to reevaluate. Specifically, it’s wise to research car maintenance costs, so you don’t accidently buy a new car that requires pricey upkeep.
Generally speaking, the most expensive popular brands — non-luxury — to maintain over a 10-year-period are Ram, Jeep, Ford, GMC and Chrysler, according to CarEdge.
Of course, some models from these brands cost a lot more to maintain than others. Knowing what you may be getting into before buying can save you a lot of money in the long term.
Here’s a look at 15 brand-new 2025 car models to stay away from in retirement, due to their high 10-year maintenance costs, per CarEdge. All vehicle starting prices were sourced from Kelley Blue Book.
Jeep Grand Cherokee
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $10,873
-
2025 starting price: $38,830
Dodge Durango
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $10,765
-
2025 starting price: $43,590
Jeep Compass
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $10,499
-
2025 starting price: $27,495
Ford Expedition
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,757
-
2025 starting price: $60,000
Chevrolet Tahoe
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,544
-
2025 starting price: $60,495
Chevrolet Suburban
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,536
-
2025 starting price: $63,495
Ford Bronco
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,392
-
2025 starting price: $39,890
Ford Explorer
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,330
-
2025 starting price: $41,220
Chevrolet Blazer
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,124
-
2025 starting price: $36,795
Chevrolet Traverse
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,122
-
2025 starting price: $41,995
Ford Escape
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,101
-
2025 starting price: $29,490
Buick Enclave
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $8,984
-
2025 starting price: $46,395
Chevrolet Equinox
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $8,930
-
2025 starting price: $29,995
Chevrolet Trailblazer
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $8,861
-
2025 starting price: $24,395
Chevrolet Trax
-
Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,101
-
2025 starting price: $21,495
Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Dec. 3, 2024. Prices and availability may vary by location.
