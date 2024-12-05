15 2025 Car Models To Stay Away From in Retirement

Buying a car in retirement can require a different thought process. In the past, you might’ve traded cars in every few years, but now that you’re on a fixed income — and no longer commuting to work — you may want to hold onto your next vehicle longer.

You might have favored certain makes and models in the past, but now that you’ve entered a new chapter in your life, it might be time to reevaluate. Specifically, it’s wise to research car maintenance costs, so you don’t accidently buy a new car that requires pricey upkeep.

Generally speaking, the most expensive popular brands — non-luxury — to maintain over a 10-year-period are Ram, Jeep, Ford, GMC and Chrysler, according to CarEdge.

Of course, some models from these brands cost a lot more to maintain than others. Knowing what you may be getting into before buying can save you a lot of money in the long term.

Here’s a look at 15 brand-new 2025 car models to stay away from in retirement, due to their high 10-year maintenance costs, per CarEdge. All vehicle starting prices were sourced from Kelley Blue Book.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $10,873

2025 starting price: $38,830

Dodge Durango

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $10,765

2025 starting price: $43,590

Jeep Compass

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $10,499

2025 starting price: $27,495

Ford Expedition

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,757

2025 starting price: $60,000

Chevrolet Tahoe

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,544

2025 starting price: $60,495

Chevrolet Suburban

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,536

2025 starting price: $63,495

Ford Bronco

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,392

2025 starting price: $39,890

Ford Explorer

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,330

2025 starting price: $41,220

Chevrolet Blazer

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,124

2025 starting price: $36,795

Chevrolet Traverse

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,122

2025 starting price: $41,995

Ford Escape

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,101

2025 starting price: $29,490

Buick Enclave

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $8,984

2025 starting price: $46,395

Chevrolet Equinox

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $8,930

2025 starting price: $29,995

Chevrolet Trailblazer

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $8,861

2025 starting price: $24,395

Chevrolet Trax

Average 10-year maintenance cost: $9,101

2025 starting price: $21,495