This article takes a look at the 14 countries with low humidity you can retire to. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on the impact of climate on senior's well-being, you may go to 5 Countries with Low Humidity You Can Retire To.

The Overlooked Impact of Climate on Seniors' Well-being and the Corporate Response

Retirement dreams almost always involve picturesque landscapes, but climate is frequently overlooked in discussions when talking about this significant life transition. According to research, an increase in humidity levels can have detrimental impacts on people with high blood pressure and heart disease. A study highlighted by the Guardian reports similar findings at a macro level, stating that dangerous intervals of intense heat and humidity are poised to swiftly extend across the globe, with just a minimal uptick in global temperatures. Despite being small, it may cause a sharp increase in the number of deaths resulting from the climate crisis. Based on such studies, it can be concluded that climate should be an important factor, especially for retirees, when incorporating moves for their golden years.

Over the years, mankind has been slowly witnessing the rise of temperatures all over the globe. The number, intensity, and duration of heatwaves have been rising as well. Take the example of Australia, where the summer temperatures have risen by 1.66℃ over the past 20 years. Higher temperatures, particularly ones with higher humidity, impede our ability to cool ourselves. When we fail to cool ourselves, we tend to develop heat stress. Studies have shown that babies, and people over 65, are at the highest risk from heat. Heat stress, even though it may not seem dangerous, can escalate things quickly for an older adult. For instance, heat stress can intensify existing health conditions common in older people, such as diabetes, kidney disease, and heart disease. Many heat deaths often end up being recorded as heart attacks.

Story continues

As the discourse on climate change continues, companies like Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) have been taking proactive measures to address and mitigate the environmental impacts. Recognizing the critical role of climate in shaping the well-being of individuals and communities, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, has emerged as a key player in developing sustainable technologies.

In response to the rising awareness of the adverse effects of higher humidity levels on health and comfort, companies such as Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) have introduced cutting-edge systems and services designed to control temperature and humidity in homes and other spaces. This forward-thinking approach aligns with the company's commitment to fostering sustainable practices and ensuring a healthier living environment. It has capitalized on the potential opportunity that higher humidity levels have created, realizing that higher humidity can affect your comfort by reducing your body's natural ability to cool itself. Other companies offering similar products include Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Companies like Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) are actively seeking to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions to protect the climate as well.

"Our internal greenhouse gas footprint right now is about 2 million metric tons. And that's our operations…just one of our products that we've innovated in this area, the solstice line of low global warming potential refrigerants, we estimate that that has avoided more than 260 million metric tons of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere”. –Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Chief Sustainability Officer

The preceding conversation underscores the significance of comfortable climates, particularly for seniors. In this context, elderly retirees in search of low humidity can explore some of the driest countries known for their arid conditions, providing appealing choices for a retirement destination. Yet there are many others that readers can explore in our article below.

14 Countries with Low Humidity You Can Retire To

Victor Maschek / Shutterstock.com

Methodology

When identifying countries with low humidity you can retire to, we considered a combination of factors that contribute to a comfortable and pleasant living environment, particularly for retirees. While these locations may not necessarily have the absolute lowest humidity levels globally, they were chosen based on a balance of moderate humidity, pleasant temperatures, and favorable living conditions. For more precise and up-to-date information, it's recommended to check local weather sources or climate data specific to the time of interest. Places were individually scored on each factor and summed up to generate an Insider Monkey Score. These places have been ranked in an ascending order from the lowest to the highest scores. Climate data has been sourced from World Data, SunHeron, Weather and Climate, and others.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

14. Australia

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Particularly in: Western Australia

Relative Humidity: 60%

Ranking 15th on our list of countries with low humidity you can retire to is Australia. Known for its stunning natural landscapes, vibrant cultural scene, and well-developed healthcare, Western Australia is particularly appealing because it is comparatively less humid than other parts of the country. Retirees can enjoy the beaches, hike in national parks, or participate in water activities in the various places across the country. However, it's worth noting that retiring to Australia as an expatriate might pose some challenges. If you possess an Australian Retirement Visa (Subclass 410) or Investment Retirement Visa (Subclass 405) as of May 8, 2018, you may qualify to apply for permanent residency.

13. Mexico

Insider Monkey Score: 12

Particularly in: Baja California

Relative Humidity: 57%

Mexico is home to a vast variety of climates. Plenty of the safest destinations are preferred by expats who move to the country because of its pleasant weather, low cost of living, and good quality healthcare. Elevated locations typically exhibit lower humidity levels when contrasted with their lower-altitude counterparts, and Mexico boasts numerous high-altitude areas. A large part of central Mexico has elevations ranging between 4,000 feet to 8,000 feet, such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, Cuernavaca, Guanajuato, Oaxaca City, and Pueblo. Similarly, most parts of Baja California also tend to have an arid climate with low humidity due to its desert landscape and proximity to the Pacific Ocean. June is the driest in Baja California, with only 51% humidity on average.

12. Argentina

Insider Monkey Score: 14

Particularly in: the Patagonia region

Relative Humidity: 62%

Next up on our list is Argentina, a country that mostly enjoys a subtropical climate. The southern parts of Argentina, however, are often associated with drier and lower humidity conditions. It must be noted that local variations and microclimates can still exist within the broader Patagonia region, so specific humidity levels may vary. Nevertheless, cities like Bariloche and El Calafate tend to have lower levels of humidity when compared to other regions. December is the driest in the region with only 50% average humidity as quoted by World Data.

11. Chile

Insider Monkey Score: 15

Particularly in: Antofagasta

Relative Humidity: 22%

Chile is considered to be one of the driest countries in the world. The northern part of Chile, particularly the Atacama Desert, is one of the driest places on Earth. Retirees can choose to live in Antofagasta or San Pedro de Atacama, which are some of the best places to retire in Chile. San Pedro de Atacama in Antofagasta Region has an average annual percentage of humidity at 22%. September is the least humid month at 13%.

10. Nicaragua

Insider Monkey Score: 17

Particularly in: San Juan del Sur

Relative Humidity: 68%

Nicaragua, with varying climates across regions, experiences a dry season from November to May, providing sunny days and temperatures between 77 to 82°F in most areas. This season, characterized by lower humidity, offers retirees favorable weather. The optimal months for pleasant weather in San Juan del Sur are January, February, March, April, and December. Residents can relish the scenic bay, beautiful coast, and vibrant nightlife. It's important to note that, even during the dry season, some humidity may persist, especially in coastal areas.

9. Portugal

Insider Monkey Score: 19

Particularly in: The Algarve

Relative Humidity: 69%

Next up on our list of countries with low humidity, you can retire to is Portugal. While the country typically boasts a Mediterranean climate, the country can be deemed as having lower humidity levels as compared to its many other European counterparts. Central and Southern parts of the country have hot and dry summers while the winter is mild, boasting lower humidity, especially during the summers. The average annual humidity in the Algarve region is 69%, with July being the least humid month at 60%. According to SunHeron, Algarve is one of the destinations with lower humidity in the range of 61 % - 78 %. The most humid months are December - February and the least humid are July - August.

8. United Arab Emirates

Insider Monkey Score: 21

Particularly in: Dubai

Relative Humidity: 61%

Boasting a hot desert climate, the UAE has a relative humidity of 61%. Healthcare standards are some of the best in the world, a major factor that can attract expatriates to the country. Dubai, in particular, is known for its modern amenities, financial security, year-round sunshine, and safety and security. Residents who are 55 and above can apply for the Dubai Retirement Visa considering they meet certain requirements.

7. Spain

Insider Monkey Score: 23

Particularly in: Malaga

Relative Humidity: 68%

Andalusia, in Spain, is renowned for its lower humidity levels compared to other regions. According to Sunheron, the humidity levels in this area typically range between 58% and 75%. The sunniest period in the region occurs from June to August, with an average of 11 hours of sunshine. Retirees may find ideal retirement locations in areas such as Malaga and Cordoba, both widely recognized as among the best places to retire in Spain.

6. Morocco

Insider Monkey Score: 24

Particularly in: Marrakesh

Relative Humidity: 58%

Morocco is home to at least four different climatic zones because of the influence of its physical location. However, some areas tend to be more arid and revered for having lesser humid temperatures. One such region acclaimed by retirees as one of the best in terms of weather is the city of Marrakesh. The city, known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning architecture, generally has a climate that can be described as pleasant, particularly for retirees seeking warmth and diverse experiences.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Countries with Low Humidity You Can Retire To. Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 14 Countries with Low Humidity You Can Retire To is originally published on Insider Monkey.