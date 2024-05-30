14 Cheap West Coast Cities To Retire to With Just $250K in Savings

kate_sept2004 / iStock.com

While many Americans make grand plans to reap the many benefits of travel and adventure in retirement, others are content to take a permanent vacation — by moving to an idyllic coastal city to while away the time.

Many retirees look west for relaxation in retirement. The mere mention of the Pacific Coast makes one’s mind wander to visions of palm trees, pristine beaches and sun-drenched activities enjoyed in California.

Beyond California, the coast also boasts the beautiful states of Oregon and Washington, and together the three states are some of the most sought-after destinations for newly retired Americans.

According to Redfin, the average median home sale price across the three West Coast states is $612,233, with median home sale prices of $491,900 in Oregon, $588,000 in Washington and $756,800 in California.

However, if you have a modest monthly Social Security check and $250,000 in savings, you’ll want to look at more affordable housing along the “Best Coast.” The following 14 metros in California, Oregon and Washington are a mixed bag of big cities and small towns, varying in population percentages of residents over the age of 65. All have median listing home prices near or under the $612,233 average median home sale price of the three states.

Listed under each city are Realtor.com’s current median home listing price and median listing home price per square foot, Apartments.com’s average rent for a one-bedroom per month (May 2024) and the U.S. Census Bureau stats for population estimates (Jul. 1, 2023) and the percentage of persons 65 years and older.

Spokane, Washington

Median list price: $465,000

Average sale price per square foot: $224

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,102

Population: 229,447

Population % 65 years and over: 16.2%

Eureka, California

Median list price: $475,000

Average sale price per square foot: $318

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $889

Population: 25,734

Population % 65 years and over: 17%

Sacramento, California

Median list price (April 30, 2024): $499,000

Average sale price per square foot: $336

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,502

Population: 526,384

Population % 65 years and over: 13.8%

Coos Bay, Oregon

Median list price: $395,000

Average sale price per square foot: $253

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $752

Population: 15,595

Population % 65 years and over: 24.6%

Olympia, Washington

Median list price (April 30, 2024): $586,000

Average sale price per square foot: $305

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,463

Population: 55,733

Population % 65 years and over: 19.2%

Ocean Shores, Washington

Median list price (April 30, 2024): $418,000

Average sale price per square foot: $310

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,200

Population: $7,549

Population % 65 years and over: 41,0%

Modesto, California

Median list price (April 30, 2024): $474,300

Average sale price per square foot: $300

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,474

Population: 218,915

Population % 65 years and over: 13.9%

Portland, Oregon

Median list price: $548,900

Average sale price per square foot: $337

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,488

Population: 630,498

Population % 65 years and over: 14.0%

Palm Desert, California

Median list price: $637,400

Average sale price per square foot: $351

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,842

Population: 51,951

Population % 65 years and over: 36.1%

Seal Beach, California

Median list price: $410,000

Average sale price per square foot: $426

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $2,850

Population: 24,352

Population % 65 years and over: 43.7%

Tacoma, Washington

Median list price (April 30, 2024): $508,200

Average sale price per square foot: $331

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,396

Population: 222,906

Population % 65 years and over: 14.2%

Lancaster, California

Median list price (April 30, 2024): $499,700

Average sale price per square foot: $267

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,588

Population: 166,236

Population % 65 years and over: 11.2%

Medford, Oregon

Median list price: $468,900

Average sale price per square foot: $272

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,028

Population: 85,098

Population % 65 years and over: 18.5%

Fresno, California

Median list price: $407,500

Average sale price per square foot: $25

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,231

Population: 545,716

Population % 65 years and over: 11.9%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Cheap West Coast Cities To Retire to With Just $250K in Savings