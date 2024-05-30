Advertisement
New York Fed's Williams sees inflation easing in second half of the year

14 Cheap West Coast Cities To Retire to With Just $250K in Savings

David Nadelle
·5 min read
kate_sept2004 / iStock.com
kate_sept2004 / iStock.com

While many Americans make grand plans to reap the many benefits of travel and adventure in retirement, others are content to take a permanent vacation — by moving to an idyllic coastal city to while away the time.

Many retirees look west for relaxation in retirement. The mere mention of the Pacific Coast makes one’s mind wander to visions of palm trees, pristine beaches and sun-drenched activities enjoyed in California.

Beyond California, the coast also boasts the beautiful states of Oregon and Washington, and together the three states are some of the most sought-after destinations for newly retired Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Redfin, the average median home sale price across the three West Coast states is $612,233, with median home sale prices of $491,900 in Oregon, $588,000 in Washington and $756,800 in California.

However, if you have a modest monthly Social Security check and $250,000 in savings, you’ll want to look at more affordable housing along the “Best Coast.” The following 14 metros in California, Oregon and Washington are a mixed bag of big cities and small towns, varying in population percentages of residents over the age of 65. All have median listing home prices near or under the $612,233 average median home sale price of the three states.

Listed under each city are Realtor.com’s current median home listing price and median listing home price per square foot, Apartments.com’s average rent for a one-bedroom per month (May 2024) and the U.S. Census Bureau stats for population estimates (Jul. 1, 2023) and the percentage of persons 65 years and older.

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spokane, Washington

  • Median list price: $465,000

  • Average sale price per square foot: $224

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,102

  • Population: 229,447

  • Population % 65 years and over: 16.2%

Jairo Rene Leiva / Shutterstock.com
Jairo Rene Leiva / Shutterstock.com

Eureka, California

  • Median list price: $475,000

  • Average sale price per square foot: $318

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $889

  • Population: 25,734

  • Population % 65 years and over: 17%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sacramento, California

  • Median list price (April 30, 2024): $499,000

  • Average sale price per square foot: $336

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,502

  • Population: 526,384

  • Population % 65 years and over: 13.8%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Coos Bay, Oregon

  • Median list price: $395,000

  • Average sale price per square foot: $253

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $752

  • Population: 15,595

  • Population % 65 years and over: 24.6%

John Callery / Getty Images/iStockphoto
John Callery / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Olympia, Washington

  • Median list price (April 30, 2024): $586,000

  • Average sale price per square foot: $305

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,463

  • Population: 55,733

  • Population % 65 years and over: 19.2%

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Ocean Shores, Washington

  • Median list price (April 30, 2024): $418,000

  • Average sale price per square foot: $310

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,200

  • Population: $7,549

  • Population % 65 years and over: 41,0%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Modesto, California

  • Median list price (April 30, 2024): $474,300

  • Average sale price per square foot: $300

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,474

  • Population: 218,915

  • Population % 65 years and over: 13.9%

Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com
Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com

Portland, Oregon

  • Median list price: $548,900

  • Average sale price per square foot: $337

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,488

  • Population: 630,498

  • Population % 65 years and over: 14.0%

Jeff Whyte / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Whyte / Shutterstock.com

Palm Desert, California

  • Median list price: $637,400

  • Average sale price per square foot: $351

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,842

  • Population: 51,951

  • Population % 65 years and over: 36.1%

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Seal Beach, California

  • Median list price: $410,000

  • Average sale price per square foot: $426

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $2,850

  • Population: 24,352

  • Population % 65 years and over: 43.7%

gregobagel / Getty Images
gregobagel / Getty Images

Tacoma, Washington

  • Median list price (April 30, 2024): $508,200

  • Average sale price per square foot: $331

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,396

  • Population: 222,906

  • Population % 65 years and over: 14.2%

ProfessionalStudioImages / iStock.com
ProfessionalStudioImages / iStock.com

Lancaster, California

  • Median list price (April 30, 2024): $499,700

  • Average sale price per square foot: $267

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,588

  • Population: 166,236

  • Population % 65 years and over: 11.2%

Grant Wylie / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Grant Wylie / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Medford, Oregon

  • Median list price: $468,900

  • Average sale price per square foot: $272

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,028

  • Population: 85,098

  • Population % 65 years and over: 18.5%

Spondylolithesis / Getty Images
Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

Fresno, California

  • Median list price: $407,500

  • Average sale price per square foot: $25

  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,231

  • Population: 545,716

  • Population % 65 years and over: 11.9%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Cheap West Coast Cities To Retire to With Just $250K in Savings