These 13 Athletes Won the Most Lucrative Endorsement Deals

Whether you’re a four-time NBA MVP like LeBron James or one of the most celebrated golfers of all time like Tiger Woods, the world’s top athletes are often rewarded handsomely with a bevy of lucrative endorsements. Even eSports athletes can earn lucrative endorsement deals.

Brands need athletes just as much as athletes need brands. When they’re paired together by the magic of sports endorsement deals, both can make big bucks.

Naomi Osaka and Adidas

Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Sept. 12, 2018. Days after her upset victory, Osaka was reported to be signing an $8.5 million endorsement deal with Adidas, the largest deal the sports brand has ever offered a female athlete. Osaka recently made the switch over to Nike in April and is now apart of their roster of elite athletes like LeBron James and Serena Williams.

The tennis star also signed on to be Nissan’s next brand ambassador. Osaka’s Japanese roots are a strong tie-in to the car manufacturer. Her other endorsements include Nissin Foods, watchmaker Citizen, Nippon Airways, and Proctor & Gamble.

Stephen Curry and Under Armour

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry surprised many people when he chose not to extend his Nike endorsement contract at the end of the 2013 season. Instead, Curry signed with Under Armour in a deal worth just under $4 million per year. In September 2015, he extended his deal with the brand to carry him through the 2024 season.

Curry is invaluable to Under Armour because the brand has trademarked phrases associated solely with the basketball star. Curry, who has nine signature shoes with Under Armour, has an estimated net worth of $130 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Derrick Rose and Adidas

In 2012, Adidas made a major money move by inking NBA point guard Derrick Rose to a 13-year, $185 million deal — what was then the largest endorsement deal in sports history. At the time, the deal made perfect sense: Rose was the NBA MVP for the 2010-11 season and, by all accounts, was set to be Michael Jordan’s long-awaited successor in Chicago. Today, however, Rose is less of an asset and more of a liability to both his team and the Adidas brand.

Rose tore his ACL just a few months after signing the deal, and in the following years, he’s suffered a multitude of other injuries, including meniscus tears in both knees and a sprained ankle. If that wasn’t enough misfortune, in August 2015, Rose and two of his friends were accused of sexual assault. The case eventually went to civil court where Rose was exonerated. His deal with Adidas would most likely have been voided if he had been found liable.

With a net worth of $85 million, Rose now plays for the Detriot Pistons. He is still injury-prone.

Neymar and Nike

Soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior — better known as Neymar Jr. or Neymar — is the first soccer player ever to create a line of shoes with Nike’s Jordan brand.

Neymar had been a Nike athlete prior to aligning with Jordan. He signed an 11-year deal with the brand in 2011 for an estimated 9.5 million euros — about $10.2 million — per year. In December 2017, Nike debuted a new pair of Neymar’s signature cleats — the Nike Mercurial Vapor XI Neymar FG.

To top it all off, Neymar signed the most colossal sports contract of 2017 when he agreed to a world-record transfer with French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain worth approximately $262 million. His net worth sits at $185 million.

Rory McIlroy and Nike

Golf phenom Rory McIlroy was sought after by endorsers at a young age. Now 28, McIlroy has endorsement deals with Omega and Upper Deck. McIlroy also replaced Tiger Woods as the cover athlete of Electronic Arts’ golf video game in 2015.

McIlroy’s largest endorsement deal, however, is with Nike. The golfer signed a 10-year, $250 million partnership with the brand in 2013. In April 2017, Nike announced that McIlroy had extended his contract for 10 years. In the new deal, McIlroy will endorse Nike apparel only, as the company has bowed out of the club-making business.

With a net worth of $150 million, McIlroy is among the richest golfers in the sport today.

