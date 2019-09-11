13 Athletes Who Retired — and Came Back Bigger Than Ever

When Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten retired at the end of the 2017 season, it capped off a 15-year career that included 11 Pro Bowls and 1,152 receptions — good for fourth all-time in NFL history. Witten followed the route taken by many former athletes and immediately launched a broadcasting career, joining ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth. After just one season on the air, Witten came out of retirement and rejoined the Cowboys on a one-year, $4.25 million deal for the 2019 season. Whether Witten can match his previous accomplishments remains to be seen, but it’s certainly not unheard of in the modern sports landscape. Here are 13 athletes who retired, only to come back bigger than ever.

Michael Jordan

Before the 1993 NBA season, after winning three consecutive NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan stunned the basketball world by retiring at age 30. His Airness said he had lost the desire to play the game and by the following spring, he was playing minor league baseball in the Chicago White Sox farm system.

Michael Jordan's Comeback After Retirement

Of course, Jordan returned near the end of the 1995 season and led the Bulls to a repeat of their championship three-peat, winning titles from 1996-98. He retired again in 1998, but that one didn’t take either, as he came back for a much less memorable stint with the Washington Wizards from 2001-03. Jordan won five NBA Most Valuable Player awards during his career.

George Foreman

George Foreman burst onto the boxing scene by taking home a gold medal in the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. Nearly five years later, he became world heavyweight champion after a knockout of Joe Frazier. After a loss to Jimmy Young in 1977 and a health scare that resulted from it, Foreman retired from boxing at age 28.

George Foreman's Comeback After Retirement

Ten years later, in 1987, Foreman returned to the ring and, in 1994 at age 45, he became the oldest heavyweight champion ever when he knocked out Michael Moorer. He retired for the final time in 1997.

Brett Favre

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre played 16 seasons for the Green Bay Packers, capturing three MVP awards and leading The Pack to a Super Bowl victory in 1997. But in 2008, he retired at age 38, saying he was “mentally tired.”

Brett Favre's Comeback After Retirement

Favre quickly changed his mind, but the Packers had moved on to Aaron Rodgers, leading Green Bay to trade Favre to the New York Jets. After just a single season with the Jets, Favre retired a second time, only to come back with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2009 season, leading them to a 12-4 regular-season record and the NFC championship game.

Michael Phelps

In 2012, at age 27, swimmer Michael Phelps announced his retirement. At that point, Phelps had won 22 Olympic medals — including 18 of the gold variety — and received a statuette to commemorate his status as the greatest Olympian of all time.

Michael Phelps' Comeback After Retirement

Phelps did return for the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro and reinforced his status as the greatest Olympian ever. He won five more gold medals and threw in a silver medal for good measure. Phelps retired again after the 2016 Olympics, saying this time he meant it. His career medals tally: 23 gold, three silver and two bronze.

Roger Clemens

When he first retired from baseball in 2003, 41-year-old Roger Clemens had won six Cy Young Awards and more than 300 games, and he had struck out 4,000-plus batters while playing for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

Roger Clemens' Comeback After Retirement

In early 2004, however, Clemens unretired and signed with his home-state Houston Astros. He won another Cy Young Award in 2004 and another ERA title in 2005 — his seventh — all while leading the Astros to the most postseason success the franchise had experienced up to that point.

Mario Lemieux

Center Mario Lemieux played 12 seasons for the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning two Conn Smythe trophies for leading the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 1991 and 1992. But following the 1997 season, after coping with recurring back problems and a battle with cancer in the years prior, Lemieux retired at age 31.

Mario Lemieux's Comeback After Retirement

Following a 44-month retirement, Lemieux returned in December 2000 to help take the Penguins to the Eastern Conference Final in his first season back. He played another four seasons with the franchise, all while being part of the Penguins’ ownership group.

Story continues