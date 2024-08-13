13 Amazon Back-to-School Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

Jaque Silva / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

Amazon is one of the best online retailers for finding high-quality back-to-school supplies at a great price. While many items receive hundreds or even thousands of positive reviews, some have more customer complaints than others.

After digging through the most popular Amazon back-to-school items, here are the ones with the highest rate of customer complaints.

Trail Maker 15 Inch Kids Backpack

The 15-inch kids’ backpack by Trail Maker has nearly 3,000 reviews on Amazon, but 30% of reviewers gave it a one-star review. The backpack earned 3.3 out of 5 stars because of its poor durability, unpleasant smell and low-quality zipper. Some customers also received their backpacks with holes and claimed the bag fell apart almost immediately.

HP Newest 14 Inch Ultral Light Laptop

Although the HP Newest 14-inch lightweight laptop has a 4.1-star rating, 14% of reviewers gave it one star. Shoppers say it’s okay for what it is and it’s good value for money, but you get what you pay for. The biggest complaint is the laptop’s sturdiness, and there are also mixed opinions about the device’s screen, build and overall functionality.

Enday Basic Small Calculator

Looking for a simple calculator for your elementary school-aged child? You may want to skip this one. This basic solar and battery-operated calculator is under $10, but customers are disappointed with its functionality. The calculator has over 1,250 reviews on Amazon and 3.9 out of 5 stars, but 12% of reviewers gave it one star. Several reviewers say certain buttons don’t work, and there are also varying opinions on the quality, value for money, durability and battery life.

Phthdoty Pop Up Sticky Notes

Although these Pop Up Sticky Notes by Phthdoty have 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, 22% of shoppers gave it 3 stars or less. In some reviews, customers said they don’t stick very well and prefer the name-brand products instead. One shopper wrote, “The sticky tab on these do not stick to anything for longer than a minute and also it’s hard to just pull one when using the pop-up dispenser.”

Bostitch Office Ascend 3-in-1 Stapler

The Bostitch Office Ascend 3-in-1 stapler is another highly-rated stapler on Amazon; however, 22% of shoppers gave it 3 stars or less. Many shoppers noted that it jams easily. They also question the build quality, functionality and staple quality. “After one year of light use, this stapler started jamming constantly. Tried to fix it several times. Finally threw it away,” wrote reviewer J Davis on Amazon.

Volcanics Black Dry Erase Markers

Here is another product for which it’s better to pay for the name-brand instead. Volcanics black dry-erase markers have a 4.2-star rating, yet again, 22% of shoppers gave it 3 stars or less. The biggest complaint was that it dries out too quickly, and many also said it was low quality. Reviewer FromMammaT said the tips pushed in with normal writing pressure, leaving streaks from missing contact with the board.

Amazon Basics Tritan Water Bottle

Amazon Basics is usually a top seller, but not this time. The 24-ounce Amazon Basics Tritan Water Bottle has nearly 1,200 reviews and 4 stars, but 29% of customers gave it 3 stars or under. According to reviews, the bottle breaks easily, has difficulty popping open and is generally of lower quality.

Midola Volume Limited Kids Headphones

Currently, the Midola Volume Limited headphones for kids have a 4.2-star rating and nearly 2,800 reviews. However, 9% of shoppers gave it one star and said they were unhappy with its durability and functionality and said the cord also breaks easily. One shopper said they bought two and both stopped working after one month of use.

Furinno Simplistic A Frame Computer Desk

The Furinno Simplistic A-Frame computer desk has over 32,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4-star rating. Although if you look at customer reviews, 27% gave it a 3-star rating or under due to its flimsiness and missing screws. Shoppers also said the desk wobbles if you don’t have level floors and screws easily fall out.

HP DeskJet Wireless Color Inkjet Printer

Printers are usually a hit-or-miss, but avoiding this one is probably better. The HP DeskJet wireless color inkjet printer has close to 50,000 reviews and a 4-star rating, but customers weren’t happy with its connectivity issues and how quickly it runs out of ink. Fifteen percent of shoppers gave it one star and 25% gave it a three-star rating or worse. If you do get this printer, stick to the newer 2855e version. It’s the same price as the older one and has more positive reviews.

Amazon Basics Pencil Box

What could go wrong with a simple pencil box? Amazon Basic’s pencil box has a 4.2-star rating and over 2,700 reviews, but 23% of reviews were 3 stars or under. Shoppers were disappointed with the pencil box’s quality and said it doesn’t latch shut. “The colors are nice, but the plastic is thin and the ‘latch’ is worthless. Spend a little more and get something sturdier if you’re going to be handling these boxes very often,” one shopper wrote.

ZZB Tablet 10-Inch Android Tablet PC

A wide variety of affordable tablets are available today but stay away from the 10-inch Android table from ZZB. Despite its low price, the device has over 4,200 reviews on Amazon and only 3.6 stars. There’s a long list of complaints about its slow speed, poor quality, low battery life and sometimes not wanting to work or connect.

Bentgo Kids Stainless Steel Leak-Resistant Lunch Box

Bento lunchboxes are all the rage right now, especially from the popular brand Bentgo. The Bentgo stainless steel lunch box for kids has a 4-star rating, but 28% of reviewers gave it a 3-star rating or worse. The reason? It’s hard for kids to open and may be too heavy for some kids to carry.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Amazon Back-to-School Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints