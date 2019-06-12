£123m EuroMillions win will put UK ticket holder 'on Sunday Times Rich List'

One lucky UK ticket holder won £123m on the EuroMillions lottery on Tuesday, potentially sending them soaring into the Sunday Times Rich List of 1,000 wealthiest individuals.

The National Lottery say the win also puts the ticket-holder in third place among the biggest ever lottery wins in the UK.

Players countrywide are being urged to check their tickets to see if they can claim the huge prize. The winning EuroMillions numbers on Tuesday night were: 25, 27, 39, 42 and 46 — with lucky star numbers 11 and 12.

If the winner is a single person, the BBC reports that with at least £123m now in the bank, their riches can now be compared to Fifty Shades of Grey author EL James (£127m), Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page (125m) and Earl Spencer, brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales (£125m).

Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161m in 2011 are the country’s current record holders for largest national lottery win.

The Weirs also featured in the Sunday Times Rich List above Beatle Ringo Starr and Sir Tom Jones with their bumper win.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "This year has been truly incredible for UK EuroMillions players – with four jackpot winners so far on these shores.

"Patrick and Frances Connolly from Northern Ireland won the £114.9m EuroMillions jackpot in the draw on New Year's Day, Ade Goodchild banked £71m in March and an anonymous ticket-holder bagged £35.2m in April."