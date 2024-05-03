A $123,000 Florida Lottery game Thursday winner was sold at a Miami supermarket

A supermarket that serves the Jackson Memorial Hospital area as well as Miami’s Little Havana and Overtown neighborhoods sold the winning ticket in Thursday night’s Fantasy 5 drawing. It is worth $123,305.

So, if you bought your ticket at the Winn-Dixie, 1155 NW 11th St., and chose numbers 10, 15, 16, 28 and 35, your financial situation is better Friday morning than it was Thursday morning.

Winners have six months to redeem their tickets and can do so at any Florida Lottery District Office. The Miami office is at 14621 Oak Ln. in Miami Lakes and can be reached at 305-364-3080 or MIARC@flalottery.com.