Advertisement
Canada markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,823.22
    +94.67 (+0.44%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,064.20
    +45.81 (+0.91%)
     

  • DOW

    38,225.66
    +322.37 (+0.85%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7336
    +0.0022 (+0.30%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    79.06
    +0.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    82,690.18
    +2,883.97 (+3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,304.81
    +27.83 (+2.18%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,308.60
    -1.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,016.11
    +35.88 (+1.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4850
    -0.0860 (-1.88%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,924.25
    +274.50 (+1.56%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.80
    -0.88 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,229.39
    +57.24 (+0.70%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,236.07
    -37.98 (-0.10%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6796
    -0.0021 (-0.31%)
     
BREAKING:

STOCK FUTURES SURGE AFTER SOFT U.S. JOBS PRINT, SOLID APPLE RESULTS

Employers add 175,000 jobs in April; unemployment rate unexpectedly jumps to 3.9%

A $123,000 Florida Lottery game Thursday winner was sold at a Miami supermarket

David J. Neal
·1 min read

A supermarket that serves the Jackson Memorial Hospital area as well as Miami’s Little Havana and Overtown neighborhoods sold the winning ticket in Thursday night’s Fantasy 5 drawing. It is worth $123,305.

So, if you bought your ticket at the Winn-Dixie, 1155 NW 11th St., and chose numbers 10, 15, 16, 28 and 35, your financial situation is better Friday morning than it was Thursday morning.

Winners have six months to redeem their tickets and can do so at any Florida Lottery District Office. The Miami office is at 14621 Oak Ln. in Miami Lakes and can be reached at 305-364-3080 or MIARC@flalottery.com.