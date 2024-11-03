When it comes to the reliability of a car, you want the assurance that your engine won’t fail you prematurely. Since the engine is one of the car’s most important parts, evaluating a vehicle’s overall reliability definitely includes assessing the engine. If you’re looking for an SUV, that reliability goes a long way, whether for a family road trip or carpooling to an event. This means that when you’re future-proofing based on the engine, it’s more about the likelihood it will break down in a few years than the raw power day-to-day. After all, there wouldn’t be much ‘utility’ in the SUV if there was uncertainty about getting stuck somewhere in an off-road situation or on a long-distance drive.
Check Out: Mechanics Explain Why You Should Never Buy These 6 Popular Car Brands
Read Next: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Here are 12 SUVs with the most reliable engines.
Trending Now:
-
-
Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?
Toyota 4Runner
The Toyota 4Runner is powered by a 4.0-liter V-6. What the SUV lacks in acceleration and weight capacity, it more than makes up for with its long-lasting durability and performance on different terrains.
Watch Out: 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying
Toyota Highlander
The Highlander’s turbocharged 2.4-liter 4-cylinder makes for a durable and consistent drive, making it a good choice as a family SUV.
Lexus GX
The Lexus GX is a luxury SUV with a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Whether off-road or not, the GX’s performance is robust — plus, the towing capacity caps out at around 9,096 lbs.
Subaru Forester
The Forester features an 182-hp 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine. In addition to the 1,500lb towing capability, you also get Subaru’s renowned all-wheel-drive system and safety technology while driving through harsher conditions.
Audi Q7
The Audi Q7 features a 261-hp turbocharged 4-cylinder. You can take this further with the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, for a total of 335 hp. With either option, drivers can expect long-lasting performance.
Nissan Murano
The Nissan Murano has a 3.5-liter V6 engine, which has long since been a staple of many of Nissan’s vehicles. This is a reliable choice for long-distance drives, complete with competent handling, particularly on highways.
Kia Seltos
The Seltos offers a turbocharged 1.6-liter 4-cylinder that is backed by Kia’s valuable 10-year/100,000-mile warranty. It’s also on the affordable side and offers a good amount of interior space.
Kia Telluride
The Telluride features a 3.8-liter V6 engine, backed by a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty. This midsize SUV is a reliable option for those who need plenty of seats.
BMW X4
This compact luxury SUV has a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder, along with the benefit of a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty.
BMW X5
The BMW X5’s turbocharged inline-6 engine helps make for a smooth, sturdy drive that will perform well in different driving conditions. The X5 is also backed by BMW’s 4-year/50,000-mile warranty.
Hyundai Palisade
The Hyundai Palisade has a 3.8-liter V6 engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. With a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, the Palisade is a great choice for families.
Chevrolet Tahoe
The Chevrolet Tahoe is another solid choice for families. The reliable V8 engine is backed by Chevy’s 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Honda CR-V
This compact SUV is powered by a 190-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder. This reliable SUV performs well on slopes and slippery roads, with the added benefits of a comfortable interior and solid fuel economy.
More From GOBankingRates
-
-
-
3 Ways a Balance Transfer Helps You Manage Debt (And How Much it Could Save You)
-
5 Forms of Stimulus That Americans Can Expect If Harris Wins the Election
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 SUVs With the Most Reliable Engines