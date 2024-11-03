When it comes to the reliability of a car, you want the assurance that your engine won’t fail you prematurely. Since the engine is one of the car’s most important parts, evaluating a vehicle’s overall reliability definitely includes assessing the engine. If you’re looking for an SUV, that reliability goes a long way, whether for a family road trip or carpooling to an event. This means that when you’re future-proofing based on the engine, it’s more about the likelihood it will break down in a few years than the raw power day-to-day. After all, there wouldn’t be much ‘utility’ in the SUV if there was uncertainty about getting stuck somewhere in an off-road situation or on a long-distance drive.

Here are 12 SUVs with the most reliable engines.

Toyota 4Runner

The Toyota 4Runner is powered by a 4.0-liter V-6. What the SUV lacks in acceleration and weight capacity, it more than makes up for with its long-lasting durability and performance on different terrains.

Toyota Highlander

The Highlander’s turbocharged 2.4-liter 4-cylinder makes for a durable and consistent drive, making it a good choice as a family SUV.

Lexus GX

The Lexus GX is a luxury SUV with a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Whether off-road or not, the GX’s performance is robust — plus, the towing capacity caps out at around 9,096 lbs.

Subaru Forester

The Forester features an 182-hp 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine. In addition to the 1,500lb towing capability, you also get Subaru’s renowned all-wheel-drive system and safety technology while driving through harsher conditions.

Audi Q7

The Audi Q7 features a 261-hp turbocharged 4-cylinder. You can take this further with the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, for a total of 335 hp. With either option, drivers can expect long-lasting performance.

Nissan Murano

The Nissan Murano has a 3.5-liter V6 engine, which has long since been a staple of many of Nissan’s vehicles. This is a reliable choice for long-distance drives, complete with competent handling, particularly on highways.

Kia Seltos

The Seltos offers a turbocharged 1.6-liter 4-cylinder that is backed by Kia’s valuable 10-year/100,000-mile warranty. It’s also on the affordable side and offers a good amount of interior space.