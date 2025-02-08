12 Most Affordable Ski Towns in the US and the Cost To Live There

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s good news for Americans with modest net worths who dream of living in a ski town. You can find a home to buy and settle down to raise a family without going into significant debt.

GOBankingRates referred to research from Realtor.com that examined more than 300 towns with ski resorts to determine those worthy of a real estate investment. Additional data was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces related to the monthly and annual cost of living for a family to reside in these 12 towns. (Snowshoe, West Virginia, had data related only to the town’s cost-of-living score available through BestPlaces.)

Take a look at the 12 most affordable ski towns and the cost of living in each one.

1. Malone, New York

Median list price: $137,200

Cost of living per month for a family: $2,220

% less expensive than the national average: 58.9%

Total for the year for a family: $26,640

wellesenterprises / iStock.com

2. Harrison, Michigan

Median list price: $164,500

Cost of living per month for a family: $3,810

% less expensive than the national average: 29.4%

Total for the year for a family: $45,720

Tim Kiser / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 2

3. Mansfield, Ohio

Median list price: $179,900

Cost of living per month for a family: $1,980

% less expensive than the national average: 63.3%

Total for the year for a family: $23,760

ablokhin / iStock.com

4. Snowshoe, West Virginia

Median list price: $189,900

Overall cost-of-living score: 76.0

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Scranton, Pennsylvania

Median list price: $199,000

Cost of living per month for a family: $2,160

% less expensive than the national average: 60%

Total for the year for a family: $25,920

csfotoimages / Getty Images

6. Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Median list price: $221,900

Cost of living per month for a family: $3,600

% less expensive than the national average: 33.3%

Total for the year for a family: $43,200

Leembe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Vernon, New Jersey

Median list price: $264,400

Cost of living per month for a family: $5,160

% less expensive than the national average: 4.4%

Total for the year for a family: $61,920

Strawser / Wikimedia Commons

8. Harrisonburg, Virginia

Median list price: $317,000

Cost of living per month for a family: $4,620

% less expensive than the national average: 14.4%

Total for the year for a family: $55,440

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Anaconda, Montana

Median list price: $327,000

Cost of living per month for a family: $2,490

% less expensive than the national average: 53.9%

Total for the year for a family: $29,880