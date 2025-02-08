12 Most Affordable Ski Towns in the US and the Cost To Live There

There’s good news for Americans with modest net worths who dream of living in a ski town. You can find a home to buy and settle down to raise a family without going into significant debt.
GOBankingRates referred to research from Realtor.com that examined more than 300 towns with ski resorts to determine those worthy of a real estate investment. Additional data was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces related to the monthly and annual cost of living for a family to reside in these 12 towns. (Snowshoe, West Virginia, had data related only to the town’s cost-of-living score available through BestPlaces.)
Take a look at the 12 most affordable ski towns and the cost of living in each one.
1. Malone, New York
Median list price: $137,200
Cost of living per month for a family: $2,220
% less expensive than the national average: 58.9%
Total for the year for a family: $26,640
2. Harrison, Michigan
Median list price: $164,500
-
Cost of living per month for a family: $3,810
% less expensive than the national average: 29.4%
Total for the year for a family: $45,720
3. Mansfield, Ohio
Median list price: $179,900
Cost of living per month for a family: $1,980
% less expensive than the national average: 63.3%
Total for the year for a family: $23,760
4. Snowshoe, West Virginia
Median list price: $189,900
Overall cost-of-living score: 76.0
5. Scranton, Pennsylvania
Median list price: $199,000
Cost of living per month for a family: $2,160
% less expensive than the national average: 60%
Total for the year for a family: $25,920
6. Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
Median list price: $221,900
Cost of living per month for a family: $3,600
% less expensive than the national average: 33.3%
Total for the year for a family: $43,200
7. Vernon, New Jersey
Median list price: $264,400
Cost of living per month for a family: $5,160
% less expensive than the national average: 4.4%
Total for the year for a family: $61,920
8. Harrisonburg, Virginia
Median list price: $317,000
Cost of living per month for a family: $4,620
% less expensive than the national average: 14.4%
Total for the year for a family: $55,440
9. Anaconda, Montana
Median list price: $327,000
Cost of living per month for a family: $2,490
% less expensive than the national average: 53.9%
Total for the year for a family: $29,880
10. Brian Head, Utah
Median list price: $339,250
Cost of living per month for a family: $4,500
% less expensive than the national average: 16.7%
Total for the year for a family: $54,000
11. Albuquerque, New Mexico
Median list price: $365,000
Cost of living per month for a family: $4,920
% less expensive than the national average: 8.9%
Total for the year for a family: $59,040
12. Maggie Valley, North Carolina
Median list price: $484,950
Cost of living per month for a family: $5,700
% more expensive than the national average: 5.6%
Total for the year for a family: $68,400
