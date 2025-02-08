GOBankingRates
12 Most Affordable Ski Towns in the US and the Cost To Live There
Heather Taylor
4 min read
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s good news for Americans with modest net worths who dream of living in a ski town. You can find a home to buy and settle down to raise a family without going into significant debt.

Discover More: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Check Out: 4 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

GOBankingRates referred to research from Realtor.com that examined more than 300 towns with ski resorts to determine those worthy of a real estate investment. Additional data was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces related to the monthly and annual cost of living for a family to reside in these 12 towns. (Snowshoe, West Virginia, had data related only to the town’s cost-of-living score available through BestPlaces.)

Take a look at the 12 most affordable ski towns and the cost of living in each one.

Also see the cost of living in 10 college towns.

1. Malone, New York

  • Median list price: $137,200

  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,220

  • % less expensive than the national average: 58.9%

  • Total for the year for a family: $26,640

See More: 7 Housing Markets Where Home Values Could Plummet Next Year

For You: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

wellesenterprises / iStock.com
wellesenterprises / iStock.com

2. Harrison, Michigan

  • Median list price: $164,500

  • Cost of living per month for a family: $3,810

  • % less expensive than the national average: 29.4%

  • Total for the year for a family: $45,720

Be Aware: Renting vs. Owning a Home — Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

Tim Kiser / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 2
Tim Kiser / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 2

3. Mansfield, Ohio

  • Median list price: $179,900

  • Cost of living per month for a family: $1,980

  • % less expensive than the national average: 63.3%

  • Total for the year for a family: $23,760

ablokhin / iStock.com
ablokhin / iStock.com

4. Snowshoe, West Virginia

  • Median list price: $189,900

  • Overall cost-of-living score: 76.0

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Scranton, Pennsylvania

  • Median list price: $199,000

  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,160

  • % less expensive than the national average: 60%

  • Total for the year for a family: $25,920

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

6. Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

  • Median list price: $221,900

  • Cost of living per month for a family: $3,600

  • % less expensive than the national average: 33.3%

  • Total for the year for a family: $43,200

Explore Next: 5 Affordable Small Cities To Live In on the West Coast

Leembe / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Leembe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Vernon, New Jersey

  • Median list price: $264,400

  • Cost of living per month for a family: $5,160

  • % less expensive than the national average: 4.4%

  • Total for the year for a family: $61,920

Strawser / Wikimedia Commons
Strawser / Wikimedia Commons

8. Harrisonburg, Virginia

  • Median list price: $317,000

  • Cost of living per month for a family: $4,620

  • % less expensive than the national average: 14.4%

  • Total for the year for a family: $55,440

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Anaconda, Montana

  • Median list price: $327,000

  • Cost of living per month for a family: $2,490

  • % less expensive than the national average: 53.9%

  • Total for the year for a family: $29,880

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories