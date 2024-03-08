12 Best Easter Gifts and Décor From Dollar Tree
Easter is around the corner, and that means baskets full of candies and chocolate, painted eggs and bunnies. And if you’re on a budget but still want to be festive, look no further.
Dollar Tree has you covered, offering tons of deals on décor and gifts.
Easter Bunny-Shaped Baskets
Price: $1.25
These Easter bunny canvas baskets come in blue and pink colors and have colorful woven handles to make carting the baskets easy.
Happy Easter Glitter Window Sticker Clings
Price: $1.25
The case has 36 stickers and is perfect for windows of any kind for a hassle-free decoration.
Wooden DIY Tabletop Easter Egg Décor
Price: $1.25
You can decorate these Easter eggs with glitter, paint or stickers, and use them as gifts or décor.
Easter Bunny Signs
Price: $1.25
Make your home joyful for Easter with these signs that read “Every Bunny Welcome” and “Hoppy Easter.”
Easter Bubble Wands
Price: $1.25
These bubble wands are great basket stuffers, and each pack includes four tubes.
Russell Stover Solid Milk Chocolate Bunnies
Price: $1.25
These boxed Russell Stover solid milk-chocolate bunnies are an “egg-cellent addition to any Easter basket,” according to Dollar Tree.
Palmer Milk Chocolate-Flavored Easter Egg Candies
Price: $1.25
These milk chocolate-flavored eggs can be added to Easter egg hunts, and each piece is individually wrapped in colorful foil.
Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs
Price: $1.25
These individually-wrapped Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs are perfect for Easter baskets.
Melster Candies Chocolaty-Covered Chocolate-Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies
Price: $1.25
You can add these fluffy bunny-shaped marshmallows coated in chocolate to Easter gift baskets. Each pack comes with five treats.
Colorful Easter Bunny Plushies with Bows
Price: $5
These stuffed bunnies have long, floppy ears and are decked out in their best bows. They come in blue, brown and multicolored versions.
Chocolate Scented Bigfoot Bunny
Price: $5
These stuffed bunnies are not only soft, but they also smell like chocolate.
Easter Themed Bunny and Chicken Wreath Decoration Kits
Price: $1.25
These colorful Easter wreath decoration kits can be attached on windows, mantles and more.
