12 Best Easter Gifts and Décor From Dollar Tree

Easter is around the corner, and that means baskets full of candies and chocolate, painted eggs and bunnies. And if you’re on a budget but still want to be festive, look no further.

Dollar Tree has you covered, offering tons of deals on décor and gifts.

©Dollar Tree

Easter Bunny-Shaped Baskets

These Easter bunny canvas baskets come in blue and pink colors and have colorful woven handles to make carting the baskets easy.

©Dollar Tree

Happy Easter Glitter Window Sticker Clings

The case has 36 stickers and is perfect for windows of any kind for a hassle-free decoration.

©Dollar Tree

Wooden DIY Tabletop Easter Egg Décor

You can decorate these Easter eggs with glitter, paint or stickers, and use them as gifts or décor.

©Dollar Tree

Easter Bunny Signs

Make your home joyful for Easter with these signs that read “Every Bunny Welcome” and “Hoppy Easter.”

©Dollar Tree

Easter Bubble Wands

These bubble wands are great basket stuffers, and each pack includes four tubes.

©Dollar Tree

Russell Stover Solid Milk Chocolate Bunnies

These boxed Russell Stover solid milk-chocolate bunnies are an “egg-cellent addition to any Easter basket,” according to Dollar Tree.

©Dollar Tree

Palmer Milk Chocolate-Flavored Easter Egg Candies

These milk chocolate-flavored eggs can be added to Easter egg hunts, and each piece is individually wrapped in colorful foil.

©Dollar Tree

Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs

These individually-wrapped Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs are perfect for Easter baskets.

©Dollar Tree

Melster Candies Chocolaty-Covered Chocolate-Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

You can add these fluffy bunny-shaped marshmallows coated in chocolate to Easter gift baskets. Each pack comes with five treats.

©Dollar Tree

Colorful Easter Bunny Plushies with Bows

These stuffed bunnies have long, floppy ears and are decked out in their best bows. They come in blue, brown and multicolored versions.

©Dollar Tree

Chocolate Scented Bigfoot Bunny

These stuffed bunnies are not only soft, but they also smell like chocolate.

©Dollar Tree

Easter Themed Bunny and Chicken Wreath Decoration Kits

These colorful Easter wreath decoration kits can be attached on windows, mantles and more.

