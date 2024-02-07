In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best Asian dating sites without payment. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Best Asian Dating Sites Without Payment.

Nine: An Asian Dating Startup

Nine is a dating app for young urban Chinese professionals. The dating app was launched in 2021 and is becoming a popular choice among young Asians. The dating app is designed to help Asians find committed relationships. The app is targeted at 25+ individuals who are professionals and are seeking marriage. The app is named “Nine” because of the cultural meaning attached to the number. The company integrates algorithms focused on quality matchings, with important factors such as personality, mental wellness, and mental health, among other basic socio-economic factors. The app assesses the personality of individuals using the MBTI personality types, and then matches individuals with similar personality types.

Leading Dating Apps and Sites for Asians

Some of the leading dating sites and apps for Asians include Hello Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MOMO) subsidiaries TanTan and MOMO, and Muzz. Let’s discuss some recent updates from these companies. You can also take a look at the dating sites with the most users.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is a Chinese online social networking space. The company owns Tantan and MOMO. The social networking and entertainment company is known for its commitment to innovation. On February 5, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) launched a native immersive social app, inSpace for Apple Vision Pro in the United States. The app allows all Apple Vision Pro users to generate 3D avatars, and customize their personal space by choosing their preferred wall paint, curtains, floor texture, wall paintings, and music collection. Users can join or start parties and chat with other Apple Vision Pro users across the globe. The app is available in 12 languages with real-time synchronized translation. When disconnected from the Vision Pro, users can download the app from the App Store and connect it to their iPhones. The app helps people overcome isolation.

TanTan is a dating platform introduced by the Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO). TanTan is made for Asians and Asian Americans. The Chinese platform allows individuals to browse photos of people and swipe right if someone catches their attention. Moreover, as soon as a match is made, individuals are then able to text their match and see if they can build a thorough connection. Additionally, the platform also protects users’ privacy by hiding their contacts. TanTan is available on both the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Muzz is a dating and marriage platform for Muslims. The platform was founded in 2015. The app aims to promote marriage instead of casual dating. The application is available in 14 languages. On January 2, Muzz published a recap of the year 2023. This year the app helped 134,166 individuals find their soulmate. Moreover, over 62 million minutes of phone calls were made, with most of them initiated by women. The company also went over the top to hold a 1,000+ strong singles event in London. The event was focused on matching singles up for speed dating. The company has been particularly innovative this year. The company launched an in-app Virtual Speed Dating feature for singles who cannot attend events in person. The platform would initiate a call twice a week at 8 pm for individuals with a likely match. Most importantly, muzz's marketing campaigns have been in the news. Some of the most eye-catching billboards included “Turning Rizz into Rizq” and “Arrange Your Own Marriage Before Your Parents Do.”

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the 12 best Asian dating sites without payment. You can also take a look at some of the most popular dating sites and apps in the US.

Our Methodology

We used total site visits to come up with the 12 best Asian dating sites without payment. We first aggregated names using 4 sources including Washington City Paper, Dallas News, Dating Advice, and Perfect Date. This process enabled us to create a pool of the 20 best Asian dating sites. We then sourced total site visits in the past 28 days from Similar Web to rank our list. It is to be noted that since our title says "sites" we did not include dating platforms that are only functional as mobile applications. The list of the 12 best Asian dating sites without payment is in ascending order of the total site visits as of February 4, 2024.

It is to be noted, that we have included customer star ratings on the App Store and Google Play store for sites also functional as mobile applications to make our list more comprehensive.

12. Asian Single Solution

Total Site Visits as of February 4, 2024: 22,365

Launched in 2002, the Asian Single Solution ranks 12th among the best Asian dating sites in 2024. More than 30,000 Asians use the site every month. The platform does not limit itself to connecting single Asians. In fact, the company also conducts a range of dating events such as speed dating, card-matching games, and other ice-breaking activities. The purpose of these events is to help single Asians interact with each other. The company is hosting a Valentine's Party on February 17, 2024. The event will allow people to introduce themselves, engage in icebreaking activities, and participate in the optional speed dating round.

11. Dil Mil

Total Site Visits as of February 4, 2024: 413,313

Dil Mil ranks 11th among the best Asian dating sites and apps. The platform has successfully executed 20 million matches ever since its inception in 2014. The South Asian dating app is quite popular among Indians, Punjabis, Bengalis, and Pakistanis. The platform is home to 2 million South Asian singles around the world. While most of the features are free to use, users may opt for the Dil Mil VIP Elite to gain access to instant matches. VIP Elite users are also able to skip lines and feature as a top profile, resulting in 4.6x more matches compared to the free version. Dil Mil offers three plans including $34.88 per month for the one-month plan, $23.33 per month for the three-month plan, and $16.67 per month for the 12-month plan. The platform is also available as a mobile application and has a customer star rating of 3.7 on the App Store.

10. TrulyAsian

Total Site Visits as of February 4, 2024: 66,018

TrulyAsian is aimed at Asian singles looking for serious relationships. The site aims to focus on people not willing to waste their time. The dating platform is home to 436,919 members, among which 251,081 are women, and 185,838 are men. Users must first sign up using their credentials. Next, users are directed to secure their profile by adding pictures and preferences, along with a small introduction. Next, users may use the search option to browse through other TrulyAsian members and match with users having similar interests. Once matched, users may initiate a conversation through the site's dynamic messaging platform. TrulyAsian is also functional as a mobile application and has a customer star rating of 3.1 on the Google Play Store.

9. Blossoms

Total Site Visits as of February 4, 2024: 97,677

With site visits of 97,677, Blossoms ranks ninth among the best Asian dating sites without payment. The platform was founded in 1974 as a catalog for women in Asia. The Filipino and Asian dating site allows users to join the site for free and upload up to 12 pictures. Users are also allowed to browse profiles and receive matches. Moreover, the platform helps people connect with other users via its automated smile feature. This helps break the ice and with a few clicks, users can chat with other single Asians.

8. EME Hive

Total Site Visits as of February 4, 2024: 120,660

EME Hive, formerly known as EastMeetEast, ranks as one of the best Asian Dating sites without payment. The platform is dedicated to Asian Americans. The platform understands the struggles of finding an Asian partner in the United States, and it solves that issue by bringing single Asian Americans to EME Hive. The platform has managed to set up 157,864 individuals so far. The platform is also functional as a mobile application and is available on Google Play Store with a customer star rating of 3.3.

7. AsiaMatchMate

Total Site Visits as of February 4, 2024: 143,770

AsiaMatchMate ranks seventh on our list of the best Asian dating sites without payment. The app is aimed at Asians looking for discreet hookups or casual sex. The platform is home to more than 8 million members. The platform is home to people from China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and The Philippines. Users can register, join the app, and become a part of the community for free. Once on board, users are then able to browse profiles, join chat rooms, and read blogs available on the site.

6. AsiaMe

Total Site Visits as of February 4, 2024: 153,741

With site visits of 153,741, AsiaMe ranks sixth among the 12 best Asian dating sites without payment. The platform is aimed at helping Asians meet elite Asian singles. Members are able to freely browse profiles of women on the platform and set up a date. Users can join the platform for free, however, they must verify their identity before they are allowed to use the site.

Disclosure: None. 12 Best Asian Dating Sites Without Payment is originally published on Insider Monkey.