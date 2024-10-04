11k-Mile 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Bid now to own a stunning 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG with only 11k miles, offered at no reserve.

A pristine 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG with only 11k miles is now available for auction at no reserve. This stunning example of the R230-generation SL-Class roadster was registered with its original Arizona-based owner until January 2023 and features a host of luxury and performance upgrades, making it a dream for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Finished in elegant Diamond White Metallic over black leather, this SL63 AMG is powered by a hand-built 6.2-liter M156 V8 engine, producing 518 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed AMG Speedshift MCT transmission, providing exhilarating acceleration and a thrilling driving experience. Notably, the cylinder head bolts and gaskets were replaced in June 2023, ensuring the engine is in top condition. Additional maintenance includes a recent “B” service in September 2024, which included oil and filter changes.

The SL63 AMG comes with a retractable hardtop with a panoramic glass roof, blending the best of convertible and coupe experiences. Additional exterior highlights include bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, fender air vents, and quad exhaust outlets. A paint protection film was recently applied to the front bumper, hood, fenders, and mirrors, preserving its flawless finish.

Inside, the cabin is appointed with luxurious features, including heated, ventilated, and massaging black leather seats with memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a Harman Kardon sound system. The car also comes with COMAND navigation, Keyless-Go, the Airscarf system, and AMG-specific touches like floor mats and aluminum pedal covers.

With a clean Carfax report, a transferable warranty, and low mileage, this 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG offers a rare opportunity to own a meticulously maintained and powerful luxury roadster.

