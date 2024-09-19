11 Best Trader Joe’s Wines Under $15

Instants / Getty Images

Trader Joe’s is known for its unique selection of goods, many of which are organic and affordably priced. One particular item to shop for the next time you head to the store is wine. While the selection at your local store might not be the largest, you can still find some great wines at a reasonable price point.

Not sure which wines to buy at Trader Joe’s? Here are the store’s top wines for under $15.

Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Wahluke Slope 2022

Price: $9.99

Trader Joe’s Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Wahluke Slope is made with 100% organic red grape varietals that have been grown and cultivated with care. This smooth cabernet boasts rich notes of cocoa, red plums and a hint of spiced oak.

With its bolder taste, it pairs well with such dishes as double cream brie and chicken shawarma. It’s also a lovely addition to a romantic date with a loved one.

Belhara Estate Malbec Single Vineyard 2021

Price: $8.99

If you’re looking for a great Malbec wine, you don’t have to go all the way to Mendoza, Argentina. You can probably find a bottle for under $10 at your local Trader Joe’s.

The Belhara Estate Malbec Single Vineyard is a 2021 vintage, full-bodied wine with a robust flavor. This dry wine has distinct notes of cherry, plum, blackberry, dark chocolate and spiced vanilla. It also has a velvety finish and goes well with grilled steaks and cured meats.

Charles Shaw Merlot

Price: $3.49

Wine doesn’t have to be expensive to be good, something that’s been proven time and time again with the Charles Shaw Merlot. This wine is fruit-forward with notes of vanilla spice and ripe berries. It’s also versatile as it pairs well with tomato-based pastas, grilled Ahi tuna, red meat and bold cheeses.

Vin De Bordeaux B by Fonbadet Bordeaux 2019

Price: $7.99

As anyone with a love of wine will tell you, Bordeaux has had a major impact on the industry’s culture and history alike. This isn’t surprising, considering the nearly 2,000 years of history it’s got going for it.

What is surprising is that you can get a bottle of Vin De Bordeaux B by Fonbadet Bordeaux for under $8 at Trader Joe’s — that’s practically a steal. Unlike other Bordeaux wines, which usually go for a much higher price point, this bottle is affordable and still delicious.

It has the rich aromas of red fruit, and the flavors of tobacco, violets and undertones of oak. It goes well with red meats, roasted poultry and other savory dishes.

Charles Shaw Chardonnay

Price: $3.49

If you’re looking for an inexpensive wine that pairs well with baked tilapia, Havarti cheese, pork tenderloin and similar dishes, look no further than the Charles Shaw Chardonnay. This white wine sports such fruity aromas as pear and apple while containing warm undertones of vanilla.

Lovely You Rosé

Price: $7.99

Sometimes, all you need is a nice bottle of rosé to finish off the perfect meal. This Lovely You Rosé is a lighter wine with less sugar, alcohol and calories than your standard alcoholic beverage. Yet, despite that, it still tastes great.

This floral, citrusy wine has a pleasant, crisp finish that makes it a great stand-alone drink. But it also pairs well with pasta dishes and salads.

Villa Cerrina Montepulciano D’Abruzzo

Price: $5.99

With low acidity and pronounced tannins, the Villa Cerrina Montepulciano D’Abruzzo is an aged wine that’s been popular among Trader Joe’s shoppers for years. It boasts fruity flavors and a pleasant aroma that makes it all the more appealing to drink — but you don’t have to break the bank to purchase it.

La Ferme Julien Rosé

Price: $5.99

Nothing quite complements a savory meal like a nice rosé. Versatile and well-balanced, the La Ferma Julien Rosé is crisp and refreshing with citrusy, fruity and floral aromas. It will also look great in a wine glass this Valentine’s Day — or on any other romantic date night.

Espiral Vinho Verde

Price: $4.99

If you’re looking for a Trader Joe’s exclusive wine, check out the Espiral Vinho Verde. This white wine is crisp, sparkling and refreshing with notable hints of green apple and melon. It pairs well with fruity dishes, salads and fish tacos.

Love Olivia Watermelon Wine

Price: $3.99

A recent addition to Trader Joe’s shelves is the Love, Olivia Watermelon Wine. As the name suggests, it’s refreshing, sweet and fruity. As a lighter wine, it’s a lovely complement to lighter fare, like salads or desserts.

Platinum Reserve Sonoma County Brut

Price: $14.99

A limited-time, specialty wine at Trader Joe’s is its Platinum Reserve label, the Sonoma County Brut. This sparkling wine is surprisingly smooth and contains subtle hints of ripe pear and apple. As a lighter-bodied wine, it pairs well with salad, seared fish, poultry and cheese.

Prices are accurate as of Feb. 9, 2024.

