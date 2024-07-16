11 Best Amazon Prime Day Streaming Deals If You’re on a Budget

Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / iStock.com

Amazon Prime Day deals extend to every category on Amazon.com, including top streaming services and Prime Video channels.

Prime Video channels typically cost between $4.99 and $10.99 per month, but Prime members can get select channels for 99 cents per month for up to two months. There’s also a two-month 50% off deal on several streaming services, including AMC+ and Paramount+ with Showtime.

Trending: 6 Summer Essentials To Buy at Five Below To Save Money

Find Out: 7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor — Even If You’re Not Wealthy

To get these deals, all you have to do is choose which streaming channels you want to add to your Prime Video subscription and then add them to your Prime membership during the sale event. Once you’ve subscribed, all content will be available through your Prime membership. If you change your mind, you can cancel at any time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top 11 Amazon Prime Day streaming deals if you’re living on a budget.

Paramount+ With Showtime

Paramount+ with Showtime is 50% off per month for the first two months. After that, you’ll pay $11.99 per month unless you cancel the subscription. The plan includes Paramount+ and Showtime originals, such as “Yellowstone” and “Tulsa King,” movies and sports, as well as live TV with CBS and college football.

Up Next: I’m a Costco Superfan: Here Are My 10 Hot Buys for Summer

MGM+

MGM+ is only 99 cents per month for the first 60 days of your subscription before it reverts to the original price. An MGM+ subscription comes with thousands of hit movies and series, including “Godfather of Harlem,” “Billie the Kid,” “The Beekeeper” and more.

Starz

Add the Starz channel to your Prime Video subscription for only 99 cents for the first two months. The library includes original and on-demand content on everything from “John Wick: Chapter 4” to “The Serpent Queen” and the popular “Outlander” series.

Story continues

AMC+

Don’t miss this 50% off deal on AMC+. You’ll get access to original programming, such as “The Walking Dead” and “The Watcher,” as well as Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. The ad-free plan also comes with six live TV channels

Britbox

Do you love British television? Well, now you can watch the best of British TV for only 99 cents per month for the first 60 days. You’ll get access to “Blue Lights,” “Sherlock” and more when you add this channel to your Prime Video subscription.

BET+

Enjoy over 2,000 hours of BET+ on-demand content from the best Black creators. The subscription comes with “All the Queen’s Men,” “Ruthless,” “First Wives Club” and more original series.

Hallmark Movies Now

Get the very best of Hallmark with a Hallmark Movies Now subscription for only 99 cents for the first 60 days. Stream your favorite rom-coms, mysteries, dramas and more.

PBS Kids

Prime members can add PBS Kids to their Video subscription for only 99 cents for the first two months. PBS Kids comes with over 100 channels, games and other activities. You can stream everything from “Sesame Street” and “Wild Kratts” to “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and “Arthur.”

Crunchyroll

Anime fans can save $14 on an Amazon Crunchyroll subscription for the first two months. The Fan plan comes with full access to Crunchyroll’s library, which includes thousands of episodes of the top anime series.

Discovery+

Prime members can get half off a Discovery+ subscription for 60 days when they add the channel to Prime Video. The channel comes with ad-free content, including “Ghost Adventures,” “Selling the Hamptons” and “90 Day Fiancé.”

A&E Crime Central

Watch your favorite true crime documentaries and mystery series with an A&E Crime Central Prime Video subscription. You can stream hundreds of episodes of ad-free A&E’s classic crime series like “Dog the Bounty Hunter” and “Court Cam.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Best Amazon Prime Day Streaming Deals If You’re on a Budget