10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

Source: Getty Images

Written by Puja Tayal at The Motley Fool Canada

The first thing that comes to mind when you hear dividends are real estate, banks, utilities, and energy stocks. These sectors have dividend aristocrats that have been funding the retirement of their loyal shareholders. When you want an immediate return, high dividend yields are something you should look for. However, if you have a 10-year time horizon, you could consider investing in mid-cap stocks that may not give higher yields but can give higher growth.

10-year prediction for these magnificent dividend stocks

Cogeco Communications

At a market cap of $2.8 billion, Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) is a telecom company that caters to Canada and the United States. At a time when Canadian telecom giants struggled to maintain their profits and battled with high debt, Cogeco continued to grow its network gradually while maintaining a high adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margin of 48.5%. Higher adjusted EBITDA, lower net capital expenditure, and lower financial expense increased its free cash flow (FCF) by 66% in fiscal 2024.

However, Cogeco expects its FCF to fall by 0–10% in fiscal 2025 as it invests in growth projects and financial expense increases. Hence, the company has slowed its dividend growth rate from 10% in the last 10 years to 8% in 2025. There is ample opportunity for Cogeco to expand and scale. CCA’s dividend payout ratio of 30% leaves enough room to fund its capital spending and repay debt. Its revenue and FCF could grow through network expansion in the coming 10 years.

Cogeco Communications’ share price has surged 45% since July, when interest rate cuts began. It outperformed the telecom giants. However, the stock slipped 11% in December alongside other telecom stocks over fears of a slowdown in rate cuts. This dip has created an opportunity to buy the stock and lock in a 5.6% dividend yield.

goeasy

At a market cap of $2.7 billion, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a sub-prime lender that offers auto loans, home loans, and retail point-of-sales loans in select regions of Canada. The lender is expanding its loan portfolio by expanding its borrower base and offering new types of loans while controlling its credit risk.

It forecasts to grow its loan portfolio from $4.6 billion in FY24 to $6.2 billion by FY26 and improve its operating margin from 39% to 42%. A larger loan portfolio means higher interest income, giving goeasy ample room to grow dividends. The lender has been growing its dividends at an average annual rate of 30% in the last 10 years. Such a high rate is difficult to maintain. Hence, I expect the dividend growth rate to slow to 20% in the next 10 years.