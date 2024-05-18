10 Walmart Kitchen Appliances That Are Wastes of Money

Alexander Farnsworth / iStock.com

The allure of a well-equipped kitchen is undeniable, whether you like crisp white cabinetry or modern stainless steel appliances, you want to feel comfortable in pursuing the culinary arts when you spend time in the kitchen you’ve so lovingly styled and stocked.

At Walmart, where people tend to go to save money, there is a myriad of small kitchen appliances and big-ticket items available, but you may be surprised that they aren’t going to cut the mustard when it comes to getting your money’s worth. Here are 10 Walmart appliances that may not be worth their cost.

10 Walmart Appliances You Should Avoid Buying

Walmart, being a go-to destination for many consumers, offers a wide range of kitchen gadgets and appliances. However, not all of them are worth the investment or the convenience. Time to set up a single-serve on the coffee maker so you can research what kitchen appliances to avoid buying at Walmart.

Hand mixers Pasta makers Ovens Air fryers Food processors Dishwashers Refrigerators Electric can openers Toaster ovens Niche kitchen appliance gadgets

Hand Mixers

Hand mixers are handy for baking and cooking tasks, but cheaper models may lack power and durability, leading to potential malfunctions or early replacements. Investing in a quality hand mixer from a reputable brand such as Hamilton Beach or KitchenAid can ensure reliable performance and longevity.

Though you can find name brands at Walmart other retailers such as Best Buy tend to be cheaper. For instance, this Mainstays mixer from Walmart is just $12.88 but has a weak 150 watt motor. While this Hamilton Beach mixer from Best Buy is slight more than double the price of the Mainstays mixer at $24.99, it is actually cheaper than a similar Hamilton Beach mixer from Walmart that goes for $43.99.

Pasta Makers

Nothing says you’ve made something from scratch quite like making your own pasta, but you want to make sure not only that it’s worth the price point but also that you have the counter space. That aside, many of these machines sold at Walmart are prone to breakage so you may want to make some more rustic noodles by hand to save a few dollars.

This off-brand pasta maker sold through Walmart is $36.99, which may seem reasonable but when you consider that the handle is made of plastic, you can assume it won’t be lasting too long. Walmart does offer a brand name Hamilton Beach pasta maker, but with a steep price tag of $129.99 (originally $175.95) and a bulky design, it’s safe to say you’re better off shopping elsewhere for your pasta needs.

Ovens

Ovens are essential for baking and roasting, but cheaper models may lack even heat distribution and precision temperature control, leading to unevenly cooked dishes or burnt edges. Investing in a quality oven from a reputable brand ensures consistent results and longevity. Though more expensive upfront from a different retailer or appliance store, it will save you money in the long run on maintenance and food waste costs.

As an example, this off-brand oven sold through Walmart has a low price of $569.59, but when you consider how much “oven” you are getting, the price doesn’t quite add up. Standard ovens are approximately 30 inches, according to Whirlpool, but this oven is a measly 20 inches.

Air Fryers

Air fryers are popular for their ability to cook crispy foods with less oil, but cheaper models may lack cooking capacity and consistent results. Investing in a quality air fryer from a reputable brand ensures reliable performance and healthier cooking options, making it a worthwhile addition to your kitchen. Many air fryers sold in Walmart are just toaster ovens in fancier jackets.

The absolute cheapest air fryer (designed by Drew Barrymore) sold through Walmart is $39.99 and even for that price, the capacity is so minuscule, that the time you would take cooking batches of food to feed a whole family just isn’t worth it.

Food Processors

Food processors can be versatile tools in the kitchen, but Walmart models may lack power and durability, leading to potential malfunctions or ineffective processing. Many more reputable brands are also more affordable at other stores. Investing in a quality food processor from a reputable brand ensures reliable performance and longevity, making it a worthwhile addition to your kitchen arsenal.

While this Hamilton Beach food processor sold by Walmart is on sale for $19.99, one user’s review reads “[it’s] not expensive, but a waste of money anyway.” Pointing out that it doesn’t have the power needed to actually “process” the food.

Toaster Ovens

Smaller cousin to the conventional oven, the toaster oven can be versatile for toasting, baking and reheating, but cheaper models may lack consistent heating or cooking performance and can even be a safety hazard. Make sure you avoid an impulse buy at Walmart and do your research on what model best functions best for your needs and your finances.

Walmart’s Mainstay line offers an oven at just $19.98 — but with the lack of features that you get with more expensive models, there’s just no glaring value in this appliance.

Dishwashers

This major appliance should not be purchased lightly as a cheap model or bad installation can cost you much more than the price tag. Other stores such as Lowe’s or Home Depot tend to even have a better warranty and customer service for your purchase.

This $234.99 dishwasher sold through Walmart may sound appealing, but once you realize you can only fit 10.25″ dishes (when loaded at an angle), the use-factor of this dishwasher decreases significantly.

Refrigerators

There’s no way around the fact you need a refrigerator, however, ones purchased from Walmart may not always offer the durability and features found in higher-end models from reputable brands and if you do find name brands you trust you can probably find them cheaper somewhere else. It’s crucial to invest in a refrigerator that meets your storage needs and is built to last.

When you see this Frigidaire refrigerator for only $247.00 at Walmart, you may feel compelled to add to your cart. But, once you open the fridge door, you will quickly realize you simply can’t put much in the fridge, rendering it more cumbersome than useful.

Electric Can Openers

If you’ve ever purchased an electric can opener, chances are you have purchased several as they are prone to malfunction. While they may save time and effort, electric can openers can be bulky and don’t have as nearly as long a shelf life as the good old hand-twist model in your drawer.

This Farberware can opener is only $19.97, but with it only using two AA batteries, one can assume the power element is simply not there. A customer who left a review shared the cut was so rough with this opener that it left “shards of metal” on the rim of the can.

Niche Kitchen Appliance Gadgets

Though it may seem like a good idea to equip your kitchen with every fund gadget you come across, whether it’s an ice cream maker, french press or waffle maker, it may be a better choice to edit down your expenditures and save both money and counter space. Here are some examples (ranging from $8.98 to $294.00) of niche kitchen appliances to avoid based on quality and how infrequently you’d use them.

Single-Use Egg Cookers : While they promise perfectly cooked eggs every time, single-use egg cookers take up valuable counter or storage space and offer limited functionality compared to a traditional pot or pan.

Popcorn Machines: Popcorn machines can take up significant space and are often less efficient than microwave popcorn bags or stovetop popping methods, making them more of a novelty than a necessity.

Cotton Candy Makers: Cotton candy makers are fun for occasional use, but their limited functionality and cleanup requirements make them impractical for everyday kitchen use.

Electric Gravy Boats : Although they claim to keep gravy and sauces warm, electric gravy boats are often bulky and unnecessary, as a well-insulated serving dish can do the job just as effectively.

Quesadilla Makers: While quesadillas are delicious, a specialized appliance for making them is usually unnecessary, as a skillet or griddle can achieve the same results with more versatility.

Hot Dog Toasters: Hot dog toasters may seem fun, but they are limited to toasting hot dog buns and are not suitable for much else, making them a novelty item rather than a practical kitchen tool.

Frozen Drink Machines : While perfect for parties, frozen drink machines can be costly, take up significant counter space, and are often used infrequently, making them a questionable investment for most households

Electric Pizza Ovens: While convenient, electric pizza ovens often lack the power and capacity to match a traditional oven, making them less suitable for cooking larger pizzas or multiple dishes at once.

The bottom line is that before purchasing any kitchen appliance, it’s essential to consider its practicality, versatility and whether or not it is simply a waste of money. While some gadgets may seem enticing, they can quickly become unused clutter in your kitchen or cost you more in maintenance down the road. By making informed choices, you can ensure that your kitchen remains efficient, organized and cost-effective.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Walmart Kitchen Appliances That Are Wastes of Money