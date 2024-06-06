10 Used Cars Over 10 Years Old with Low Maintenance Costs

©Honda

Cars are usually among the most expensive items we own. Not only do they come with big price tags, but they usually require hundreds or thousands of dollars in maintenance.

Yes, our vehicles also tend to last us a long time. In fact, according to Progressive, the average passenger car in the United States is 12 years old. With care, cars can last more than 200,000 miles.

If you’re in the market for a used car, here’s a look at some that are more than a decade old with low maintenance costs, according to CarEdge. Based on this analysis, Toyota is the least expensive brand to maintain. The 10-year maintenance cost for Toyotas is just under $6,000.

1. Toyota Prius

You can expect to pay just about $4,000 for maintenance and repairs during the first 10 years of service for a Toyota Prius. That’s better than the industry average for popular hatchbacks by about $2,700. In years 11 and 12, the average maintenance costs are about $700 to $800.

2. Toyota Yaris

As with the Prius, the average yearly maintenance costs for the Yaris in years 11 and 12 are about $700 to $800.

3. Toyota Corolla

You can expect average yearly maintenance costs for the Corolla to be about $700 to $800 in years 11 and 12.

4. Toyota Prius Prime

The Toyota Prius Prime is similar to the Prius when it comes to maintenance costs. According to CarEdge, the average yearly maintenance costs in years 11 and 12 are about $700 to $800.

5. Toyota Camry

If you’re looking to buy a used Camry, the average annual maintenance cost in year 11 is about $777 and $869 in year 12.

6. Toyota Avalon

Another Toyota makes the top list for low maintenance costs with used cars over a decade old. For year 11, the average annual maintenance cost is nearly $800 and it’s nearly $900 in year 12.

7. Honda Fit

Honda makes the list with the Fit. The average yearly maintenance cost for the Fit is about $930 in year 11. It’s slightly more than $1,000 in year 12.

8. Mitsubishi Mirage

The only Mitsubishi on this list is the MIrage. You can expect similar yearly maintenance costs to the Fit for years 11 and 12.

9. Toyota Supra

Another Toyota makes the list. For the Supra, expect yearly maintenance costs between about $900 and $1,000 for years 11 and 12.

10. Honda Civic

The Honda Civic also makes the top list for low maintenance costs. The average yearly maintenance cost for the Civic is about $990 for year 11. It’s about $1,100 for year 12.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Used Cars Over 10 Years Old with Low Maintenance Costs